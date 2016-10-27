Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 27, 2016 | 7:50am IST

Editor's choice

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
1 / 33
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton brings birthday cake to members of the media, as she turn 69, inside her campaign plane en route to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton brings birthday cake to members of the media, as she turn 69, inside her campaign plane en route to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton brings birthday cake to members of the media, as she turn 69, inside her campaign plane en route to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 33
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 33
A girl carries a rifle as she attends a rally by followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement commemorating the death of Imam Zaid bin Ali in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl carries a rifle as she attends a rally by followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement commemorating the death of Imam Zaid bin Ali in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A girl carries a rifle as she attends a rally by followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement commemorating the death of Imam Zaid bin Ali in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
4 / 33
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 33
Iranian and Afghan girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska

Iranian and Afghan girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Iranian and Afghan girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska
Close
6 / 33
A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon used by police to disperse the protestors during a protest against what they say is state government�s failure to arrest those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in Behbal Kalan village of Punjab in 2015, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon used by police to disperse the protestors during a protest against what they say is state government�s failure to arrest those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon used by police to disperse the protestors during a protest against what they say is state government�s failure to arrest those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in Behbal Kalan village of Punjab in 2015, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
7 / 33
Residents who work at a cemetery to refurbish tombs ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day, walk on tombs in a flooded cemetery at Masantol, Pampanga in northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents who work at a cemetery to refurbish tombs ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day, walk on tombs in a flooded cemetery at Masantol, Pampanga in northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Residents who work at a cemetery to refurbish tombs ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day, walk on tombs in a flooded cemetery at Masantol, Pampanga in northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 33
(L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump attend an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump attend an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
(L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump attend an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
9 / 33
Internally displaced children sit in a car near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Internally displaced children sit in a car near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Internally displaced children sit in a car near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 33
Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
11 / 33
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrates with center fielder Rajai Davis after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one of the 2016 World Series. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrates with center fielder Rajai Davis after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one of the 2016 World Series. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrates with center fielder Rajai Davis after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one of the 2016 World Series. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 33
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
13 / 33
Donald Trump rallies with supporters at the Million Air Orlando airplane hangar in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump rallies with supporters at the Million Air Orlando airplane hangar in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump rallies with supporters at the Million Air Orlando airplane hangar in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 33
The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town....more

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
15 / 33
A police officer lies on the side of Palmetto state road after an accident occurred as a motorcade transporting Hillary Clinton passes through in Miami Lakes, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A police officer lies on the side of Palmetto state road after an accident occurred as a motorcade transporting Hillary Clinton passes through in Miami Lakes, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A police officer lies on the side of Palmetto state road after an accident occurred as a motorcade transporting Hillary Clinton passes through in Miami Lakes, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 33
A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
17 / 33
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 33
Donald Trump poses for photos after a campaign event with his employees at his Trump National Doral golf club in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump poses for photos after a campaign event with his employees at his Trump National Doral golf club in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Donald Trump poses for photos after a campaign event with his employees at his Trump National Doral golf club in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 33
A model presents a creation from Lolittta's 2017 collection in a bookstore during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A model presents a creation from Lolittta's 2017 collection in a bookstore during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
A model presents a creation from Lolittta's 2017 collection in a bookstore during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
20 / 33
A newly displaced woman runs after she jumped over a back wall and rushed to grab humanitarian packages, as smoke rises from a burning oil refinery at a processing centre in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A newly displaced woman runs after she jumped over a back wall and rushed to grab humanitarian packages, as smoke rises from a burning oil refinery at a processing centre in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
A newly displaced woman runs after she jumped over a back wall and rushed to grab humanitarian packages, as smoke rises from a burning oil refinery at a processing centre in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
21 / 33
Emergency services personnel can be seen near a ride inside the Dreamworld theme park at Coomera on the Gold Coast, Australia, after a number of people were reported killed on a ride at Australia's biggest theme park. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Emergency services personnel can be seen near a ride inside the Dreamworld theme park at Coomera on the Gold Coast, Australia, after a number of people were reported killed on a ride at Australia's biggest theme park. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Emergency services personnel can be seen near a ride inside the Dreamworld theme park at Coomera on the Gold Coast, Australia, after a number of people were reported killed on a ride at Australia's biggest theme park. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 33
A girl, who according to local media was wounded in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, is rushed to a government hospital in Ranbir Singh Pura area near Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A girl, who according to local media was wounded in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, is rushed to a government hospital in Ranbir Singh Pura area near Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
A girl, who according to local media was wounded in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, is rushed to a government hospital in Ranbir Singh Pura area near Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
23 / 33
Pakistani troops deploy outside the Police Training Center after an attack on the center in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Pakistani troops deploy outside the Police Training Center after an attack on the center in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Pakistani troops deploy outside the Police Training Center after an attack on the center in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Close
24 / 33
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the NBA Champions ring ceremony and banner raising before their game against the New York Knicks in Cleveland. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the NBA Champions ring ceremony and banner raising before their game against the New York Knicks in Cleveland. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the NBA Champions ring ceremony and banner raising before their game against the New York Knicks in Cleveland. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 33
Fishermen pull a net containing fish from a pond during the traditional carp haul near the village of Belcice, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Fishermen pull a net containing fish from a pond during the traditional carp haul near the village of Belcice, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Fishermen pull a net containing fish from a pond during the traditional carp haul near the village of Belcice, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
26 / 33
Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally in South Broward Area at Broward College-North Campus in Coconut Creek, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally in South Broward Area at Broward College-North Campus in Coconut Creek, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally in South Broward Area at Broward College-North Campus in Coconut Creek, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
27 / 33
A migrant runs past a burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A migrant runs past a burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A migrant runs past a burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
28 / 33
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, sits in a wheelchair at the al-Thawra hospital where she receives treatment for severe acute malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, sits in a wheelchair at the al-Thawra hospital where she receives treatment for severe acute malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, sits in a wheelchair at the al-Thawra hospital where she receives treatment for severe acute malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Close
29 / 33
Migrants wait after disembarking from Spanish Navy cruiser Navarra in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants wait after disembarking from Spanish Navy cruiser Navarra in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Migrants wait after disembarking from Spanish Navy cruiser Navarra in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
30 / 33
A forest guard provides water to an injured Asiatic elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg late August while being chased by villagers, as it lies in a field in Avverahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A forest guard provides water to an injured Asiatic elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg late August while being chased by villagers, as it lies in a field in Avverahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
A forest guard provides water to an injured Asiatic elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg late August while being chased by villagers, as it lies in a field in Avverahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
31 / 33
Mortuary attendants assisted by Red Cross staff handle the bodies of civilians killed following an attack at the Bisharo lodging by Islamist militants from the Somali group al Shabaab in Mandera, at the Chiromo mortuary in Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Mortuary attendants assisted by Red Cross staff handle the bodies of civilians killed following an attack at the Bisharo lodging by Islamist militants from the Somali group al Shabaab in Mandera, at the Chiromo mortuary in Kenya's capital Nairobi....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Mortuary attendants assisted by Red Cross staff handle the bodies of civilians killed following an attack at the Bisharo lodging by Islamist militants from the Somali group al Shabaab in Mandera, at the Chiromo mortuary in Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
32 / 33
A migrant stands in the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A migrant stands in the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A migrant stands in the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Oct 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

25 Oct 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

22 Oct 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast