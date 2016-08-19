Editor's Choice

Edition:
Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m race. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m race. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m race. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A cat is seen as an Asian worker sits at his accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A cat is seen as an Asian worker sits at his accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A cat is seen as an Asian worker sits at his accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Team Russia competes in the team synchronized swimming technical routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Team Russia competes in the team synchronized swimming technical routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Team Russia competes in the team synchronized swimming technical routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
U.S. swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz are escorted into a police station the morning after they were stopped from boarding a flight to the United States, in Rio de Janeiro, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

U.S. swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz are escorted into a police station the morning after they were stopped from boarding a flight to the United States, in Rio de Janeiro, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
U.S. swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz are escorted into a police station the morning after they were stopped from boarding a flight to the United States, in Rio de Janeiro, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Wagons of a freight train are seen on the Tolten river after a bridge collapsed in Pitrufquen village, in the Araucania region, south of Chile, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Wagons of a freight train are seen on the Tolten river after a bridge collapsed in Pitrufquen village, in the Araucania region, south of Chile, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Wagons of a freight train are seen on the Tolten river after a bridge collapsed in Pitrufquen village, in the Araucania region, south of Chile, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
A view of the scene following a car bomb attack in al-Gharbiat in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A view of the scene following a car bomb attack in al-Gharbiat in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A view of the scene following a car bomb attack in al-Gharbiat in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Security video shows three U.S. Olympic swimmers returning from a bathroom to their taxi at a gasoline station where they were accused by staff of having caused damage, in Rio de Janeiro. Courtesy Globo TV/Handout via Reuters

Security video shows three U.S. Olympic swimmers returning from a bathroom to their taxi at a gasoline station where they were accused by staff of having caused damage, in Rio de Janeiro. Courtesy Globo TV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Security video shows three U.S. Olympic swimmers returning from a bathroom to their taxi at a gasoline station where they were accused by staff of having caused damage, in Rio de Janeiro. Courtesy Globo TV/Handout via Reuters
Ashton Eaton of USA competes in the men's decathlon pole vault. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Ashton Eaton of USA competes in the men's decathlon pole vault. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Ashton Eaton of USA competes in the men's decathlon pole vault. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The moon sets behind the Vidigal favela in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The moon sets behind the Vidigal favela in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
The moon sets behind the Vidigal favela in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A boy with bloodied face sitting in an ambulance, after an airstrike, Syria. Social Media

A boy with bloodied face sitting in an ambulance, after an airstrike, Syria. Social Media

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A boy with bloodied face sitting in an ambulance, after an airstrike, Syria. Social Media
Ivan Krapic of Croatia and Sasa Misic of Montenegro compete in the men's water polo semifinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Ivan Krapic of Croatia and Sasa Misic of Montenegro compete in the men's water polo semifinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Ivan Krapic of Croatia and Sasa Misic of Montenegro compete in the men's water polo semifinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Flames whipped by strong winds burn though a hillside before destroying camper vans during the Blue Cut Fire in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Flames whipped by strong winds burn though a hillside before destroying camper vans during the Blue Cut Fire in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Flames whipped by strong winds burn though a hillside before destroying camper vans during the Blue Cut Fire in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 of the BMX cycling quarterfinal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 of the BMX cycling quarterfinal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 of the BMX cycling quarterfinal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A newly constructed subdivision in Ascension Parish, Louisiana where some 40,000 homes have been impacted by flooding. Louisiana Environmental Action Network/� Jeffrey Dubinsky/Handout via Reuters

A newly constructed subdivision in Ascension Parish, Louisiana where some 40,000 homes have been impacted by flooding. Louisiana Environmental Action Network/© Jeffrey Dubinsky/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A newly constructed subdivision in Ascension Parish, Louisiana where some 40,000 homes have been impacted by flooding. Louisiana Environmental Action Network/� Jeffrey Dubinsky/Handout via Reuters
Serbian team players celebrate defeating USA in the women's volleyball semifinals. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Serbian team players celebrate defeating USA in the women's volleyball semifinals. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Serbian team players celebrate defeating USA in the women's volleyball semifinals. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A civilian removes the rubble in front of a damaged shop after an airstrike in the rebel held al-Saleheen neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A civilian removes the rubble in front of a damaged shop after an airstrike in the rebel held al-Saleheen neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A civilian removes the rubble in front of a damaged shop after an airstrike in the rebel held al-Saleheen neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Usain Bolt of Jamaica and Andre De Grasse of Canada compete in the 200m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt of Jamaica and Andre De Grasse of Canada compete in the 200m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica and Andre De Grasse of Canada compete in the 200m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway (L) and Paul Manafort, staff of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, speak during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway (L) and Paul Manafort, staff of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, speak during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway (L) and Paul Manafort, staff of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, speak during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Brianna Rollins of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold medal with silver medallist Nia Ali of the U.S. and bronze medallist Kristi Castlin of the U.S. in the 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Brianna Rollins of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold medal with silver medallist Nia Ali of the U.S. and bronze medallist Kristi Castlin of the U.S. in the 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Brianna Rollins of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold medal with silver medallist Nia Ali of the U.S. and bronze medallist Kristi Castlin of the U.S. in the 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Participants climb greased poles to collect prizes during a "Panjat Pinang" event organized in celebration of Indonesia's 71st Independence day in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

