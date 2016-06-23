Editor's Choice
A military enthusiast dressed as World War Two Red Army officer sits in a cafe as he marks the 75th anniversary of the Nazi Germany invasion, in Brest, Belarus June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows the many different collars (jabots) she wears with her robes, in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S. June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Cleveland Cavaliers Lebron James celebrates with the crowd during a parade to celebrate winning the 2016 NBA Championship in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Cuillin Cox, the son of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, arrives by boat to attend a special service at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man rows in a flooded area in Poyang County, Jiangxi province, China June 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action in a Euro 2016 match against Belgium in Nice, France, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An Afghan Sikh holds his child inside a Gurudwara, or a Sikh temple, during a religious ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A photo shot and tweeted from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives by U.S. House Rep. Katherine Clark shows Democratic members of the House staging a sit-in on the House floor "to demand action on common sense gun legislation" on Capitol...more
Revellers wrapped in European Union flags walk at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Traditional old buildings stand in Asir Province, Saudi Arabia June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Los Angeles County fire helicopter makes a night drop while battling the so-called Fish Fire above Azusa, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A military personnel is seen next to fighter jets on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer Constantino Zarate tries to herd an Emu off the highway as a wildfire continues to burn north of the U.S. Mexico border near Potrero, California, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brazil's synchronised swimmers Maria Eduarda Miccuci (R) and Luisa Borges perform during a photo session at the Rio Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Mario Gomez (R) of Germany scores against Northern Ireland. REUTERS/John Sibley
People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, Macedonia June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
Brothers of Belal Al-Zuhbe, one of the solders killed in an attack on a border military post near a camp for Syrian refugees, cry during Al-Zuhbe's funeral at Nahleh village in the city of Jerash, north of Amman, Jordan, June 21, 2016....more
Las Vegas police lead Michael Steven Sandford from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada June 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
A woman and child look though a hole cut in material wrapping a chain link fence erected outside Pulse nightclub following the mass shooting last week in Orlando, Florida, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
German Chancellor Merkel plays with children at the City Kindergarten in Berlin, Germany June 21, 2016 as part of the "Tag der kleinen Forscher" (little explorer day). REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/POOL
A woman carries her child as she walks along the streets in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jean Robert N'kengo
Paolo Esposito, an Italian national working in financial services, poses for a portrait on a footbridge over the River Thames in London, Britain March 15, 2016. "I wasn't expecting it to be so easy to settle. From simple things like bureaucracy,...more
A worker at Cardinal Casket Co. trims a piece of embroidery for a casket before the funeral of Pulse night club shooting victim Eddie Justice in Orlando, Florida, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Banking Committee at Capitol Hill in Washington, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Poland fan is chased by police before being detained at the old port of Marseille, France during Euro 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Brazilian physiotherapist Igor Simoes Andrade poses for picture next to jaguar Juma as he takes part in the Olympic Flame torch relay in Manaus, Brazil, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marcio Melo
Participants perform yoga during World Yoga Day in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Poland fans celebrate a goal against Ukraine in fan zone during Euro 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar catches a fly ball for an out during the fourth inning in a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
People search the garbage at a street in Caracas, Venezuela, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Family members cry near coffins containing the bodies of Nepali nationals, who were killed when a suicide bomber struck a minibus in Kabul, lined up after being flown from Afghanistan at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal June 22,...more
A man uses an umbrella as it rains on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, India, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Germany's Joshua Kimmich in action against Northern Ireland during EURO 2016. REUTERS/Darren StaplesLivepic
An internally displaced Syrian boy plays with a wheel in Jrzinaz camp, in the southern part of Idlib, Syria, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
