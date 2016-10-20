Edition:
Russian Navy's Tarantul-class corvette Ivanovets is escorted by a Turkish Navy Coast Guard boat as it sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A still image taken from an Islamic State (IS) video released through the group's Amaq news agency shows an unidentified militant addressing the camera. Video said to be shot in Mosul, Iraq, on October 18. 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV via Amaq news agency

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes sit at a military vehicle in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Civil Defence members walk through smoke as they try to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A Haitian national police officer keep people away during a distribution of supplies after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton listen during their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Chelsea Clinton and her father former president Bill Clinton listen as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija queue to receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Donald Trump's campaign plane passes Hillary Clinton's campaign plane as it lands in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
High school students take part in a large-scale earthquake simulation exercise in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A rat's head rests as it is constricted in an opening in the bottom of a garbage can in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups clash with anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A food vendor waits for customers after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Peshmerga forces stand around a tunnel used by Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Bartila, east of Mosul during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A boy arrives to the spot where his father was killed in a police operation shortly before in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Displaced people, who are fleeing from clashes in Al-hud village, south of Mosul, head to Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
An Afghan adolescent migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin as part of his Spring/Summer 2017 ready-to-wear collection during the Moscow Fashion Week. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Iraqi security forces advance in Qayara, south of Mosul, to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Students at the Cuba's National Ballet School (ENB) chat during a break in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Shoshana Boyd (center L) and Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay (center R) stand surrounded by family and friends during a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for their daughter Trinity Gay, who died in an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning, in Lexington, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A Jewish worshipper uses his mobile phone to record worshippers who are covered in prayer shawls as they recite the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A woman cries as she mourns the passing of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej along the Grand Palace walls in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Moored boats are seen on Loch Faskally, as autumn leaves are reflected in the water, in Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Eve Rydberg (L) and Megan Lee pose for a portrait with their sign as they take part in a protest against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A pan handler sits with a 'Give me $1 or I'm voting for Trump' sign as he sits on the street in Times Square in the Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Believers attend the procession of Senor de Los Milagros ( 'Lord of Miracles' ), Peru's most revered Catholic religious icon, in downtown Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A man reacts while clenching onto the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Jalal al-Effie, who was killed during clashes in Syria's Aleppo, during his funeral in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A crane is seen among thick fog in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A woman tries to buy subsidized sugar from a government truck after a sugar shortage in retail stores across the country in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
