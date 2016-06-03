Editor's Choice

Guests sit at tables suspended from cranes at a height of 40 metres in front of the Atomium, a 102-metre (335 feet) high structure and its nine spheres, built for the 1958 Brussels World's Fair, as part of the 10th anniversary of the event known as...more

Guests sit at tables suspended from cranes at a height of 40 metres in front of the Atomium, a 102-metre (335 feet) high structure and its nine spheres, built for the 1958 Brussels World's Fair, as part of the 10th anniversary of the event known as "Dinner in the Sky", in Brussels, Belgium June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close