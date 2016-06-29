Edition:
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures while delivering a speech at the Alumisourse Building in Monessen, Pennsylvania, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Louis Ruediger

Forensic experts work outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following a blast, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Britain's Prime Minister Cameron addresses a news conference after the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Officials walk inside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following a blast June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Masked Palestinians read the Koran before clashes with Israeli police erupted during the holy month of Ramadan near the Dome of the Rock (seen in background) on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City June 28, 2016. An Israeli police spokesman said that the compound would be closed to visitors, including Jewish visitors, for three days in response to clashes, in which masked Palestinians threw stones at Israeli policemen and some 16 suspects were detained by the police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A view of the entrance of the Ataturk international airport after two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance, in Istanbul, Turkey June 28, 2016. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters

The SLS Five-Segment Solid Rocket Motor, that will launch NASA�s Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft to deep space, undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah, in this June 28, 2016 handout photo. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via Reuters

A weapon is seen on the floor at Ataturk airport after suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance, in Istanbul, Turkey June 28, 2016. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters

Demonstrators take part in a protest aimed at showing London's solidarity with the European Union following the recent EU referendum, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Palestinian swimmer Mary Al-Atrash, 22, who will represent Palestine at the 2016 Rio Olympics, trains in a swimming pool in Beit Sahour, near the West Bank town of Bethlehem June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) runs with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto across the Alexandra Bridge from Ottawa to Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Women pose with guns in front of journalists in the Christian village of Qaa, where suicide bomb attacks took place on Monday, in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomes Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, prior to a plenary session at the European Parliament on the outcome of the "Brexit" in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

A member of Iraqi government forces celebrate along a street in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after defeating England in their Round of 16 Euro match in Nice, France. REUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic

Vote Leave campaign leader, Boris Johnson, leaves his home in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Beyonce performs "Freedom" with Kendrick Lamar at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Demonstrators celebrate at the U.S. Supreme Court after the court struck down a Texas law imposing strict regulations on abortion doctors and facilities that its critics contended were specifically designed to shut down clinics. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Women displaced by violence from Islamic State militants, arrive at a military base in Ramadi, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Fishermen use a fire to attract fish on a traditional �sulfuric fire fishing" boat in New Taipei City, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the guard of honor is attended by colleagues after fainting prior to Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto's inspection at the Citadelle in Quebec City, Canada. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Pedestrians and drivers wait to cross the road of the Gibraltar International Airport as a British Royal Air Force plane taxis on the tarmac after landing in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Former NBA basketball star Shaquille O'Neal dances during a visit at the Municipal Museum of Guanabacoa in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Members of the National Park Service adjust a banner in the front of The Stonewall Inn ahead of a ceremony officially designating it and Christopher Park as part of the Stonewall National Monument in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Arizona Wildcats outfielder Justin Behnke and right fielder Zach Gibbons (23) and center fielder Jared Oliva (back) celebrate after defeating the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in game one of the College World Series championship series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Masked Palestinians rest in wheelchairs before clashes with Israeli police erupted during the holy month of Ramadan on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. An Israeli police spokesman said on Tuesday that the compound would be closed to visitors, including Jewish visitors, for three days in response to clashes, in which masked Palestinians threw stones at Israeli policemen and some 16 suspects were detained by the police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People rest on tetrapods along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

An ARJ21-700, China's first domestically produced regional jet, arrives at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport after making its first flight from Chengdu to Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Hillary Clinton after being introduced by Senator Elizabeth Warren at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Students form a circle as they play during a celebration marking the end of the school year, at 'Syria, The Hope' school on the outskirts of the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town, in Idlib province, Syria. The school is partially occupied and it teaches students until fourth grade. The building that is heavily damaged was used by government forces as a base before the rebel fighters took control of the area. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Great Britain's Marcus Willis celebrates with friends after winning his match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A New York City Department of Corrections bus is seen amid abandoned buildings and marked mass grave sites on Hart Island, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

England's Wayne Rooney looks dejected at the end of their loss to Iceland. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Livepic

A new Syrian army recruit prepares food for the Iftar (breaking fast) meal, at a military training camp in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

