Editor's choice
U.S. House Democrats walk out on the East Front on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., after their sit-in over gun-control law, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), has a coffee in The Old Jail pub, after voting in the EU referendum, at a polling station in Biggin Hill, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A boy drinks water from a pipe, in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An object, suspected to be half of a nose cone from a North Korean rocket launched in February, that washed up on a Japanese beach, is shown to the media at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Supporters of the Stronger In campaign react after heading the result from Orkney in the EU referendum at the Royal Festival Hall, in London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rob Stothard/Pool
Debris of damaged houses is seen after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
German special police walks past a cinema complex after a masked man with a gun and ammunition belt opened fire in the small western town of Viernheim, near Frankfurt, Germany, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Leave.eu supporters celebrate the result in Sunderland after polling stations closed in the referendum on the European Union in London, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People visit a shopping mall in Caracas, Venezuela, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a test launch of ground-to-ground medium long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-10. REUTERS/KCNA
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shows the many different collars (jabots) she wears with her robes, in her chambers at the Supreme Court building in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Cuillin Cox, the son of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, arrives by boat to attend a special service at Trafalgar Square in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cleveland Cavaliers Lebron James celebrates with the crowd during a parade to celebrate winning the 2016 NBA Championship in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A man rows on a flooded area in Poyang County, Jiangxi province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Sweden Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action against Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Revellers wrapped in European Union flags walk at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Iceland's Ari Skulason celebrates after their match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A photo shot and tweeted from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives by U.S. House Rep. Katherine Clark shows Democratic members of the House staging a sit-in on the House floor "to demand action on common sense gun legislation" on Capitol...more
A taxi hangs beside a bridge to simulate an earthquake aftermath, during a metrowide earthquake drill along main highway EDSA in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People hold banners of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, during a special service at Trafalgar Square in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Migrant workers supporting Myanmar Foreign Minister and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi wave to her during a meeting at the coastal fishery centre of Samut Sakhon, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Belgium Euro fan wears a model of the Atomium on his head in Nice, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Displaced children, who fled from Islamic State violence, and the needy receive free food distributed during the fasting month of Ramadan at a restaurant in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
An internally displaced Syrian boy plays with a wheel in Jrzinaz camp, in the southern part of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Long March 7 rocket, a new Chinese carrier rocket model scheduled to have its first launch in between June 25 to 29, is seen at launch pad in Wenchang, Hainan province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Salesman Ryan Martinez clears the chamber of an AR-15 at the "Ready Gunner" gun store In Provo, Utah, U.S. in Provo, Utah. REUTERS/George Frey
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas jokes with his clerks as he describes their decision-making process in his chambers at the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People stand near cars destroyed by an explosion from the ammunition store in Garabulli east of Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A cat walks past Muslim women offering afternoon prayers at a mosque at the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Afghan Sikh holds his child inside a Gurudwara, or a Sikh temple, during a religious ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Traditional old buildings stand in Asir Province, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A "Vote Remain" banner being flown by an aircraft is seen behind the Big Ben clocktower in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man uses an umbrella as it rains on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi wears a rainbow armband as she attends a news conference accompanied by members of the House Democratic Caucus to call on House Speaker Paul Ryan to allow a vote on gun violence prevention legislation in...more
Family members cry near coffins containing the bodies of Nepali nationals, who were killed when a suicide bomber struck a minibus in Kabul, lined up after being flown from Afghanistan at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal....more
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.