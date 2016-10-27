A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon used by police to disperse the protestors during a protest against what they say is state government�s failure to arrest those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in...more

A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon used by police to disperse the protestors during a protest against what they say is state government�s failure to arrest those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in Behbal Kalan village of Punjab in 2015, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

