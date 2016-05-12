Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 12, 2016 | 6:20pm IST

Editor's choice

A man who tried to cross the border takes a rest as he walks back to a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man who tried to cross the border takes a rest as he walks back to a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A man who tried to cross the border takes a rest as he walks back to a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 24
A woman reacts at the scene of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

A woman reacts at the scene of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A woman reacts at the scene of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
2 / 24
Firefighters spray water over the burning Dong Xuan Center Asian shopping center in Berlin, Germany, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Firefighters spray water over the burning Dong Xuan Center Asian shopping center in Berlin, Germany, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Firefighters spray water over the burning Dong Xuan Center Asian shopping center in Berlin, Germany, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
3 / 24
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, accompanied by Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner, looks from a window at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, accompanied by Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner, looks from a window at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, accompanied by Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner, looks from a window at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
4 / 24
Director Woody Allen (2ndL) and cast members (L-R) Blake Lively, Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Director Woody Allen (2ndL) and cast members (L-R) Blake Lively, Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society" out of competition during the 69th Cannes...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Director Woody Allen (2ndL) and cast members (L-R) Blake Lively, Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 24
Members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), stand in the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 29, 2016. They share little more than an enemy and struggle to communicate on the battlefield, but together two relatively obscure groups have opened up a new front against Islamic State militants in a remote corner of Iraq. The unlikely alliance between the Sinjar Resistance Units, an offshoot of a leftist Kurdish organization, and Abdulkhaleq al-Jarba, a Arab tribal militia is a measure of the extent to which Islamic State has upended the regional order. Across Iraq and Syria, new groups have emerged where old powers have waned, competing to claim fragments of territory from Islamic State and complicating the outlook when they win. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), stand in the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 29, 2016. They share little more than an enemy and struggle to communicate on the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), stand in the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 29, 2016. They share little more than an enemy and struggle to communicate on the battlefield, but together two relatively obscure groups have opened up a new front against Islamic State militants in a remote corner of Iraq. The unlikely alliance between the Sinjar Resistance Units, an offshoot of a leftist Kurdish organization, and Abdulkhaleq al-Jarba, a Arab tribal militia is a measure of the extent to which Islamic State has upended the regional order. Across Iraq and Syria, new groups have emerged where old powers have waned, competing to claim fragments of territory from Islamic State and complicating the outlook when they win. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 24
Military officers salute as the national anthem is played at a celebratory concert marking the end of the 7th Workers' Party Congress in Pyongyang, North Korea May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Military officers salute as the national anthem is played at a celebratory concert marking the end of the 7th Workers' Party Congress in Pyongyang, North Korea May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Military officers salute as the national anthem is played at a celebratory concert marking the end of the 7th Workers' Party Congress in Pyongyang, North Korea May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 24
Paratroopers jump out of a plane during an opening ceremony of U.S. led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" in Vaziani, Georgia, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Paratroopers jump out of a plane during an opening ceremony of U.S. led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" in Vaziani, Georgia, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Paratroopers jump out of a plane during an opening ceremony of U.S. led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" in Vaziani, Georgia, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
8 / 24
A woman cries as a group of migrants prepare to leave for a different camp, at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman cries as a group of migrants prepare to leave for a different camp, at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A woman cries as a group of migrants prepare to leave for a different camp, at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 24
Brazilian badminton players Lohaynny Vicente (L), 20, and her sister Luana Vicente, 22, pose for a photograph on the roof of a house in Chacrinha favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 4, 2016. The future once looked anything but bright for Lohaynny and Luana Vicente, Brazilian sisters whose father, a drug dealer, was killed in a shootout with police when they were four and six years old. But sixteen years after that tragic day, the two sisters are elite athletes and rising stars in badminton, a sport little played in a country better known for soccer and surfing. They have come so far, Lohaynny, now 20, has classified to compete in the upcoming Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian badminton players Lohaynny Vicente (L), 20, and her sister Luana Vicente, 22, pose for a photograph on the roof of a house in Chacrinha favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 4, 2016. The future once looked anything but bright for Lohaynny...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Brazilian badminton players Lohaynny Vicente (L), 20, and her sister Luana Vicente, 22, pose for a photograph on the roof of a house in Chacrinha favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 4, 2016. The future once looked anything but bright for Lohaynny and Luana Vicente, Brazilian sisters whose father, a drug dealer, was killed in a shootout with police when they were four and six years old. But sixteen years after that tragic day, the two sisters are elite athletes and rising stars in badminton, a sport little played in a country better known for soccer and surfing. They have come so far, Lohaynny, now 20, has classified to compete in the upcoming Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 24
This artist's concept depicts select planetary discoveries made to date by NASA's Kepler space telescope in this image released May 10, 2016. Courtesy W. Stenzel/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

