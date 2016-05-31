Editor's Choice
U.S. Army soldiers Rick Kolberg (L) and Jesus Gallegos embrace as they visit the graves of Raymond Jones and Peter Enos on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man stands inside a building which was damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
An Iraq girl who has fled home due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A sedated tiger is stretchered as officials start moving tigers from Thailand's controversial Tiger Temple, a popular tourist destination which has come under fire in recent years over the welfare of its big cats in Kanchanaburi province, west of...more
Local residents fill their empty containers with water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An Iraqi security vehicle is pictured through a shattered windshield of a vehicle damaged at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northern Shaab Shi'ite district, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of the Iraqi security forces fires artillery during clashes with Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man looks at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier stands guard after the inauguration of the reconstruction project to restore the ruins of historic Darul Aman palace, in Kabul, Afghanistan May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
IndyCar Series driver Alexander Rossi dunks himself with milk as he celebrates after winning the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 29, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A worker takes a break at the Jabal Saraj cement factory in Jabal Saraj, north of Kabul, Afghanistan April 19, 2016. In an area desperately short of industry and jobs, local workers hope that the relaunch of the plant in Jabal Saraj, built by Czech...more
A dead body is disembarked from the Italian Navy vessel Vega at the Reggio Calabria harbour, southern Italy, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Tim Chambers (R), known as the Lone Marine for his annual day-long salute to riders during the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action,...more
Demonstrators attend a protest against rape and violence against women in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A policeman deploys capsicum spray towards a protester during clashes in the Melbourne suburb of Coburg, Australia, May 28, 2016. AAP/Julian Smith/via REUTERS
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a penalty goal during the game against Atletico Madrid, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel stand hand in hand after lighting the eternal flame at Douaumont Necropolis and Ossuary, France, May 29, 2016, during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the battle of...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias (C) visit the church of the Protaton , dedicated to the Dormition of the Virgin, in Karyes, the administrative centre of the all-male Orthodox monastic community of...more
A performer depicting death walks amongst tombstones at the French National cemetery outside the Douaumont Necropolis and Ossuary, France, May 29, 2016, during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the battle of Verdun, one of the largest...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action, in Washington, May 29, 2016....more
Pope Francis holds a life vest as he meets with youths at the Vatican May 28, 2016. The life vest was used by a migrant who was found dead during a rescue on the Mediterranean sea. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
Richard Gasquet of France celebrates during the match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the French Open May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Monaco Grand Prix as Prince Albert II of Monaco (R) and Princess Charlene look on May 29. 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Kurdish Peshmerga forces inspect a wounded soldier in a village east of Mosul, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Supporter Shawnee Badger, 22, waits for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to speak at a campaign rally in Santa Barbara, California, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters watch and listen as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses motorcyclists participating in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in...more
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League against Atletico Madrid, May 28, 2016. Reuters / Stefano Rellandini Livepic
A man with an amputated leg walks on a street in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen, May 21, 2016. Taiz has witnessed some of the worst fighting since Yemen's civil war began in March last year. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Aerial photo shows a huge banner promoting the minimum guaranteed income proposal ahead of its vote near the Brandenburg gate in Berlin, Germany, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A woman looks out of her house with a decorated doorway during Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain, May 29, 2016. The village of Zahara de la Sierra celebrated the feast of Corpus Christi (or Body of Christ in Latin) by covering...more
