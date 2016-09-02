Editor's Choice
Riot police fire rubber bullets during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
First graders attend a ceremony to mark the start of the school year in Kiev, Ukraine September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7, bottom middle) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
A guest falls during the red carpet event for the movie "The Light Between Oceans" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Refugee schoolchildren walk with their mothers on the first day of the new school year at one of the UNRWA schools at a Palestinian refugee camp al Wehdat, in Amman, Jordan, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at the National Commander of the American Legion Dale Barnett after she addressed the National Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto shake hands at a press conference at the Los Pinos residence in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Participants dance and climb on an art installation as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Honour guards march during a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), seen with a mural of the Islamic State in the background, stands guard in front of a building in the border town of Jarablus, Syria, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A reveller lies in tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol near Valencia, Spain, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger gets honoured after the match with Finland. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the visit of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City, Mexico, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Brazil's new President Michel Temer attends the presidential inauguration ceremony after Brazil's Senate removed President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's Paralympic swimmer Daniel Dias stretches during a training session at an indoor swimming pool in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state, Brazil June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Men watch from across the street as protesters rally against U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is in town to speak on immigration, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
An official photograph of former president Dilma Rousseff is seen in an office inside the Presidential Palace after the final session of voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
An aerial view as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man pedals his cycle rickshaw during monsoon rains in New Delhi, India August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ground crew hold U.S. and Cuban flags near a recently landed JetBlue aeroplane, the first commercial scheduled flight between the United States and Cuba in more than 50 years, at the Abel Santamaria International Airport in Santa Clara, Cuba, August...more
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Everett, Washington, U.S., August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Riot police fire tear gas during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Children drag pinatas depicting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during a rally to encourage people to vote in Norwalk, California U.S., August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person throws a chair at a glass door of a bank in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R), his wife Sophie Gregoire and their daughter Ella-Grace visit the Great Wall at Badaling, north of Beijing, China, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man steers a wooden boat through dead fish in a breeding pond at the Maninjau Lake in Agam regency, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, August 31, 2016. Thousands of fish at the fish farm of the Maninjau Lake died suddenly due to lack of oxygen...more
A supporter of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff holds a sign in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer during a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Hindu priest recites prayers from a holy book while performing a ritual near the bank of Bagmati River during Kuse Aunse (Father's Day) at Gokarna Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal September 1, 2016. Hindus all over the country, whose fathers have passed...more
Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed undergoes Hijama cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2016. Hijama or cupping therapy, an ancient treatment that uses glass cups and...more
