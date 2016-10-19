Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 19, 2016 | 8:05am IST

Editor's choice

A rat's head is constricted in an opening in the bottom of a garbage can in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A rat's head is constricted in an opening in the bottom of a garbage can in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A rat's head is constricted in an opening in the bottom of a garbage can in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 35
Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 35
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign plane (rear) passes Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign plane as it lands in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign plane (rear) passes Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign plane as it lands in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign plane (rear) passes Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign plane as it lands in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 35
An Afghan adolescent migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An Afghan adolescent migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
An Afghan adolescent migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
4 / 35
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 ready-to-wear collection during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 ready-to-wear collection during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 ready-to-wear collection during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
5 / 35
A boy arrives at the spot where his father was killed in a police operation shortly beforehand in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A boy arrives at the spot where his father was killed in a police operation shortly beforehand in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A boy arrives at the spot where his father was killed in a police operation shortly beforehand in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 35
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 35
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Grand Junction, Colorado. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Grand Junction, Colorado. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Grand Junction, Colorado. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 35
A pan handler sits with a "Give me $1 or Im voting for Trump" sign, referring to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as he sits on the street in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A pan handler sits with a "Give me $1 or Im voting for Trump" sign, referring to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as he sits on the street in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A pan handler sits with a "Give me $1 or Im voting for Trump" sign, referring to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as he sits on the street in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 35
A girl sleeps on the floor at a shelter in the Lycee Philippe Guerrier after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl sleeps on the floor at a shelter in the Lycee Philippe Guerrier after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A girl sleeps on the floor at a shelter in the Lycee Philippe Guerrier after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 35
Iraqi security forces advance in Qayara, south of Mosul, to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces advance in Qayara, south of Mosul, to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Iraqi security forces advance in Qayara, south of Mosul, to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 35
A woman stands next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman stands next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A woman stands next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 35
Peshmerga forces advance in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Peshmerga forces advance in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Peshmerga forces advance in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 35
Shoshana Boyd (center L) and Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay (center R) stand surrounded by family and friends during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for their daughter Trinity Gay, who died in an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning, in Lexington, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Shoshana Boyd (center L) and Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay (center R) stand surrounded by family and friends during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for their daughter Trinity Gay, who died in an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning, in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Shoshana Boyd (center L) and Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay (center R) stand surrounded by family and friends during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for their daughter Trinity Gay, who died in an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning, in Lexington, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
14 / 35
Children sleep on a square near a church in Manila, Philippines. People who have been spending their nights outside the church for a long time, say there are more people joining them since the beginning of the country's war on drugs. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Children sleep on a square near a church in Manila, Philippines. People who have been spending their nights outside the church for a long time, say there are more people joining them since the beginning of the country's war on drugs. REUTERS/Damir...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Children sleep on a square near a church in Manila, Philippines. People who have been spending their nights outside the church for a long time, say there are more people joining them since the beginning of the country's war on drugs. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 35
A man on a motorbike rides on a flooded street during rain after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man on a motorbike rides on a flooded street during rain after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A man on a motorbike rides on a flooded street during rain after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
16 / 35
A Civil Defence member stands as a front loader removes debris after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Civil Defence member stands as a front loader removes debris after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A Civil Defence member stands as a front loader removes debris after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
17 / 35
Ericka Torres holds her 3-months old son Jesus, who was born with microcephaly, at their home in Guarenas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Ericka Torres holds her 3-months old son Jesus, who was born with microcephaly, at their home in Guarenas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Ericka Torres holds her 3-months old son Jesus, who was born with microcephaly, at their home in Guarenas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
18 / 35
Participants wearing surgical masks talk to each other during a masked match-making event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Participants wearing surgical masks talk to each other during a masked match-making event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Participants wearing surgical masks talk to each other during a masked match-making event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 35
Evelyn Poole-Kober views the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Evelyn Poole-Kober views the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Evelyn Poole-Kober views the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
20 / 35
Peshmerga forces gather in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Peshmerga forces gather in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Peshmerga forces gather in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
21 / 35
A model struggles with a shoe as she presents a creation by designer Yoshiki, leader of Japan's rock band "X Japan," from his Spring/Summer 2017 collection for his brand YOSHIKIMONO during Tokyo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A model struggles with a shoe as she presents a creation by designer Yoshiki, leader of Japan's rock band "X Japan," from his Spring/Summer 2017 collection for his brand YOSHIKIMONO during Tokyo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A model struggles with a shoe as she presents a creation by designer Yoshiki, leader of Japan's rock band "X Japan," from his Spring/Summer 2017 collection for his brand YOSHIKIMONO during Tokyo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
22 / 35
Fire and smoke rise from the factory of chemicals giant BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany where several people had been injured following an explosion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Fire and smoke rise from the factory of chemicals giant BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany where several people had been injured following an explosion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Fire and smoke rise from the factory of chemicals giant BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany where several people had been injured following an explosion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
23 / 35
University of Cape Town students clash with police as stun grenades are used during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

