President Barack Obama (C) is greeted with an honor guard and red carpet as he arrives aboard Air Force One, ahead of the ASEAN Summit, at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to supporters through a bullhorn during a campaign stop at the Canfield County Fair in Canfield, Ohio, U.S., September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A man uses the internet via public Wi-Fi in Havana, Cuba, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A man attempts to pull the neck off a dead goose while being repeatedly plunged into the water during Antzar Eguna (Day Of The Goose) in the Basque fishing town of Lekeitio, near Bilbao, northern Spain, September 5, 2016. Geese are hung from a rope over the harbour as participants passing on a boat attempt to grab the animal and are then lifted up and plunged into the water until they pull off its neck or fall down into the water. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Pha That Luang stupa is seen in Vientiane ahead of the ASEAN Summit, Laos September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a church service, in Detroit, Michigan, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Martin Andrea, 10, and a friend play with toy guns made from long grass reeds at a displaced persons camp protected by U.N. peacekeepers in Wau, South Sudan, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Flames of a wildfire engulf a hillside next to houses in Benitatxell near Alicante, Spain September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Afghan officials transport a victim after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk at a military complex as one of them holds up a Syrian national flag, after they recaptured areas in southwestern Aleppo on Sunday that rebels had seized last month, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on September 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A Buddhist monk poses next to unexploded bombs dropped by the U.S. Air Force planes during the Vietnam War, in Xieng Khouang in Laos September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A 120-meter long model of the 17th century London skyline is set alight on the River Thames to commemorate the 1666 Great Fire of London in London, Britain September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Russia's President Vladimir Putin interacts with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan as they pose for a group picture during the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's newly unveiled campaign plane sits on the tarmac at the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Mutant vehicles on the Playa are seen as approximately 70,000 people from all over the world gather for the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is loaded onto a supply truck on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
People stand at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 5, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A member of the honor guards waits in a bus for the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) at Hangzhou Xiaoshan international airport before the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
A young piper plays at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, Britain September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Lucas Pouille of France after beating Rafael Nadal of Spain on day seven of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, September 4, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Nuns, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, arrive to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonization of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal (front 3rd R) prays during his mother's funeral in Amman, Jordan, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Military personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack at Khok Pho district in the troubled southern province of Pattani, Thailand, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Student leader Nathan Law (C) celebrates on the podium after his win in the Legislative Council election in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Star Trek fan Alex Reventlow poses for a picture while in the captain's chair of a Star Trek set at the "Star Trek: Mission New York" convention in New York, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe arrives home from abroad at the capital's main airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, September 3, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
