A still image taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on September 7, 2016, shows Russian navy ships as seen from a helicopter during the Caucasus-2016 military drills involving Russian Black Sea fleet, Caspian flotilla,...more

A still image taken from video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on September 7, 2016, shows Russian navy ships as seen from a helicopter during the Caucasus-2016 military drills involving Russian Black Sea fleet, Caspian flotilla, troops from Crimea and southern regions and aviation at an unknown location. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS

Close