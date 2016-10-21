Drug users who call themselves "Recovering Champions" are hosed with water as part of their weekend drug rehabilitation program organised by the government of San Fernando, La Union, in northern Philippines. The soaring popularity of methamphetamine...more

Drug users who call themselves "Recovering Champions" are hosed with water as part of their weekend drug rehabilitation program organised by the government of San Fernando, La Union, in northern Philippines. The soaring popularity of methamphetamine - a cheap and highly addictive drug � is overburdening health services and tearing families and communities apart in Southeast Asia, driving many countries to adopt hardline policies to fight the surge in narcotics use. Around 700,000 drug users and pushers registered with authorities in a process termed "surrendering". REUTERS/Erik De Castro

