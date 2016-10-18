Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 18, 2016 | 5:36am IST

Editor's choice

University of Cape Town students clash with police as stun grenades are used during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

University of Cape Town students clash with police as stun grenades are used during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
University of Cape Town students clash with police as stun grenades are used during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
1 / 31
Smoke rises from clashes in the east of Mosul during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Smoke rises from clashes in the east of Mosul during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes in the east of Mosul during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
2 / 31
Peshmerga forces walk in the east of Mosul during operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Peshmerga forces walk in the east of Mosul during operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Peshmerga forces walk in the east of Mosul during operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
3 / 31
A model struggles with a shoe as she presents a creation by designer Yoshiki, leader of Japan's rock band "X Japan," from his Spring/Summer 2017 collection for his brand YOSHIKIMONO during Tokyo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A model struggles with a shoe as she presents a creation by designer Yoshiki, leader of Japan's rock band "X Japan," from his Spring/Summer 2017 collection for his brand YOSHIKIMONO during Tokyo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A model struggles with a shoe as she presents a creation by designer Yoshiki, leader of Japan's rock band "X Japan," from his Spring/Summer 2017 collection for his brand YOSHIKIMONO during Tokyo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
4 / 31
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 31
A Civil Defence member stands as a front loader removes debris after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Civil Defence member stands as a front loader removes debris after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A Civil Defence member stands as a front loader removes debris after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
6 / 31
A farmer rests upon sacks filled with paddy at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A farmer rests upon sacks filled with paddy at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A farmer rests upon sacks filled with paddy at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
7 / 31
Peshmerga forces are seen in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Peshmerga forces are seen in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Peshmerga forces are seen in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 31
Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 31
A rebel fighter stands near a Turkish tank as it fires towards Guzhe village, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter stands near a Turkish tank as it fires towards Guzhe village, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A rebel fighter stands near a Turkish tank as it fires towards Guzhe village, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
10 / 31
A police forensic expert examines an apartment after a blast in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A police forensic expert examines an apartment after a blast in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A police forensic expert examines an apartment after a blast in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 31
Peshmerga forces gather on the east of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Peshmerga forces gather on the east of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Peshmerga forces gather on the east of Mosul during preparations to attack Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
12 / 31
A child plays with a mannequin on freshly constructed apartment-style tombs where some of victims of country's war on drugs are buried at he North Cemetery in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A child plays with a mannequin on freshly constructed apartment-style tombs where some of victims of country's war on drugs are buried at he North Cemetery in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A child plays with a mannequin on freshly constructed apartment-style tombs where some of victims of country's war on drugs are buried at he North Cemetery in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 31
Shenzhou-11 manned spacecraft carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng and Chen Dong blasts off from the launchpad in Jiuquan, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Shenzhou-11 manned spacecraft carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng and Chen Dong blasts off from the launchpad in Jiuquan, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Shenzhou-11 manned spacecraft carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng and Chen Dong blasts off from the launchpad in Jiuquan, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 31
Neighbors pose for a photo next to their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Neighbors pose for a photo next to their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Neighbors pose for a photo next to their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 31
Firefighters try to extinguish fire at the factory of chemicals giant BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany where several people had been injured following an explosion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Firefighters try to extinguish fire at the factory of chemicals giant BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany where several people had been injured following an explosion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Firefighters try to extinguish fire at the factory of chemicals giant BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany where several people had been injured following an explosion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
16 / 31
Syrian refugee children play in an old tobacco factory building which is now used as a refugee shelter in Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Syrian refugee children play in an old tobacco factory building which is now used as a refugee shelter in Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2016
Syrian refugee children play in an old tobacco factory building which is now used as a refugee shelter in Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
17 / 31
Pope Francis walks at the end of a canonization mass for seven new saints in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis walks at the end of a canonization mass for seven new saints in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Pope Francis walks at the end of a canonization mass for seven new saints in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
18 / 31
Boats sail behind a cross of a memorial for the victims of the fatal truck attack three months ago on the Promenade des Anglais, shortly before flowers and toys are removed, in NIce, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Boats sail behind a cross of a memorial for the victims of the fatal truck attack three months ago on the Promenade des Anglais, shortly before flowers and toys are removed, in NIce, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Boats sail behind a cross of a memorial for the victims of the fatal truck attack three months ago on the Promenade des Anglais, shortly before flowers and toys are removed, in NIce, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
19 / 31
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
(L-R) Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Jacob Zuma pose for a group picture during BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
20 / 31
Andy Murray holds the trophy after winning the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament final. REUTERS/Aly Song

