A rat's head is constricted in an opening in the bottom of a garbage can in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign plane (rear) passes Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign plane as it lands in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Afghan adolescent migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 ready-to-wear collection during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A boy arrives at the spot where his father was killed in a police operation shortly beforehand in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Grand Junction, Colorado. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A pan handler sits with a "Give me $1 or Im voting for Trump" sign, referring to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as he sits on the street in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A girl sleeps on the floor at a shelter in the Lycee Philippe Guerrier after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Iraqi security forces advance in Qayara, south of Mosul, to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman stands next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Peshmerga forces advance in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shoshana Boyd (center L) and Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay (center R) stand surrounded by family and friends during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for their daughter Trinity Gay, who died in an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning, in...more
Children sleep on a square near a church in Manila, Philippines. People who have been spending their nights outside the church for a long time, say there are more people joining them since the beginning of the country's war on drugs. REUTERS/Damir...more
A man on a motorbike rides on a flooded street during rain after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Civil Defence member stands as a front loader removes debris after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Ericka Torres holds her 3-months old son Jesus, who was born with microcephaly, at their home in Guarenas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Participants wearing surgical masks talk to each other during a masked match-making event in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Evelyn Poole-Kober views the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Peshmerga forces gather in the east of Mosul to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A model struggles with a shoe as she presents a creation by designer Yoshiki, leader of Japan's rock band "X Japan," from his Spring/Summer 2017 collection for his brand YOSHIKIMONO during Tokyo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Fire and smoke rise from the factory of chemicals giant BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany where several people had been injured following an explosion. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
University of Cape Town students clash with police as stun grenades are used during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Melania Trump sits down with CNN television host Anderson Cooper during an exclusive interview in New York. Courtesy CNN/Handout via REUTERS
Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan poses with his creation "Him" (2001) prior to the opening of the exhibition "Not Afraid of Love" at the Hotel de la Monnaie in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Tanks move past soldiers in military fatigues as the sun begins to set east of Mosul, where the Iraqi government launched a U.S.-backed offensive to drive Islamic State from the northern city. RUDAW via REUTERS VIDEO NEWS
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, burn posters of Hillary Clinton during a protest against what they say is Clinton sabotaging Donald Trump's election campaign, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A member of Peshmerga forces sits in the back of the military vehicle in the east of Mosul during operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
The poppy sculpture 'Weeping Window', a cascade of thousands of handmade ceramic poppies by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper on display at Caernarfon Castle, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland. The weekend, which begins on Sunday, involves rituals for new students, culminating in...more
Smoke rises from clashes in the east of Mosul during clashes with Islamic State militants, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A woman crosses a street during a snowfall in central Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
