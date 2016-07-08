Editor's choice
Models present creations to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Fendi fashion house during a show in Rome, Italy July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Diamond Reynolds weeps after she recounts the incidents that led to the fatal shooting of her boyfriend Philando Castile by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop, at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration in front of the Governor's Mansion in...more
Peruvian bullfighter Andres Roca Rey tries to protect himself from a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Marques Armstrong chants in support of Philando Castile, who was fatally shot by Minneapolis area police during a traffic stop, at a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration, in front of the Governor's Mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 7, 2016....more
The Soyuz MS spacecraft carrying the crew of Kate Rubins of the U.S., Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia and Takuya Onishi of Japan blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan....more
Hippopotamuses perform during a show at the circus in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People take part in a protest against the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile during a march along Manhattan's streets in New York July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Supporters wait to see Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally at the Sharonville Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Young contortionists practice at a training school in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas
Muslim women walk on a beach along the Mediterranean sea in Tel Aviv during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Runners fall in front of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls near the entrance to the bullring, during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Girls attend a celebration on the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday, the ancient tradition, originating from pagan times, is usually marked with grand overnight festivities during which people sing and dance around campfires,...more
Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign speech outside the shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Schoolchildren stand beside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he arrives to attend "We Are the Happiest in the World", a performance of schoolchildren to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean Children's Union in Pyongyang....more
A Somali boy plays with a toy model of a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Still images from video show Alton Sterling as he is shot dead by police during an incident captured on the mobile phone camera of shop owner Abdullah Muflahi in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Video taken July 5, 2016. Abdullah Muflahi/Handout via REUTERS
A boy inflates a balloon along a street on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A view of a flooded sports stadium is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province. China Daily via REUTERS
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates at the end of their Euro match against Wales. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
Traditional Hungarian horsemen herd a team of horses as the sun sets in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, delivers a speech following the publication of The Iraq Inquiry Report by John Chilcot, in London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts with his sister Aimee Pistorius at his sentence hearing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool
Employees save pigs from a flooded farm in Lu'an, Anhui Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Sandra Sterling, reacts during community vigil in memory of her nephew, Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims attend prayers during Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at the site of a suicide car bomb attack over the weekend at the shopping area of Karrada, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Senator Ted Cruz talks to reporters as he arrives at Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Two newly discovered mountain lion kittens, one of two separate litters found in the eastern Santa Susana Mountains near Los Angeles, California, are shown in their den. National Park Service/Handout via REUTERS
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier appears with models at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Detail of a declassified handwritten letter sent by the then British Prime Minister Tony Blair, to George Bush, former President of the United States, is seen as part of the Iraq Inquiry Report presented by Sir John Chilcot in London. REUTERS/Jeff...more
Great Britain's Andy Murray in action against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Paul Childs
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Georgia's President Georgy Margvelashvili walk out of a residence during a meeting in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Veterinarian Kwon Beom-suk examines a dog at his animal clinic in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
