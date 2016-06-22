Editor's choice
A military personnel is seen next to fighter jets on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer Constantino Zarate tries to herd an emu off the highway as a wildfire continues to burn north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brazil's synchronised swimmers Maria Eduarda Miccuci (R) and Luisa Borges perform during a photo session at the Rio Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Germany scores a goal by Mario Gomez (R) against Northern Ireland at the Euro championship in Parc des Princes, France, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/John Sibley
A woman and child look though a hole cut in material wrapping a chain link fence erected outside Pulse nightclub following the mass shooting last week in Orlando, Florida, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker at Cardinal Casket Co. trims a piece of embroidery for a casket before the funeral of Pulse night club shooting victim Eddie Justice in Orlando, Florida, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Poland fan is chased by police before being detained at the old port of Marseille, France, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Poland fans celebrate a goal against Ukraine in the Euro fan zone in Paris, France, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Brazilian physiotherapist Igor Simoes Andrade poses for picture next to jaguar Juma as he takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Manaus, Brazil, June 20, 2016. The jaguar featured at an Olympic torch ceremony was shot dead by a soldier...more
People search the garbage at a street in Caracas, Venezuela, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
Chelsea Clinton holds her newborn son Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky with her husband Marc Mezvinsky, as Hillary and Bill Clinton pose together as they exit Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A female England fan wears a mask of Queen Elizabeth II as she rides on the shoulders of her mates gathering in Saint Etienne ahead of their team's Euro match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Los Angeles County fire helicopter makes a night drop while battling the so-called Fish Fire above Azusa, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Kevin Love, JR Smith and Tristan Thompson arrive home to a welcome party in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks about the plight of refugees as actress Angelina Jolie listens on World Refugee Day at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Riot policemen guard an entrance to Murillo square during a protest calling by Bolivian Union Workers (COB) against what they said was a government policy which caused the loss of jobs in the textile industry, in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David...more
Candidates for citizenship in the United States listen to the Star Spangled Banner during a naturalization ceremony in New York's Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Palm Springs resident Benito Almojuela takes a selfie near a thermometer sign which reads 125 degrees in Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Slovakia's Peter Pekarik lies injured and receives medical treatment as a laser is directed towards him during their match against England. REUTERS/Jason CairnduffLivepic
Obsolete electrical switches are shown on the Arlington Memorial Bridge in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Kim Jong Suk silk mill in Pyongyang. KCNA/ via REUTERS
A cat with a �stegosaurus spine� design cut into its fur is seen next to a dog at a pet shop, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Houthi fighters carry their weapons as they attend a tribal gathering in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke from two fires burning in the Angeles National Forest rises with the downtown skyline in the foreground in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Jonathan ALcorn
People swim in the Pacific Ocean during a record-setting heat wave across the U.S. Southwest, on the summer solstice in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Omary Rodriguez mourns over the coffin of her son Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez, one of the victims of the shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A woman looks at her mobile phone to check the time before the morning prayer begins during the holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of the northern Israeli city of Arce. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman walks near a 'Vote Remain' campaign electronic billboard in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A riot police officer walks past a burned truck carrying chickens after clashes with protesters from the National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) teachers� union during a protest against President Enrique Pena Nieto's education reform, in...more
The South Bohemian Philharmonic Quartet performs inside a cooling tower at Temelin nuclear power plant near the town of Tyn nad Vltavou, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Jessica Kumala Wongso, an Indonesian woman accused of murdering her college friend by poisoning her coffee, attends her trial at the Central Jakarta Court, Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Twin giant panda cubs are seen in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. According to local media, a giant panda named Ya Li gave birth to the twins on June 20, 2016, which are the first giant panda twins of 2016 anywhere in the world. China Daily/via...more
Rain drops land on a framed photograph of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, at Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Palestinian Munir Shindi, 36, drives a replica of a 1927 Mercedes Gazelle that he built from scratch, on a street in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.