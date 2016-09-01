Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 1, 2016

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with a mural of the Islamic State in the background, stands guard in front of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A reveler lies in tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger gets honored after the friendly match against Finland in Moenchengladbach, Germany, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Brazil's new President Michel Temer attends the presidential inauguration ceremony after Brazil's Senate removed President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Men watch from across the street as protesters rally against Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
An official photograph of former president Dilma Rousseff is seen in an office inside the Presidential Palace after the final session of voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Ground crew hold U.S. and Cuban flags near a recently landed JetBlue airplane, the first commercial scheduled flight between the United States and Cuba in more than 50 years, at the Abel Santamaria International Airport in Santa Clara, Cuba, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A nun belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity reacts as she interacts with children at the Nirmala Shishu Bhavan, a children's home founded by Mother Teresa, ahead of Mother Teresa's canonization ceremony in Kolkata, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
People relax in front of beach huts in Clacton-on-Sea, a town in eastern England, where 70 percent of people voted on June 23, 2016 to leave the European Union, Britain August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
People gather at Frankfurt airport terminal after Terminal 1 departure hall was evacuated in Frankfurt, Germany, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andy Buerger

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A man steers a wooden boat through dead fish in a breeding pond at the Maninjau Lake in Agam regency, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 31, 2016. Thousands of fish at the fish farm of the Maninjau Lake died suddenly due to lack of oxygen caused by a sudden change in water conditions. Antara Foto/Muhammad Arif Pribadi/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A man pedals his cycle rickshaw during monsoon rains in New Delhi, India August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Honour guards march during a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Everett, Washington, U.S., August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A woman is detained by riot police during a demonstration by supporters of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Jody Friedman and Jeff Montgomery infront of the Playa TV as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
An injured displaced woman from Qayyara poses for a picture in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Residents look at oil spill from wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, in Qayyara, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A firefighter holds a statue of Jesus prior to the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Children play on pontoons as clouds gather over the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Mourners cry next to a coffin prior the funeral for victims of the earthquake that leveled the town in Amatrice, central Italy August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A boy eats yogurt near a girl selling cigarettes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Participants watch the flames on the Spire of Fire as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A person dressed as in movie costume walks near Saint Rose's Church during celebrations of the anniversary of Santa Rosa de Lima (Saint Rose of Lima), patroness of Latin America and the Philippines, in Lima, Peru, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
A pregnant woman walks in front of a graffiti of a Cuban flag during rain in Havana, Cuba, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016
An Iraqi officer walks next to a Sukhoi fighter plane in Qayyara base, Iraq, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A 120-metre long sculpture of a 17th-century London skyline is completed for an event where it will be set alight, re-telling the story of the 1666 Great Fire of London, in London, Britain August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A man takes a picture as he stands at Cais das Colunas, where Queen Elizabeth II of Britain disembarked in February 1957, in Lisbon, Portugal August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A man hangs shirts out to dry in an open-air laundry in Mumbai, India August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
A sculpture called "The Viewpoint of Memory" by artist Francisco Cedilla to honour the victims of the Spanish civil war and dictatorship of General Franco is seen ahead of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances at El Torno, Spain August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Safari keeper Guy Pear gets a kiss from a five-day-old reticulated giraffe, at an enclosure at the Safari Zoo in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