Andy Murray holds the trophy after winning the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament final. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Andy Murray holds the trophy after winning the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament final. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
21 / 31
People wave flags and hold signs with messages as demonstrators take part in the La Manif Pour Tous (Demonstration For All) to protest against PMA (Procreation Medicalement Assistee or Medically Assisted Reproduction) and GPA (Grossesse pour Autrui or Gestation for Others) during a march in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People wave flags and hold signs with messages as demonstrators take part in the La Manif Pour Tous (Demonstration For All) to protest against PMA (Procreation Medicalement Assistee or Medically Assisted Reproduction) and GPA (Grossesse pour Autrui...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
People wave flags and hold signs with messages as demonstrators take part in the La Manif Pour Tous (Demonstration For All) to protest against PMA (Procreation Medicalement Assistee or Medically Assisted Reproduction) and GPA (Grossesse pour Autrui or Gestation for Others) during a march in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
22 / 31
Bathers dive into the sea at the Leme beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Bathers dive into the sea at the Leme beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Bathers dive into the sea at the Leme beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
23 / 31
Horse riders perform with guns during the El-Jadida International Horse Show in El-Jadida, south of Casablanca, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Horse riders perform with guns during the El-Jadida International Horse Show in El-Jadida, south of Casablanca, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
Horse riders perform with guns during the El-Jadida International Horse Show in El-Jadida, south of Casablanca, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
24 / 31
Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) celebrate in the camp of Lalo following heavy fighting over the weekend that killed dozens of people, close to Malakal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Jok Solomon

Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) celebrate in the camp of Lalo following heavy fighting over the weekend that killed dozens of people, close to Malakal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Jok Solomon

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) celebrate in the camp of Lalo following heavy fighting over the weekend that killed dozens of people, close to Malakal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Jok Solomon
Close
25 / 31
People inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
People inspect a site damaged after an airstrike in the rebel held besieged al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
26 / 31
Peshmerga forces gather in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Peshmerga forces gather in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Peshmerga forces gather in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
27 / 31
A man who lives with his family in a tent erected atop a tombstone, feeds his two-month old twins at the North Cemetery where many victims of country's war on drugs are buried in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man who lives with his family in a tent erected atop a tombstone, feeds his two-month old twins at the North Cemetery where many victims of country's war on drugs are buried in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A man who lives with his family in a tent erected atop a tombstone, feeds his two-month old twins at the North Cemetery where many victims of country's war on drugs are buried in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
28 / 31
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and US Secretary of State John Kerry give a joint press conference after a meeting on the situation in Syria at Lancaster House in London. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and US Secretary of State John Kerry give a joint press conference after a meeting on the situation in Syria at Lancaster House in London. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and US Secretary of State John Kerry give a joint press conference after a meeting on the situation in Syria at Lancaster House in London. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool
Close
29 / 31
A swimmer, who later died in hospital, is pulled onto a boat during the annual harbour race in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS.

A swimmer, who later died in hospital, is pulled onto a boat during the annual harbour race in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS.

Reuters / Sunday, October 16, 2016
A swimmer, who later died in hospital, is pulled onto a boat during the annual harbour race in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS.
Close
30 / 31
Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) forces patrol in the camp of Lalo following heavy fighting over the weekend that killed dozens of people, close to Malakal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Jok Solomon

Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) forces patrol in the camp of Lalo following heavy fighting over the weekend that killed dozens of people, close to Malakal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Jok Solomon

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) forces patrol in the camp of Lalo following heavy fighting over the weekend that killed dozens of people, close to Malakal, South Sudan. REUTERS/Jok Solomon
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

15 Oct 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Oct 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Oct 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.

After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast