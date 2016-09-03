Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 3, 2016 | 6:50am IST

Editor's Choice

The sun rises as fog covers the Inntal valley in the western Austrian village of Grinzens, Austria September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

The sun rises as fog covers the Inntal valley in the western Austrian village of Grinzens, Austria September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
The sun rises as fog covers the Inntal valley in the western Austrian village of Grinzens, Austria September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
1 / 31
Brock Turner, the former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, leaves the Santa Clara County Jail in San Jose, California, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Brock Turner, the former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, leaves the Santa Clara County Jail in San Jose, California, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Brock Turner, the former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, leaves the Santa Clara County Jail in San Jose, California, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
2 / 31
Downed trees and power lines block the road after Hurricane Hermine blows through Tallahassee, Florida September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Downed trees and power lines block the road after Hurricane Hermine blows through Tallahassee, Florida September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Downed trees and power lines block the road after Hurricane Hermine blows through Tallahassee, Florida September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Close
3 / 31
The Catacomb of Veils is burned as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The Catacomb of Veils is burned as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
The Catacomb of Veils is burned as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
4 / 31
Dennis Flores (C) is greeted by his family after arriving with other deportees from the U.S. at an immigration facility at La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Dennis Flores (C) is greeted by his family after arriving with other deportees from the U.S. at an immigration facility at La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Dennis Flores (C) is greeted by his family after arriving with other deportees from the U.S. at an immigration facility at La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
5 / 31
Soldiers sit on a grandstand at a military zone in Mexico City, Mexico September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Soldiers sit on a grandstand at a military zone in Mexico City, Mexico September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Soldiers sit on a grandstand at a military zone in Mexico City, Mexico September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
6 / 31
Lulu, her Playa name, falls into a foam pit as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Lulu, her Playa name, falls into a foam pit as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Lulu, her Playa name, falls into a foam pit as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
7 / 31
Model Eva Herzigova attends the red carpet for the movie "Franca: Chaos and Creation" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Model Eva Herzigova attends the red carpet for the movie "Franca: Chaos and Creation" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Model Eva Herzigova attends the red carpet for the movie "Franca: Chaos and Creation" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
8 / 31
Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 31
Honour guards are seen as they prepare for foreign leaders' arrivals at the Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport before the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Honour guards are seen as they prepare for foreign leaders' arrivals at the Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport before the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Honour guards are seen as they prepare for foreign leaders' arrivals at the Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport before the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 31
A man walks at a destroyed building at the site of a blast caused by a fire at a weapons storage in eastern Baghdad, Iraq, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A man walks at a destroyed building at the site of a blast caused by a fire at a weapons storage in eastern Baghdad, Iraq, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A man walks at a destroyed building at the site of a blast caused by a fire at a weapons storage in eastern Baghdad, Iraq, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
11 / 31
A mahout stands next to an elephant as he waits for customers at Tad Sae Waterfall outside Luang Prabang, Laos July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A mahout stands next to an elephant as he waits for customers at Tad Sae Waterfall outside Luang Prabang, Laos July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A mahout stands next to an elephant as he waits for customers at Tad Sae Waterfall outside Luang Prabang, Laos July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 31
Participants dance and climb on an art installation as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Participants dance and climb on an art installation as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Participants dance and climb on an art installation as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
13 / 31
Riot police fire rubber bullets during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Riot police fire rubber bullets during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Riot police fire rubber bullets during a protest by supporters of Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
14 / 31
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7, bottom middle) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7, bottom middle) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7, bottom middle) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 31
A guest falls during the red carpet event for the movie "The Light Between Oceans" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A guest falls during the red carpet event for the movie "The Light Between Oceans" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A guest falls during the red carpet event for the movie "The Light Between Oceans" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
16 / 31
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2016. Hijama or cupping therapy, an ancient treatment that uses glass cups and suction to help circulate blood and relieve muscle tension, was put into the spotlight during the Olympics after prominent athletes like U.S swimmer Michael Phelps hit the pool in Rio with circular red marks on his back. Picture taken August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, August 13, 2016. Hijama or cupping therapy, an ancient treatment that uses glass cups and suction to help circulate blood and relieve muscle tension, was put into the spotlight during the Olympics after prominent athletes like U.S swimmer Michael Phelps hit the pool in Rio with circular red marks on his back. Picture taken August 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
17 / 31
Colourful umbrellas decorate Dorner Platz (Dorner square) in Vienna, Austria September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Colourful umbrellas decorate Dorner Platz (Dorner square) in Vienna, Austria September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Colourful umbrellas decorate Dorner Platz (Dorner square) in Vienna, Austria September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
18 / 31
