Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump meets with law enforcement and first responders at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department in St. Augustine, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Migrants gather near fires that burn at the end of the first day of the evacuation of migrants from the "Jungle" in Calais and their transfer to reception centers in France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A riot police officer throws a stone during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter is seen bloodied following a road side bomb on their vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town....more
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to a campaign event accompanied by Senator Elizabeth Warren at Alumni Hall Courtyard, Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actor, comedian and Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray look at a baseball as he arrives to receive the 19th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in the town of Naweran, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Workers cut away debris from the front of a bus involved in a mass casualty crash on the westbound Interstate 10 freeway near Palm Springs, California. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
A migrant waits to disembark from the rescue vessel Responder, a rescue boat run by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and the Italian Red Cross (CRI), in the Italian harbour of Vibo Marina, Italy. Yara Nardi/Italian Red Cross
A man is comforted by his wife after their seven-year old daughter was found killed at Tugatog public cemetery, in Manila, Philippines. According to local media, a registered drug user known to the police was detained as a suspect involved in the...more
A man returns to his village after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, south of Mosul in Qayyara, Iraq. The fumes in the background are from oil wells that were set ablaze by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man walks next to a dresser on a beach after Hurricane Matthew in Damassins, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Supporters of Hillary Clinton take part in a march through the Brooklyn bridge in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro storm into in a session of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Japanese Self-Defence Forces' (SDF) official is silhouetted while flights performs air show during the annual SDF ceremony at Asaka Base, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after winning game six of the 2016 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Swans glide as the sun sets over Hawley Lake near Blackwater, southern England. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A pro-government supporter (L) scuffles with an anti-government supporter near a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of 1956 anti-Communist uprising in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hillary Clinton arrives at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul and internally displaced Syrians who fled Islamic State controlled areas in Deir al-Zor, buy food and water near the Iraqi border, in Hasaka Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi
French CRS police are seen in silhouette as flames are seen on the eve of the evacuation and transfer of migrants to reception centers in France, and the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERPhilippe Wojazer
Dogs dressed up like the rock band Kiss take part during the annual halloween dog parade at Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A migrant carries his belongings as they depart the Calais camp called the 'Jungle", France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Donald Trump speaks with former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani as he visits Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A paraglider flies above a 'white horse', dating back to the 18th century and with possible 9th century origins, carved on the chalk hillside of Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Christian Iraqi special forces soldier walks in a church in Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Tennis star Venus Williams and race-winning Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain are sprayed with champagne by crew members after Hamilton came back to celebrate with his team and visitors after the Formula One F1 Circuit of the Americas in...more
A woman is moved to tears as Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man enjoys a swim at sunset at an Athens beach. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