University of Cape Town students clash with police as stun grenades are used during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
University of Cape Town students clash with police as stun grenades are used during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
24 / 35
Melania Trump sits down with CNN television host Anderson Cooper during an exclusive interview in New York. Courtesy CNN/Handout via REUTERS

Melania Trump sits down with CNN television host Anderson Cooper during an exclusive interview in New York. Courtesy CNN/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Melania Trump sits down with CNN television host Anderson Cooper during an exclusive interview in New York. Courtesy CNN/Handout via REUTERS
Close
25 / 35
Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan poses with his creation "Him" (2001) prior to the opening of the exhibition "Not Afraid of Love" at the Hotel de la Monnaie in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan poses with his creation "Him" (2001) prior to the opening of the exhibition "Not Afraid of Love" at the Hotel de la Monnaie in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan poses with his creation "Him" (2001) prior to the opening of the exhibition "Not Afraid of Love" at the Hotel de la Monnaie in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
26 / 35
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
27 / 35
Tanks move past soldiers in military fatigues as the sun begins to set east of Mosul, where the Iraqi government launched a U.S.-backed offensive to drive Islamic State from the northern city. RUDAW via REUTERS VIDEO NEWS

Tanks move past soldiers in military fatigues as the sun begins to set east of Mosul, where the Iraqi government launched a U.S.-backed offensive to drive Islamic State from the northern city. RUDAW via REUTERS VIDEO NEWS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Tanks move past soldiers in military fatigues as the sun begins to set east of Mosul, where the Iraqi government launched a U.S.-backed offensive to drive Islamic State from the northern city. RUDAW via REUTERS VIDEO NEWS
Close
28 / 35
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, burn posters of Hillary Clinton during a protest against what they say is Clinton sabotaging Donald Trump's election campaign, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, burn posters of Hillary Clinton during a protest against what they say is Clinton sabotaging Donald Trump's election campaign, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, burn posters of Hillary Clinton during a protest against what they say is Clinton sabotaging Donald Trump's election campaign, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
29 / 35
Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
30 / 35
A member of Peshmerga forces sits in the back of the military vehicle in the east of Mosul during operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A member of Peshmerga forces sits in the back of the military vehicle in the east of Mosul during operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A member of Peshmerga forces sits in the back of the military vehicle in the east of Mosul during operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
31 / 35
The poppy sculpture 'Weeping Window', a cascade of thousands of handmade ceramic poppies by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper on display at Caernarfon Castle, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

The poppy sculpture 'Weeping Window', a cascade of thousands of handmade ceramic poppies by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper on display at Caernarfon Castle, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
The poppy sculpture 'Weeping Window', a cascade of thousands of handmade ceramic poppies by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper on display at Caernarfon Castle, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
32 / 35
Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland. The weekend, which begins on Sunday, involves rituals for new students, culminating in a foam fight on Monday morning. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland. The weekend, which begins on Sunday, involves rituals for new students, culminating in...more

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland. The weekend, which begins on Sunday, involves rituals for new students, culminating in a foam fight on Monday morning. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
33 / 35
Smoke rises from clashes in the east of Mosul during clashes with Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Smoke rises from clashes in the east of Mosul during clashes with Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Smoke rises from clashes in the east of Mosul during clashes with Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
34 / 35
A woman crosses a street during a snowfall in central Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A woman crosses a street during a snowfall in central Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A woman crosses a street during a snowfall in central Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

18 Oct 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

15 Oct 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Oct 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast