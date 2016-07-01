Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 1, 2016 | 6:36pm IST

Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Relatives hug each other at the bedroom of Israeli girl, Hallel Yaffa Ariel, 13, who was killed in a Palestinian stabbing attack in her home in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba, near the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Demonstrators protest in the rain against the decision by public broadcaster the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) that it would not broadcast scenes of violent protest, in Cape Town, South Africa, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
A still image from CCTV camera shows a man believed to be one of the attackers walking inside the terminal carrying a weapon as bystanders and travellers run for cover at Istanbul airport, Turkey. Haberturk Newspaper/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Young people holding flowers bouquets and cockades stand guard in front of the graves as they take part in a memorial ceremony at the Franco-British National Memorial in Thiepval near Albert, during the commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the Battle of the Somme, northern France. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Fans of Portugal react as they watch the Euro 2016 match between Portugal and Poland at a public screening in downtown Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Vote Leave campaign leader, Boris Johnson, waves as he finishes delivering his speech in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A military band plays at the celebration of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
A police officer blocks a streaker on the pitch as Poland played Portugal in their Euro match. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Bolivia's President Evo Morales (L) attends a physiotherapy session after a surgery on his left knee, caused by an injury during a soccer game with the presidential team, at the presidential residence in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Afghan security forces inspect the damage on one of the buses hit by suicide bombers at the site of an attack on the western outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Motola, the elephant that was injured by a landmine, wears her prosthetic leg at the Friends of the Asian Elephant Foundation in Lampang, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha hold hands as they leave a service on the eve of The Battle of the Somme at Westminster Abbey in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
A woman looks at a part of a mutilated body near the construction site of the beach volleyball venue for 2016 Rio Olympics on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Portugal's Rui Patricio saves a penalty shot from Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski during their Euro match. shootoutREUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Competitors wait to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
A policeman talks with children as migrants disembark from Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
General view of Spain's Lara Arruabarrena in action against Russia's Daria Kasatkina at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Airport employees mourn for their colleagues, who were killed in Tuesday's attack at the airport, during a ceremony at the international departure terminal of Ataturk airport in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
A Muslim man sits inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Civilian and military personnel stand in silence by the tomb of The Unknown Warrior at a service on the eve of The Battle of the Somme at Westminster Abbey in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
A Sadhu or a Hindu holylam, with his face covered with ash, prays before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

30 Jun 2016
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

30 Jun 2016
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Jun 2016
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

28 Jun 2016

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

