Pictures | Fri Aug 26, 2016 | 7:30pm IST

An independent miner returns a tear gas capsule during clashes with riot police during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales' government policies, in Panduro south of La Paz, Bolivia, August 25, 2016. Bolivian Deputy Interior Minister Rodolfo Illanes was beaten to death after he was kidnapped by striking mineworkers on Thursday, the government said, and up to 100 people have been arrested as authorities vowed to punish those responsible. "At this present time, all the indications are that our deputy minister Rodolfo Illanes has been brutally and cowardly murdered," Minister of Government Carlos Romero said in broadcast comments. He said Illanes had gone to talk to protesters earlier on Thursday in Panduro, around 160 km (100 miles) from the capital, La Paz, but was intercepted and kidnapped by striking miners. REUTERS/APG Agency

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A vehicle of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not seen) is guarded by security officers after an attack against his convoy in the northeastern city of Artvin, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armoured vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
The interior of a damaged house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Independent miners block a main highway during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales' government policies, in Panduro south of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A man balances himself on a Ferris wheel as he inspects it at a public park in Sardaryab, Charsadda, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Mexican wrestler known as Mini Psycho walks inside the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe during the annual pilgrimage in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets supporters at Hub Coffee Roasters in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Devotees form a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A drone photo shows the damages following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano De Nicolo

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Artists from the Deviation Collective group take part in the performance called "Cegos" or Blind, in front of the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A photograper walks outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
People affected by flooding stand on a partially submerged house as they wait to receive food parcels being distributed by a Indian Air Force helicopter on the outskirts of Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Kitchen staff sit in a back alley behind a restaurant in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Patrons eat Michelin-starred soya sauce chicken noodles at Chinatown food centre in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Britain's Prince William listens on a set of headphones during a visit to a helpline service, as part of a Heads Together campaign in London. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A fishmonger carries a shark on his motorcycle in Padang, West Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A giant pearl that weighs 34 kilograms is pictured inside a glass case outside Puerto Princesa city hall on Palawan island in the Philippines. Puerto Princesa Provincial Tourism Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Tanda, a 23 year-old white rhinoceros and her week-old calf stand in their enclosure at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
Orthodox Christian nuns take part in an annual procession along the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City, during which an icon of the Virgin Mary is carried from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to a church at the foot of the Mount of Olives, the location believed by Christians to be that of the tomb of the Virgin Mary. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
