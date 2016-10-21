Editor's choice
Flocks of wading and sea birds pass in front of the moon as they fly over the coastline as seasonal high tides force them off their feeding grounds closer to shore near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Delaware, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A general view taken with a drone shows a mosque where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are stationed in Aleppo's government-controlled area of al-Masharqa, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires an RPG during clashes with Islamic States fighters in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
President Barack Obama shakes hands with a girl being held above the crowd during a Clinton-Kaine campaign rally at Florida Memorial University in Miami. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Iraqis who fled violence in Mosul gather as they reach Syria, near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L-R), Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sit together at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the Peshmerga forces are seen inside a military vehicle north of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Tears stream down the face of Karena Virginia who claimed to be the victim of sexual assault by Republican presidential candidate Trump back in 1998, during a news conference in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Migrants are seen during rescue operation in the Mediterranea Sea. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross press office/Handout via Reuters
An Islamic State suicide bomber attacks an Iraqi special forces unit with a car bomb during clashes in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A protester wearing a mask gestures in front of riot police officers during a march to South African President Jacob Zuma's offices, to demand free university education, in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A Civil Defence member rubs his eyes as he tries to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A still image taken from an Islamic State (IS) video released through the group's Amaq news agency shows an unidentified militant addressing the camera. Video said to be shot in Mosul, Iraq, on October 18. 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV via Amaq news...more
Displaced people who are fleeing from clashes sit at a military vehicle in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Haitian national police officer keep people away during a distribution of supplies after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A still image taken from video shows a blast after a British Royal Air Force Typhoon jet used a Paveway IV guided bomb to destroy a large IS truck-bomb south of Mosul, Iraq. UK Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright
Russian Navy's Tarantul-class corvette Ivanovets is escorted by a Turkish Navy Coast Guard boat as it sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Women who recently fled the Islamic State's stronghold of Hawija queue to receive food from Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) at the school at Debaga camp, on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Donald Trump speaks as Hillary Clinton listen during their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman stands outside her house which was damaged by a fallen tree during Typhoon Haima, in Bangui, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
One of the 21 Chibok school girls released by Boko Haram carries her baby during their visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari In Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Chelsea Clinton and her father listen as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton speak during their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
People play soccer on a street next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Civil Defence members walk through smoke as they try to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Drug users who call themselves "Recovering Champions" are hosed with water as part of their weekend drug rehabilitation program organised by the government of San Fernando, La Union, in northern Philippines. The soaring popularity of methamphetamine...more
Iraqi army members stand with thier weapons in Qayyarah, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Russian President Vladimir Putin waves next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he arrives for talks on a stalled peace plan for eastern Ukraine at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Smoke rises from a building after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Thousands of pedestrians gather downtown for a lighting and chromalithe exhibition on a catholic church, as part of the UN Habitat III conference in Quito, Ecuador. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A member of the public takes a photograph of a sculpture that is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as "Sculpture by the Sea" near Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, which showcases sculptures by local and international artists along the...more
A masked student at the University of the Western Cape flees as police open fire with rubber bullets and teargas during protests demanding free tertiary education in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Women protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and the GOP in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Eduardo Baquera, known as Cocoy Clown, puts on makeup during the XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Jimenez Rueda Theatre, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Jewish worshipper uses his mobile phone to record worshippers who are covered in prayer shawls as they recite the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.