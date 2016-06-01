Editor's Choice
Civilians and civil defence members look for survivors at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
The child of a farmer sleeps in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori of the Fuerza Popular (Popular Force) party attends an election rally in Callao, Peru. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Model Bella Hadid smiles as she has her make-up applied inside Blenheim Palace ahead of a fashion show presenting the Dior, Cruise 2017 Collection, in Woodstock, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police detains an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A mobile home park lies flooded as the Brazos River approaches its crest in Richmond, Texas. Precipitation was expected to intensify over the weekend as moisture from tropical depression Patricia, which struck the Pacific coast of Mexico on Friday as...more
A man sleeps amidst rubbish under a bridge in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Smoke raises from a site of fire at a chemical company in Yichang, Hubei Province, China, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN...more
Ukrainian pilot and MP Nadiya Savchenko smokes and drinks a coffee near the parliament building before her first session in parliament after being freed from confinement in Russia as part of a prisoner swap in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Iraqi security forces gather near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A security guard checks speed of electric bicycles at Fudan University in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is congratulated by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant after game seven of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs. The Warriors defeated the Thunder 96-88. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. Army soldiers Rick Kolberg (L) and Jesus Gallegos embrace as they visit the graves of Raymond Jones and Peter Enos on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A sedated tiger is stretchered as officials start moving tigers from Thailand's controversial Tiger Temple, a popular tourist destination which has come under fire in recent years over the welfare of its big cats in Kanchanaburi province, west of...more
A man lies on the ground as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People inspect the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Former London Mayor Boris Johnson is bowled out as he plays cricket during a Vote Leave event in Chester le Street, northern Britain May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Civilians who fled their homes due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Demonstrators attend a protest against rape and violence against women in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Hillary Clinton gestures to the crowd as she takes part in the Memorial Day parade with former U.S. President Bill Clinton (L) and New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) in Chappaqua, New York, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man stands inside a building which was damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar TPX...more
Flowers lay around a bronze statue of a gorilla and her baby outside the Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World exhibit, two days after a boy tumbled into its moat and officials were forced to kill Harambe, a Western lowland gorilla, in Cincinnati, Ohio, May...more
Local residents fill their empty containers with water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Models of the "Altyr" fashion theatre, dressed in Khakas national costumes, get over a wooden fence during a photo session, as a part of the rehearsal for the Tun-Pairam traditional holiday (The Holiday of the First Milk) celebration at a museum...more
A worker takes a break at the Jabal Saraj cement factory in Jabal Saraj, north of Kabul, Afghanistan April 19, 2016. In an area desperately short of industry and jobs, local workers hope that the relaunch of the plant in Jabal Saraj, built by Czech...more
An Iraqi security vehicle is pictured through a shattered windshield of a vehicle damaged at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northern Shaab Shi'ite district, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Libertarian Party candidate Vermin Supreme (L), wears his signature boot, with supporters at the National Convention held at the Rosen Center in Orlando, Florida, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) gives field guidance to the construction site of a medical oxygen factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 30, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS
A protester squirts a water gun at Catalan regional police in full riot gear during a protest over the eviction of squatters earlier in the week from "The Expropriated Bank", in Barcelona, Spain, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man looks at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An Iraq girl who has fled home due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
