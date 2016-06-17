Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 17, 2016 | 5:16pm IST

Editor's choice

A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a vigil in memory of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 23
Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, has died after she was attacked on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, has died after she was attacked on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, has died after she was attacked on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
2 / 23
A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A woman, who fled from Falluja because of Islamic State violence, carries her child during a dust storm at a refugee camp in Ameriyat Falluja, south of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
3 / 23
A fire crew takes shelter behind an engine as the Sherpa Fire advances at El Capitan State Beach in Santa Barbara, California. Ron Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fires Department/Handout via Reuters

A fire crew takes shelter behind an engine as the Sherpa Fire advances at El Capitan State Beach in Santa Barbara, California. Ron Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fires Department/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A fire crew takes shelter behind an engine as the Sherpa Fire advances at El Capitan State Beach in Santa Barbara, California. Ron Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fires Department/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 23
A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 23
A child hugs a fin of a dead whale stranded on the coast of Pesisir beach in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS

A child hugs a fin of a dead whale stranded on the coast of Pesisir beach in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A child hugs a fin of a dead whale stranded on the coast of Pesisir beach in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 23
A Hotshots member from the U.S. Forest Department sets a back fire while battling the the so-called "Sherpa Fire", which has grown to over 1100 acres overnight, in the hills near Goleta, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A Hotshots member from the U.S. Forest Department sets a back fire while battling the the so-called "Sherpa Fire", which has grown to over 1100 acres overnight, in the hills near Goleta, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A Hotshots member from the U.S. Forest Department sets a back fire while battling the the so-called "Sherpa Fire", which has grown to over 1100 acres overnight, in the hills near Goleta, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 23
A view from the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A view from the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A view from the installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev known as Christo, on the Lake Iseo, northern Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
8 / 23
England fans hold glasses of beer while reacting after their team scores goal as they watch the England v Wales EURO 2016 Group B soccer match, near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

England fans hold glasses of beer while reacting after their team scores goal as they watch the England v Wales EURO 2016 Group B soccer match, near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
England fans hold glasses of beer while reacting after their team scores goal as they watch the England v Wales EURO 2016 Group B soccer match, near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
9 / 23
President Obama boards Air Force One for travel to Orlando from Joint Base Andrews, in Washington. Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were meeting with families of victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama boards Air Force One for travel to Orlando from Joint Base Andrews, in Washington. Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were meeting with families of victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
President Obama boards Air Force One for travel to Orlando from Joint Base Andrews, in Washington. Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were meeting with families of victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 23
Kate Lynn Blatt, a transgender woman, waves the U.S. flag outside her home in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kate Lynn Blatt, a transgender woman, waves the U.S. flag outside her home in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Kate Lynn Blatt, a transgender woman, waves the U.S. flag outside her home in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 23
Men carry their guns outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Gilley's in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Men carry their guns outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Gilley's in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Men carry their guns outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Gilley's in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Close
12 / 23
Members of the Barrio 18 Gang wait on a bus as 1282 inmates are transferred from the cojutepeque jail in Cojutepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Members of the Barrio 18 Gang wait on a bus as 1282 inmates are transferred from the cojutepeque jail in Cojutepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Members of the Barrio 18 Gang wait on a bus as 1282 inmates are transferred from the cojutepeque jail in Cojutepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
13 / 23
U.S. Navy sailors attach ammunition to a F/A-18 fighter jet before a mission on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

U.S. Navy sailors attach ammunition to a F/A-18 fighter jet before a mission on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
U.S. Navy sailors attach ammunition to a F/A-18 fighter jet before a mission on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 23
New recruit "Pepper" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to welcome and take care of visitors and patients, holds the hand of a new born baby next to his mother at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

New recruit "Pepper" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to welcome and take care of visitors and patients, holds the hand of a new born baby next to his mother at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
New recruit "Pepper" the robot, a humanoid robot designed to welcome and take care of visitors and patients, holds the hand of a new born baby next to his mother at AZ Damiaan hospital in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
15 / 23
Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operations officers inspect 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, known as Shabu, worth around 50 million pesos, found in an abandoned vehicle on a bridge in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operations officers inspect 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, known as Shabu, worth around 50 million pesos, found in an abandoned vehicle on a bridge in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operations officers inspect 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, known as Shabu, worth around 50 million pesos, found in an abandoned vehicle on a bridge in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
16 / 23
Dockers hold up flares during a protest against what they say is a lack of job stability in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Dockers hold up flares during a protest against what they say is a lack of job stability in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Dockers hold up flares during a protest against what they say is a lack of job stability in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
17 / 23
A man wears Mickey Mouse ears after the opening ceremony at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man wears Mickey Mouse ears after the opening ceremony at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A man wears Mickey Mouse ears after the opening ceremony at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
18 / 23
Donald Trump departs after he was deposed for a lawsuit involving partners in a restaurant venture at offices in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump departs after he was deposed for a lawsuit involving partners in a restaurant venture at offices in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Donald Trump departs after he was deposed for a lawsuit involving partners in a restaurant venture at offices in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 23
A man and woman embrace during a public tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in an Orlando nightclub, at the 911 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man and woman embrace during a public tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in an Orlando nightclub, at the 911 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A man and woman embrace during a public tribute to the victims of the mass shooting in an Orlando nightclub, at the 911 Memorial at the site of the World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 23
Youths cover their faces at a police station during the "Rid the Streets of Drinkers and Youth" operation in Las Pinas city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Youths cover their faces at a police station during the "Rid the Streets of Drinkers and Youth" operation in Las Pinas city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Youths cover their faces at a police station during the "Rid the Streets of Drinkers and Youth" operation in Las Pinas city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
21 / 23
A girl arrives to an improvised classroom above a state-run supermarket, which is part of state school Monsenor Marco Tulio Ramirez Roa, in La Fria, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A girl arrives to an improvised classroom above a state-run supermarket, which is part of state school Monsenor Marco Tulio Ramirez Roa, in La Fria, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A girl arrives to an improvised classroom above a state-run supermarket, which is part of state school Monsenor Marco Tulio Ramirez Roa, in La Fria, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
22 / 23
Tributes to Labour Party MP Jo Cox are placed on her houseboat in Wapping in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tributes to Labour Party MP Jo Cox are placed on her houseboat in Wapping in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Tributes to Labour Party MP Jo Cox are placed on her houseboat in Wapping in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Jun 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Jun 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Jun 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast