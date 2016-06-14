Editor's choice
People take part in a candlelight memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boy creates a cordon around family members as they leave a senior citizen's center, after being notified about the fate of their loved ones, one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016....more
People attend a memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
Khin Naing, 50, a former soldier who lost his leg during the war in Kayah state after he stepped on a landmine in 2009, sits near his home in Yangon, Myanmar June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius attends sentencing for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp at the Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool
Palestinians rush to receive food cooked for free during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A member of the National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) teachers union uses his phone while detained by a policeman after clashes erupted during an eviction from the Oaxaca State Institute of Public Education (IEEPO) facilities in Oaxaca,...more
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in Paris, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Police forensic investigators work at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young
Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Civil defence members and rescuers push a car at a site hit by air strikes in Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday this year....more
Pittsburgh Penguins center Matt Cullen hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the San Jose Sharks in game six of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final in San Jose. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury while playing Turkey in the Euro in Paris. REUTERS/Christian HartmannLivepic
A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a placard during a campaign rally at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Puppeteers perform with a puppet model which is presenting a creation at the Aitor Throup catwalk show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hal
A fish swims trapped inside a transparent jellyfish in this image captured by photographer Tim Samuel in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Byron Bay on Australia's east coast. Tim Samuel Photography/Handout via REUTERS
A bomb disposal expert checks a luggage near the site of a blast at a terminal in Shanghai's Pudong International Airport, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A plane flies over the Stanford stadium trailing a banner calling for the dismissal of the judge in the Stanford rape case prior to the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California. The case made national headlines after the...more
A parade marcher holds a sign in memory of the victims of the attack on a gay night club in Orlando at the 46th annual Los Angeles Gay Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/David McNew
A pigeon flies ahead of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princes William, Harry and Kate Duchess of Cambridge behind as they wave to guests attending the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark her 90th birthday, in London....more
Rival Euro supporters clash at the old port of Marseille before the England versus Russia match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Police forensics investigators work at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pope Francis celebrates a mass during a Jubilee for the sick and disabled in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cyclists participate in the World Naked Bike Ride, which organisers say is a protest against reliance on cars and oil, on Westminster Bridge London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People take part in the annual Equality Parade in front of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz/via REUTERS
Members of the royal family, including Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour...more
Red Cross members work at the site of an explosion at Blom Bank in Beirut. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
An artist performs during the annual Kiev Fire Fest in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Solar Impulse 2, the solar airplane, piloted by Swiss adventurer Andre Borschberg, flies over the Statue of Libery in in New York, shortly before landing at John F. Kennedy airport. Leg 14 was the shortest so far on the planes trip around the globe....more
Paramilitary policemen take part in a training session in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the "Familia Gladiatoria Carnuntina" fight in the historic amphitheatre during the Roman Festival at the archeological site of Carnuntum in Petronell, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