Participants climb greased poles to collect prizes during a "Panjat Pinang" event organized in celebration of Indonesia's 71st Independence day in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Participants climb greased poles to collect prizes during a "Panjat Pinang" event organized in celebration of Indonesia's 71st Independence day in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi
Tourists from Colombia play bossaball, a combination of volleyball, football and gymnastics, played on an inflatable court featuring a trampoline on each side of the net, on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tourists from Colombia play bossaball, a combination of volleyball, football and gymnastics, played on an inflatable court featuring a trampoline on each side of the net, on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Tourists from Colombia play bossaball, a combination of volleyball, football and gymnastics, played on an inflatable court featuring a trampoline on each side of the net, on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Hillary Clinton arrives at Cleveland Hopkins Airport before a rally at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Hillary Clinton arrives at Cleveland Hopkins Airport before a rally at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives at Cleveland Hopkins Airport before a rally at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull places a five dollar note into a homeless man's cup before delivering remarks at an economic event in Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull places a five dollar note into a homeless man's cup before delivering remarks at an economic event in Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull places a five dollar note into a homeless man's cup before delivering remarks at an economic event in Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS
Marilyn Mays drains water from dishes in the dining room of her mother's home after heavy rains led to flooding in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Marilyn Mays drains water from dishes in the dining room of her mother's home after heavy rains led to flooding in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Marilyn Mays drains water from dishes in the dining room of her mother's home after heavy rains led to flooding in Denham Springs, Louisiana. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
The Airlander 10 hybrid airship makes its maiden flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

The Airlander 10 hybrid airship makes its maiden flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
The Airlander 10 hybrid airship makes its maiden flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Silver medalists Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas Figueiredo of Brazil, gold medalists Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany, and bronze medalists April Ross and Kerri Walsh of U.S. celebrate during the beach volleyball victory ceremony. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Silver medalists Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas Figueiredo of Brazil, gold medalists Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany, and bronze medalists April Ross and Kerri Walsh of U.S. celebrate during the beach volleyball victory ceremony. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Silver medalists Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas Figueiredo of Brazil, gold medalists Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany, and bronze medalists April Ross and Kerri Walsh of U.S. celebrate during the beach volleyball victory ceremony. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Evan Jager of the U.S. celebrates after winning silver in trhe 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Evan Jager of the U.S. celebrates after winning silver in trhe 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Evan Jager of the U.S. celebrates after winning silver in trhe 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
US swimmers Jack Conger (L) and Gunnar Bentz walk into a police office of Rio de Janeiro's international airport after they were stopped from boarding a flight to the United States following their participation in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Courtesy Globo TV/Handout

US swimmers Jack Conger (L) and Gunnar Bentz walk into a police office of Rio de Janeiro's international airport after they were stopped from boarding a flight to the United States following their participation in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Courtesy Globo TV/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
US swimmers Jack Conger (L) and Gunnar Bentz walk into a police office of Rio de Janeiro's international airport after they were stopped from boarding a flight to the United States following their participation in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Courtesy Globo TV/Handout
Mo Farah of Britain runs as Mead Hassan of the U.S. falls after they collided in the men's 5000m. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Mo Farah of Britain runs as Mead Hassan of the U.S. falls after they collided in the men's 5000m. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Mo Farah of Britain runs as Mead Hassan of the U.S. falls after they collided in the men's 5000m. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A huge plume of smoke crosses over Interstate 15 during the Blue Cut fire at the Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

A huge plume of smoke crosses over Interstate 15 during the Blue Cut fire at the Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A huge plume of smoke crosses over Interstate 15 during the Blue Cut fire at the Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Elena Wassen of Germany competes in women's 10m platform diving. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Elena Wassen of Germany competes in women's 10m platform diving. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Elena Wassen of Germany competes in women's 10m platform diving. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Eva de Goede of Netherlands falls while competing against Hannah Kruger of Germany during feild hockey. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Eva de Goede of Netherlands falls while competing against Hannah Kruger of Germany during feild hockey. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Eva de Goede of Netherlands falls while competing against Hannah Kruger of Germany during feild hockey. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Free Syrian army fighters stand atop of a hill as the moon is seen in the background in the south of Nawa city, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Free Syrian army fighters stand atop of a hill as the moon is seen in the background in the south of Nawa city, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Free Syrian army fighters stand atop of a hill as the moon is seen in the background in the south of Nawa city, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
An aerial photo from the Puerto Rico Police shows smoke billowing from the America Cruise Ferries boat off the Puerto Rico coast. Puerto Rico Police/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial photo from the Puerto Rico Police shows smoke billowing from the America Cruise Ferries boat off the Puerto Rico coast. Puerto Rico Police/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
An aerial photo from the Puerto Rico Police shows smoke billowing from the America Cruise Ferries boat off the Puerto Rico coast. Puerto Rico Police/Handout via REUTERS
Eunuchs apply make-up before Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Eunuchs apply make-up before Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Eunuchs apply make-up before Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People battle for fish during a local festival to celebrate their harvest in Rongshui, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People battle for fish during a local festival to celebrate their harvest in Rongshui, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
People battle for fish during a local festival to celebrate their harvest in Rongshui, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Carlos Ruben Navarro Valdez of Mexico competes with Zhao Shuai of China during the men's 58kg taekwondo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Carlos Ruben Navarro Valdez of Mexico competes with Zhao Shuai of China during the men's 58kg taekwondo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Carlos Ruben Navarro Valdez of Mexico competes with Zhao Shuai of China during the men's 58kg taekwondo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
