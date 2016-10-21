Edition:
Fri Oct 21, 2016

Flocks of wading and sea birds pass in front of the moon as they fly over the coastline as seasonal high tides force them off their feeding grounds closer to shore near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Delaware, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A general view taken with a drone shows a mosque where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed in Aleppo's government-controlled area of al-Masharqa, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires an RPG during clashes with Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
President Barack Obama shakes hands with a girl being held above the crowd during a Clinton-Kaine campaign rally at Florida Memorial University in Miami. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul gather as they reach Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L-R), Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sit together at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Members of the Peshmerga forces are seen inside a military vehicle north of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Tears stream down the face of Karena Virginia who claimed to be the victim of sexual assault by Republican presidential candidate Trump back in 1998, during a news conference in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
An Islamic State suicide bomber attacks an Iraqi special forces unit with a car bomb during clashes in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A protester wearing a mask gestures in front of riot police officers during a march to South African President Jacob Zuma's offices, to demand free university education, in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A Civil Defence member rubs his eyes as he tries to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A still image taken from an Islamic State (IS) video released through the group's Amaq news agency shows an unidentified militant addressing the camera. Video said to be shot in Mosul, Iraq, on October 18. 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV via Amaq news agency

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes sit at a military vehicle in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A Haitian national police officer keep people away during a distribution of supplies after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A still image taken from video shows a blast after a British Royal Air Force Typhoon jet used a Paveway IV guided bomb to destroy a large IS truck-bomb south of Mosul, Iraq. UK Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Russian Navy's Tarantul-class corvette Ivanovets is escorted by a Turkish Navy Coast Guard boat as it sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija queue to receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listen during their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A woman stands outside her house which was damaged by a fallen tree during Typhoon Haima, in Bangui, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
One of the 21 Chibok school girls released by Boko Haram carries her baby during their visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari In Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Chelsea Clinton and her father listen as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton speak during their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
People play soccer on a street next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Civil Defence members walk through smoke as they try to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Drug users who call themselves "Recovering Champions" are hosed with water as part of their weekend drug rehabilitation program organised by the government of San Fernando, La Union, in northern Philippines. The soaring popularity of methamphetamine - a cheap and highly addictive drug � is overburdening health services and tearing families and communities apart in Southeast Asia, driving many countries to adopt hardline policies to fight the surge in narcotics use. Around 700,000 drug users and pushers registered with authorities in a process termed "surrendering". REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Iraqi army members stand with thier weapons in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin waves next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he arrives for talks on a stalled peace plan for eastern Ukraine at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Smoke rises from a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Thousands of pedestrians gather downtown for a lighting and chromalithe exhibition on a catholic church, as part of the UN Habitat III conference in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A member of the public takes a photograph of a sculpture that is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as "Sculpture by the Sea" near Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the coastline between Bondi and Tamarama beaches. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A masked student at the University of the Western Cape flees as police open fire with rubber bullets and teargas during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Women protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Eduardo Baquera, known as Cocoy Clown, puts on makeup during the XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Jimenez Rueda Theatre, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A Jewish worshipper uses his mobile phone to record worshippers who are covered in prayer shawls as they recite the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