This artist's concept depicts select planetary discoveries made to date by NASA's Kepler space telescope in this image released May 10, 2016. Courtesy W. Stenzel/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
This artist's concept depicts select planetary discoveries made to date by NASA's Kepler space telescope in this image released May 10, 2016. Courtesy W. Stenzel/NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Actress Eva Longoria poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Cafe Society" out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 24
Pilgrims make their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Pilgrims make their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Pilgrims make their way to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana National Park, southern Spain May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
13 / 24
Israelis watch a fireworks show during celebrations marking Israel's 68th Independence Day in the southern city of Ashkelon, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis watch a fireworks show during celebrations marking Israel's 68th Independence Day in the southern city of Ashkelon, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Israelis watch a fireworks show during celebrations marking Israel's 68th Independence Day in the southern city of Ashkelon, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 24
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei shows his contact details to Palestinian girls as he works on a documentary film on refugees, at the Seaport of Gaza City May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei shows his contact details to Palestinian girls as he works on a documentary film on refugees, at the Seaport of Gaza City May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei shows his contact details to Palestinian girls as he works on a documentary film on refugees, at the Seaport of Gaza City May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 24
Police officers use pepper spray on demonstrators against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Police officers use pepper spray on demonstrators against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Police officers use pepper spray on demonstrators against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
16 / 24
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer is doused with water after striking out an MLB record 20 batters against the Detroit Tigers at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2016. The Washington Nationals won 3-2. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer is doused with water after striking out an MLB record 20 batters against the Detroit Tigers at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2016. The Washington Nationals won 3-2. Brad Mills-USA TODAY...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer is doused with water after striking out an MLB record 20 batters against the Detroit Tigers at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2016. The Washington Nationals won 3-2. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 24
Pope Francis walks with Japan's Prince Akishino (L) and his wife Princess Kiko (R) during a meeting at the Vatican May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis walks with Japan's Prince Akishino (L) and his wife Princess Kiko (R) during a meeting at the Vatican May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Pope Francis walks with Japan's Prince Akishino (L) and his wife Princess Kiko (R) during a meeting at the Vatican May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
18 / 24
Cast members Julia Roberts (R) and George Clooney pose during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast members Julia Roberts (R) and George Clooney pose during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Cast members Julia Roberts (R) and George Clooney pose during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
19 / 24
Former mayor of London and Vote Leave campaigner Boris Johnson wears protective equipment as he visits Reid Steel during a campaign stop in Christchurch, Britain, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Former mayor of London and Vote Leave campaigner Boris Johnson wears protective equipment as he visits Reid Steel during a campaign stop in Christchurch, Britain, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Former mayor of London and Vote Leave campaigner Boris Johnson wears protective equipment as he visits Reid Steel during a campaign stop in Christchurch, Britain, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
20 / 24
A student clashes with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A student clashes with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A student clashes with riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
21 / 24
Members of Brazil's Senate react after a vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of Brazil's Senate react after a vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Members of Brazil's Senate react after a vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
22 / 24
An opposition supporter falls as she clashes with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter falls as she clashes with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
An opposition supporter falls as she clashes with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
23 / 24
The smoke plume (bottom) from large wildfires in and around Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada is seen in a picture taken by NASA astronaut Jeff Williams from the International Space Station May 11, 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Jeff Williams/Handout via Reuters

The smoke plume (bottom) from large wildfires in and around Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada is seen in a picture taken by NASA astronaut Jeff Williams from the International Space Station May 11, 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Jeff Williams/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
The smoke plume (bottom) from large wildfires in and around Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada is seen in a picture taken by NASA astronaut Jeff Williams from the International Space Station May 11, 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Jeff Williams/Handout via Reuters
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 May 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 May 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

10 May 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

07 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast