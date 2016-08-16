Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 16, 2016 | 9:45am IST

Editor's Choice

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a shell at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a shell at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a shell at Islamic State fighters' positions in Sirte, Libya August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
1 / 38
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 38
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
3 / 38
People line up to try to buy staple food in a local supermarket, next to a sign that reads "The line starts here", in Caracas, Venezuela August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People line up to try to buy staple food in a local supermarket, next to a sign that reads "The line starts here", in Caracas, Venezuela August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
People line up to try to buy staple food in a local supermarket, next to a sign that reads "The line starts here", in Caracas, Venezuela August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
4 / 38
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of USA in the women's 400m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of USA in the women's 400m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of USA in the women's 400m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 38
A woman holds her malnourished son next to their tent at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman holds her malnourished son next to their tent at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A woman holds her malnourished son next to their tent at a camp for internally displaced people near Sanaa, Yemen, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
6 / 38
Richard Rossi and his 4-year-old great-grandson Justice wade through water in search of higher ground after their home took on water in St. Amant, Louisiana, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Richard Rossi and his 4-year-old great-grandson Justice wade through water in search of higher ground after their home took on water in St. Amant, Louisiana, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Richard Rossi and his 4-year-old great-grandson Justice wade through water in search of higher ground after their home took on water in St. Amant, Louisiana, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
7 / 38
A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toru...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
8 / 38
Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China, August 14, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 38
Mijain Lopez of Cuba celebrates with his coach after winning the gold medal in men's Greco-Roman 130kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Mijain Lopez of Cuba celebrates with his coach after winning the gold medal in men's Greco-Roman 130kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Mijain Lopez of Cuba celebrates with his coach after winning the gold medal in men's Greco-Roman 130kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
10 / 38
An injured kitten is tended to by Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Battalion Chief Aldo Gonzales during the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An injured kitten is tended to by Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Battalion Chief Aldo Gonzales during the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
An injured kitten is tended to by Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Battalion Chief Aldo Gonzales during the Clayton Fire at Lower Lake in California, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
11 / 38
Community members take part in a protest to demand stop hate crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in the Queens borough of New York City, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Community members take part in a protest to demand stop hate crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in the Queens borough of New York City, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Community members take part in a protest to demand stop hate crime after the funeral service of Imam Maulama Akonjee, and Thara Uddin in the Queens borough of New York City, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 38
Mohamed Flissi of Algeria competes in men's fly 52kg boxing round of 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Mohamed Flissi of Algeria competes in men's fly 52kg boxing round of 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Mohamed Flissi of Algeria competes in men's fly 52kg boxing round of 16. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 38
People cool off at a swimming pool in Daying county, Sichuan Province, China, August 14, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

People cool off at a swimming pool in Daying county, Sichuan Province, China, August 14, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
People cool off at a swimming pool in Daying county, Sichuan Province, China, August 14, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 38
Revellers chat on Havana's Malecon seafront before performing at a carnival parade, Cuba, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Revellers chat on Havana's Malecon seafront before performing at a carnival parade, Cuba, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Revellers chat on Havana's Malecon seafront before performing at a carnival parade, Cuba, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 38
A man attends to a young man who was shot during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A man attends to a young man who was shot during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A man attends to a young man who was shot during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
16 / 38
Britain's Kate Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell compete in the women's team pursuit cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Britain's Kate Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell compete in the women's team pursuit cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Britain's Kate Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell compete in the women's team pursuit cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
17 / 38
A man dressed as Japanese imperial army soldier and a man wearing a rising sun flag headband stand behind a rising sun flag in front of Yasukuni Shrine on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two in Tokyo, Japan, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man dressed as Japanese imperial army soldier and a man wearing a rising sun flag headband stand behind a rising sun flag in front of Yasukuni Shrine on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two in Tokyo, Japan, August 15, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A man dressed as Japanese imperial army soldier and a man wearing a rising sun flag headband stand behind a rising sun flag in front of Yasukuni Shrine on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two in Tokyo, Japan, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 38
A woman runs away from a burning house at the small village of Oteiro, near Sao Pedro do Sul, Portugal August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A woman runs away from a burning house at the small village of Oteiro, near Sao Pedro do Sul, Portugal August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A woman runs away from a burning house at the small village of Oteiro, near Sao Pedro do Sul, Portugal August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
19 / 38
Participants are covered in colored powder as they celebrate in The Color Run in Lima, Peru, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Participants are covered in colored powder as they celebrate in The Color Run in Lima, Peru, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Participants are covered in colored powder as they celebrate in The Color Run in Lima, Peru, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
20 / 38
A crowd of community members gather at the place where Imam Maulama Akonjee was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A crowd of community members gather at the place where Imam Maulama Akonjee was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A crowd of community members gather at the place where Imam Maulama Akonjee was killed in the Queens borough of New York City, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
21 / 38
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
22 / 38
Gold medalist Jemima Sumgong of Kenya and silver medalist Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain celebrate after the women's marathon REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Gold medalist Jemima Sumgong of Kenya and silver medalist Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain celebrate after the women's marathon REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Gold medalist Jemima Sumgong of Kenya and silver medalist Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain celebrate after the women's marathon REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
23 / 38
A gas station is seen burned down after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A gas station is seen burned down after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A gas station is seen burned down after disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
24 / 38
An armed boy walks as he attends a gathering held by tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to a political council formed by the movement and the General People's Congress party to unilaterally rule Yemen by both groups in Sanaa, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An armed boy walks as he attends a gathering held by tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to a political council formed by the movement and the General People's Congress party to unilaterally rule Yemen by both groups in Sanaa,...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
An armed boy walks as he attends a gathering held by tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement to show support to a political council formed by the movement and the General People's Congress party to unilaterally rule Yemen by both groups in Sanaa, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
25 / 38
Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the 4 x 100m medley relay bringing his career total to 23 golds. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the 4 x 100m medley relay bringing his career total to 23 golds. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the 4 x 100m medley relay bringing his career total to 23 golds. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
26 / 38
Military vehicles of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces are seen on the southeast of Mosul , Iraq, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Military vehicles of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces are seen on the southeast of Mosul , Iraq, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Military vehicles of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces are seen on the southeast of Mosul , Iraq, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
27 / 38
An injured refugee from the Australian-funded Manus Island detention centre lies unconscious on the floor of a police station in Lorengau after an alleged attack by a group of Papua New Guinean men in this picture taken on August 10, 2016. Get Up/Matthew Abbott/via REUTERS

An injured refugee from the Australian-funded Manus Island detention centre lies unconscious on the floor of a police station in Lorengau after an alleged attack by a group of Papua New Guinean men in this picture taken on August 10, 2016. Get...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
An injured refugee from the Australian-funded Manus Island detention centre lies unconscious on the floor of a police station in Lorengau after an alleged attack by a group of Papua New Guinean men in this picture taken on August 10, 2016. Get Up/Matthew Abbott/via REUTERS
Close
28 / 38
A still image from a video posted by Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram on social media, seen by Reuters on August 14, 2016, shows dozens of girls the group said are school girls kidnapped in the town of Chibok in 2014. Social Media

A still image from a video posted by Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram on social media, seen by Reuters on August 14, 2016, shows dozens of girls the group said are school girls kidnapped in the town of Chibok in 2014. Social Media

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A still image from a video posted by Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram on social media, seen by Reuters on August 14, 2016, shows dozens of girls the group said are school girls kidnapped in the town of Chibok in 2014. Social Media
Close
29 / 38
A group photograph hangs on a damaged wall at Wang Junqi's cave house in an area where land is sinking next to a coal mine, in Helin village of Xiaoyi, Shanxi province, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A group photograph hangs on a damaged wall at Wang Junqi's cave house in an area where land is sinking next to a coal mine, in Helin village of Xiaoyi, Shanxi province, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
A group photograph hangs on a damaged wall at Wang Junqi's cave house in an area where land is sinking next to a coal mine, in Helin village of Xiaoyi, Shanxi province, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
30 / 38
Workers clean a platform after a 27-year-old Swiss man's attack on a Swiss train (back C) at the railway station in the town of Salez, Switzerland August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Workers clean a platform after a 27-year-old Swiss man's attack on a Swiss train (back C) at the railway station in the town of Salez, Switzerland August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Workers clean a platform after a 27-year-old Swiss man's attack on a Swiss train (back C) at the railway station in the town of Salez, Switzerland August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
31 / 38
Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy celebrates winning the gold with compatriot Gabriele Detti who won the bronze in the 1,500m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy celebrates winning the gold with compatriot Gabriele Detti who won the bronze in the 1,500m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy celebrates winning the gold with compatriot Gabriele Detti who won the bronze in the 1,500m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
32 / 38
Tahmid Hasib Khan, a student at Toronto University and one of the suspects of recent Gulshan attack is seen leaving the court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Tahmid Hasib Khan, a student at Toronto University and one of the suspects of recent Gulshan attack is seen leaving the court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Tahmid Hasib Khan, a student at Toronto University and one of the suspects of recent Gulshan attack is seen leaving the court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
33 / 38
A protester is seen as Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A protester is seen as Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
A protester is seen as Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
34 / 38
Alexey Cheremisinov of Russia celebrates winning the men's team foil gold. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Alexey Cheremisinov of Russia celebrates winning the men's team foil gold. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Alexey Cheremisinov of Russia celebrates winning the men's team foil gold. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
35 / 38
Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China, August 14, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Men carry a dog, wearing a costume and seated on a stool, as a form of respect as they believe that dogs found water for their ancestors, during a local festival for the Miao ethnic minority in Jianhe county, Guizhou Province, China, August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
36 / 38
A resident fixes his damaged shanty after a tornado and torrential downpour brought on by monsoon rains battered a residential area in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A resident fixes his damaged shanty after a tornado and torrential downpour brought on by monsoon rains battered a residential area in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A resident fixes his damaged shanty after a tornado and torrential downpour brought on by monsoon rains battered a residential area in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
37 / 38
Police advance toward protesters during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Police advance toward protesters during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Police advance toward protesters during disturbances following the police shooting of a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

13 Aug 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Aug 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Aug 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast