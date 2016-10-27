Editor's choice
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton brings birthday cake to members of the media, as she turn 69, inside her campaign plane en route to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A girl carries a rifle as she attends a rally by followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement commemorating the death of Imam Zaid bin Ali in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iranian and Afghan girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska
A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon used by police to disperse the protestors during a protest against what they say is state government�s failure to arrest those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in...more
Residents who work at a cemetery to refurbish tombs ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day, walk on tombs in a flooded cemetery at Masantol, Pampanga in northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
(L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump attend an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Internally displaced children sit in a car near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France....more
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrates with center fielder Rajai Davis after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one of the 2016 World Series. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Donald Trump rallies with supporters at the Million Air Orlando airplane hangar in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town....more
A police officer lies on the side of Palmetto state road after an accident occurred as a motorcade transporting Hillary Clinton passes through in Miami Lakes, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A migrant is seen in silhouette near flames from a burning makeshift shelter on the second day of the evacuation of migrants and their transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais,...more
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Donald Trump poses for photos after a campaign event with his employees at his Trump National Doral golf club in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A model presents a creation from Lolittta's 2017 collection in a bookstore during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A newly displaced woman runs after she jumped over a back wall and rushed to grab humanitarian packages, as smoke rises from a burning oil refinery at a processing centre in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Emergency services personnel can be seen near a ride inside the Dreamworld theme park at Coomera on the Gold Coast, Australia, after a number of people were reported killed on a ride at Australia's biggest theme park. AAP/Dan Peled/via REUTERS
A girl, who according to local media was wounded in a shelling attack at the international border with Pakistan, is rushed to a government hospital in Ranbir Singh Pura area near Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Pakistani troops deploy outside the Police Training Center after an attack on the center in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the NBA Champions ring ceremony and banner raising before their game against the New York Knicks in Cleveland. ...more
Fishermen pull a net containing fish from a pond during the traditional carp haul near the village of Belcice, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally in South Broward Area at Broward College-North Campus in Coconut Creek, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A migrant runs past a burning makeshift shelters in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, sits in a wheelchair at the al-Thawra hospital where she receives treatment for severe acute malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Migrants wait after disembarking from Spanish Navy cruiser Navarra in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A forest guard provides water to an injured Asiatic elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg late August while being chased by villagers, as it lies in a field in Avverahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru,...more
Mortuary attendants assisted by Red Cross staff handle the bodies of civilians killed following an attack at the Bisharo lodging by Islamist militants from the Somali group al Shabaab in Mandera, at the Chiromo mortuary in Kenya's capital Nairobi....more
A migrant stands in the charred debris from makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Neil Hall
