Editor's Choice

An Air Force F-16 with the Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron sits crashed in a field 4 miles south of Colorado Springs after performing a fly-by of the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony where President Barack Obama gave the...more
A protestor uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
A baby panda is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Benoit Bouchez/Pairi Daiza
Campaign workers at a local Hillary Clinton organizing office wait for Hillary to visit during a stop in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Palestinian boy Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, who is nicknamed 'Spiderman' and hopes to break the Guinness world records with his bizarre feats of contortion, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An accused in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, hugs his son before entering the court for the ruling in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighbourhood as thousands of evacuees who fled a massive wildfire begin to trickle back to their homes in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A boy, whose brother was killed, reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People run away from police (on motorcycle) during riots for food in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man walks on a flooded road near his houseboat moored near the Eiffel towel during flooding on the banks of the Seine River in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A police officer conducts a search on people at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus after it was placed on lockdown following reports of a shooter that left 2 people dead in Los Angeles, California June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T....more
Civilians wait in a shelter while fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces secure their village after they took control of it from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi...more
A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A civil defence member carries an injured girl at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Residents clear debris and mud following floods in the Bavarian village of Simbach am Inn east of Munich, Germany, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A general view shows the scene of a suicide car bombing outside Hotel Ambassador on Maka Al Mukaram Road in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter covers his ear as artillery fires towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A couple exchanges kisses on the bank as high waters causes flooding along the Seine River in Paris, France, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Andy Murray reacts during his match against Richard Gasquet during the French Open June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
An Arcelor Mittal steel worker, dressed in a protective work suit with a mask of Darth Vader from Star Wars, holds flares during a demonstration in protest of the government's proposed labour law reforms in Marseille, France, June 2, 2016....more
Guests sit at tables suspended from cranes at a height of 40 metres in front of the Atomium, a 102-metre (335 feet) high structure and its nine spheres, built for the 1958 Brussels World's Fair, as part of the 10th anniversary of the event known as...more
A wild leopard runs on the stairs as it tries to escape from a compound of a house in Kathmandu, Nepal June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Marine One and a support helicopter cross the tail of Air Force One as President Barack Obama arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Washington to travel to Elkhart, Indiana June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for four days by Egyptian authorities, in the southern Gaza Strip June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
French firefighters on small boats evacuate residents from a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Nemours, France, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A supporter of Kenya's opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), dressed in a gorilla suit rides a motorbike as he leaves after attending a rally to mark Kenya's Madaraka Day, the 53rd anniversary of the country's self rule, at Uhuru...more
Volunteers with the Israeli Antique Authority work at the Cave of the Skulls, an excavation site in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea, Israel June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A model presents a creation by Maria Jose Suarez during "SIQ Sevilla Handcraft and Fashion" in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Women sunbathe next to a pool in Tomares, southern Spain June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
People escape a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, India June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Supporters of Kenya's opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) cheer during a rally to mark Kenya's Madaraka Day, the 53rd anniversary of the country's self rule, at Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi, Kenya, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Goran...more
People walk towards the last checkpoint, which is controlled by Syrian government forces, while waiting for permission to leave the besieged area of Moudamiya Al Sham, in the suburbs of Damascus, Syria June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki.
Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Novak Djokovic celebrates with a ball boy during his match against Roberto Bautista Agut at teh French Open, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