A general view after earthquake that levelled the town in Amatrice, central Italy, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A general view after earthquake that levelled the town in Amatrice, central Italy, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A general view after earthquake that levelled the town in Amatrice, central Italy, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
19 / 31
A supporter of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff holds a sign in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer during a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A supporter of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff holds a sign in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer during a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A supporter of Brazil's former President Dilma Rousseff holds a sign in reference to Brazil's new President Michel Temer during a protest after Brazil's Senate removed Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
20 / 31
A protester (C) is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A protester (C) is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A protester (C) is detained during a rally to demand for a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
21 / 31
The great-grandson of the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish Hassidic Lelover dynasty lies on a table during a religious ceremony, called "Pidyon Ha'ben", or the "redemption of the first-born son", originating from the biblical story of Moses on Mount Sinai, whereby the father of the baby makes a symbolic offering, including jewellery and sweets, to a Kohen or Jewish priest, in Jerusalem's neighbourhood of Mea Shearim September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The great-grandson of the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish Hassidic Lelover dynasty lies on a table during a religious ceremony, called "Pidyon Ha'ben", or the "redemption of the first-born son", originating from the biblical story of...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
The great-grandson of the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish Hassidic Lelover dynasty lies on a table during a religious ceremony, called "Pidyon Ha'ben", or the "redemption of the first-born son", originating from the biblical story of Moses on Mount Sinai, whereby the father of the baby makes a symbolic offering, including jewellery and sweets, to a Kohen or Jewish priest, in Jerusalem's neighbourhood of Mea Shearim September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
22 / 31
A boy sleeps outdoors in the rebel-held al-Sheikh Said neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A boy sleeps outdoors in the rebel-held al-Sheikh Said neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A boy sleeps outdoors in the rebel-held al-Sheikh Said neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
23 / 31
A demonstrator attacks the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper office during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator attacks the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper office during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A demonstrator attacks the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper office during a protest against Brazil's new President Michel Temer after Brazil's Senate removed former President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
24 / 31
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Gwer, northern Iraq August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Gwer, northern Iraq August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Gwer, northern Iraq August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
25 / 31
Refugee schoolchildren walk with their mothers on the first day of the new school year at one of the UNRWA schools at a Palestinian refugee camp al Wehdat, in Amman, Jordan, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Refugee schoolchildren walk with their mothers on the first day of the new school year at one of the UNRWA schools at a Palestinian refugee camp al Wehdat, in Amman, Jordan, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Refugee schoolchildren walk with their mothers on the first day of the new school year at one of the UNRWA schools at a Palestinian refugee camp al Wehdat, in Amman, Jordan, September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
26 / 31
Members of Mother Teresa's order, the Missionaries of Charity, gather around the official canonization portrait of Mother Teresa after the unveiling at the John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Members of Mother Teresa's order, the Missionaries of Charity, gather around the official canonization portrait of Mother Teresa after the unveiling at the John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Members of Mother Teresa's order, the Missionaries of Charity, gather around the official canonization portrait of Mother Teresa after the unveiling at the John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
27 / 31
Britain's Prince William gestures with participants of the Wave Project, an organization that uses surfing as a tool to reduce anxiety in children and improve their mental wellbeing, on Newquay's Town Beach, Britain September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Britain's Prince William gestures with participants of the Wave Project, an organization that uses surfing as a tool to reduce anxiety in children and improve their mental wellbeing, on Newquay's Town Beach, Britain September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Arthur...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Britain's Prince William gestures with participants of the Wave Project, an organization that uses surfing as a tool to reduce anxiety in children and improve their mental wellbeing, on Newquay's Town Beach, Britain September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Close
28 / 31
President Barack Obama pays his respects at a memorial to the Battle of Midway monument during a visit to the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, Midway Atoll, U.S. September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama pays his respects at a memorial to the Battle of Midway monument during a visit to the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, Midway Atoll, U.S. September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
President Barack Obama pays his respects at a memorial to the Battle of Midway monument during a visit to the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, Midway Atoll, U.S. September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
29 / 31
Actors Joseph Haro, Brando Pacitto, actress Matilda Lutz and actor Taylor Frey (L-R) attend the photocall for the movie "L'Estate Addosso" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Actors Joseph Haro, Brando Pacitto, actress Matilda Lutz and actor Taylor Frey (L-R) attend the photocall for the movie "L'Estate Addosso" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Actors Joseph Haro, Brando Pacitto, actress Matilda Lutz and actor Taylor Frey (L-R) attend the photocall for the movie "L'Estate Addosso" at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
30 / 31
Buddhist monks walk while collecting alms early morning in front of Wat Sene Buddhist temple in Luang Prabang, Laos July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks walk while collecting alms early morning in front of Wat Sene Buddhist temple in Luang Prabang, Laos July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Buddhist monks walk while collecting alms early morning in front of Wat Sene Buddhist temple in Luang Prabang, Laos July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Sep 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Sep 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

31 Aug 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

30 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast