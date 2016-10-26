Editor's choice
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump poses for photos after a campaign event with his employees at his Trump National Doral golf club in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Internally displaced children sit in a car near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais,...more
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, sits in a wheelchair at the al-Thawra hospital where she receives treatment for severe acute malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Sparks fly from a fire as migrants sit near for warmth at the end of the first day of the evacuation and transfer to reception centers of migrants living in the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Donald Trump meets with law enforcement and first responders at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department in St. Augustine, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A riot police officer throws a stone during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter is seen bloodied following a road side bomb on their vehicle during a battle with Islamic State militants at Topzawa village near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town....more
Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to a campaign event accompanied by Senator Elizabeth Warren at Alumni Hall Courtyard, Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy sits as fighters who were displaced by Islamic State gather at Debaga camp on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq, before heading to the front line for the Mosul offensive against the group. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
The body of a man killed by unknown gunmen is lit by lights from TV cameras in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
President Obama laughs as he is interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel in a taping of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Plainclothes police officers stand at the site of a blast in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey. Alparslan Cinar/Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS
A police cadet from the Police Training Center lies in the hospital after being injured after an attack on the center in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A protestor struggles to cross a police barricade during a demonstration against the proposed Kinder Morgan pipeline on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man wears a t-shirt of Hillary Clinton behind bars as he eats a sandwich at a rally with Donald Trump in St. Augustine, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor, comedian and Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray look at a baseball as he arrives to receive the 19th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Models present creations from Brazilian designer Reinaldo Lourenco's 2017 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A zombie pelican bicycle is manoeuvred on South Roosevelt Boulevard during the Zombie Bike Ride as part of annual Fantasy Fest costuming and masking festival in Key West, Florida. Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau
Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he comes onstage to rally with supporters in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Iraqi refugees that fled violence in Mosul ride a pick-up truck upon arrival in al-Kherbeh village, northern Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A migrant disembarks from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Migrants gather near fires that burn at the end of the first day of the evacuation of migrants from the "Jungle" in Calais and their transfer to reception centers in France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A woman walks past semi-finished clay idols of the Hindu mythological characters 'Dakinis' and 'Yoginis', who will be worshipped along with the Hindu goddess Kali, at a roadside workshop ahead of the Kali Puja festival in Kolkata, India....more
Pakistani troops deploy outside the Police Training Center after an attack on the center in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A member of the public takes a photograph of a sculpture, that was damaged due to large waves, and is part of the annual outdoor exhibition known as "Sculpture by the Sea" located on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia, which showcases sculptures by...more
