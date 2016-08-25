Edition:
People swim during the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event over a distance of 1,500 meters (4,921 ft) in Zurich, Switzerland, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump watches as Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage speaks at a campaign rally in Jackson, Mississippi, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A wounded man lies inside an ambulance following an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and inter-ethnic tensions in the town of Butembo, in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A Humboldt penguin jump off scales during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo in London, Britain August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A view of the surface of the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System, is seen in an undated artist's impression released by the European Southern Observatory August 24, 2016. ESO/M. Kornmesser/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A tiger named Laziz stands in its enclosure before it is taken out of Gaza by Four Paws International, at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump boards his plane as his social media director Dan Scavino takes his photo from the top of the stairs following a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Yazidi females who have joined the Kurdish Peshmerga forces chat in Shingal, Iraq, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Workers look at damage to the Airlander 10 hybrid airship after a test flight at Cardington Airfield in Britain, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A man is rescued alive from the ruins following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Students participate in celebrations ahead of the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
President Obama greets a homeowner as he tours a flood-affected neighborhood in Zachary, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
The Wadi al-Salam cemetery, Arabic for "Peace Valley", is seen in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Ahmad Abughaush (2nd L), who won a Taekwondo gold claiming Jordan's first ever Olympic medal, kisses his father upon his arrival at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A man walks amidst rubble following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A Muslim woman wearing a Hijab stands in the waters in the Mediterranean Sea as an Israeli stands nearby on the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Smoke rises from the Syrian border town of Jarablus as it is pictured from the Turkish town of Karkamis, in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Israeli soldiers rest just outside the Israeli-Gaza border near kibbutz Nir Am, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Suspected members of the Niger Delta Avengers are seen as they are paraded by the Nigeria military after their arrest in the Nembe waters, Rivers, Nigeria. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in the town of Qayyara , Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A Kurdish fighter carries his weapon near a statue of Bassel al-Assad, brother of Syria's President Bashar, in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Garbage pickers carry bags while looking for recyclable materials at a rubbish dump in the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A firefighter takes part in an anti-terror drill as a part of the Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
A girl attends a ceremony marking the Day of the State Flag, on the eve of the Independence Day, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
People pull apart water buffaloes fighting with each other during a local celebration in Kaili, Guizhou Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
People receive free pears and apples during a protest staged by Argentine producers and farmers from the Patagonian provinces of Neuquen and Rio Negro for their losses in the activity in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Police detain women during a protest organized by the main opposition Congress party and people of India's low-caste Dalit community against what they say are increasing atrocities against the Dalit community, in Gandhinagar, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Damage is seen after a blast outside a hotel in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Team GB athletes pose with their medals for selfies as they return home from the 2016 Rio Olympics, at Heathrow Airport in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump line up for a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
A king penguin named Sir Nils Olav inspects uniformed soldiers of His Majesty the King of Norway's Guard at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo, in Edinburgh, Scotland. RZSS/Katie Paton/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Thai soldiers inspect the scene of a car bomb blast outside a hotel in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Wednesday, August 24, 2016
