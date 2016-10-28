Edition:
Boys inspect a hole in the ground after an airstrike near a playground on the besieged rebel held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Boys inspect a hole in the ground after an airstrike near a playground on the besieged rebel held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Boys inspect a hole in the ground after an airstrike near a playground on the besieged rebel held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
New graduates of Engineering and Law faculties at Benghazi University celebrate as they pose in front of damaged buildings at their university former headquarters, which was destroyed during clashes in 2014, between members of the Libyan National Army and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016

New graduates of Engineering and Law faculties at Benghazi University celebrate as they pose in front of damaged buildings at their university former headquarters, which was destroyed during clashes in 2014, between members of the Libyan National...more

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
New graduates of Engineering and Law faculties at Benghazi University celebrate as they pose in front of damaged buildings at their university former headquarters, which was destroyed during clashes in 2014, between members of the Libyan National Army and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
First lady Michelle Obama embraces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they arrive at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016

First lady Michelle Obama embraces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they arrive at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
First lady Michelle Obama embraces Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as they arrive at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at products on the shelves at a Waitrose supermarket during a visit to the town of Poundbury, Britain. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at products on the shelves at a Waitrose supermarket during a visit to the town of Poundbury, Britain. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at products on the shelves at a Waitrose supermarket during a visit to the town of Poundbury, Britain. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool
A French Dassault Rafale jet receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 tanker aircraft near Iraq. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

A French Dassault Rafale jet receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 tanker aircraft near Iraq. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A French Dassault Rafale jet receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 tanker aircraft near Iraq. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward/Handout via REUTERS
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic State militants, in Nawaran north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic State militants, in Nawaran north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic State militants, in Nawaran north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Air Jalal
Migrants hug after being separated during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Migrants hug after being separated during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Migrants hug after being separated during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A campaign plane carrying Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence rests after it skidded off the runway after landing in the rain at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016

A campaign plane carrying Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence rests after it skidded off the runway after landing in the rain at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A campaign plane carrying Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence rests after it skidded off the runway after landing in the rain at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter, at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter, at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter, at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks under a graphic of the new MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks under a graphic of the new MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks under a graphic of the new MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter sits in front of newly displaced men near a check point in Qayyara, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hillary Clinton brings birthday cake to members of the media, as she turn 69, inside her campaign plane en route to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Hillary Clinton brings birthday cake to members of the media, as she turn 69, inside her campaign plane en route to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton brings birthday cake to members of the media, as she turn 69, inside her campaign plane en route to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Residents who work at a cemetery to refurbish tombs ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day, walk on tombs in a flooded cemetery at Masantol, Pampanga in northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Residents who work at a cemetery to refurbish tombs ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day, walk on tombs in a flooded cemetery at Masantol, Pampanga in northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Residents who work at a cemetery to refurbish tombs ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day, walk on tombs in a flooded cemetery at Masantol, Pampanga in northern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon used by police to disperse the protestors during a protest against what they say is state government's failure to arrest those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in Behbal Kalan village of Punjab in 2015, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon used by police to disperse the protestors during a protest against what they say is state government�s failure to arrest those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon used by police to disperse the protestors during a protest against what they say is state government�s failure to arrest those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in Behbal Kalan village of Punjab in 2015, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France....more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Smoke rises the sky as migrants and journalists look at burning makeshift shelters and tents in the "Jungle" on the third day of their evacuation and transfer to reception centers in France, as part of the dismantlement of the camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A girl carries a rifle as she attends a rally by followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement commemorating the death of Imam Zaid bin Ali in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

A girl carries a rifle as she attends a rally by followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement commemorating the death of Imam Zaid bin Ali in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A girl carries a rifle as she attends a rally by followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement commemorating the death of Imam Zaid bin Ali in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Iranian and Afghan girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Iranian and Afghan girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Iranian and Afghan girls gather at the Emam Hasan Mojtaba school in Kerman, Iran. REUTERS/Gabriela Baczynska
A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen, in an alley in Manila, Philippines. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates to "You are a (drug) pusher, you are an animal" was found with the body of girl's friend. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen, in an alley in Manila, Philippines. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen, in an alley in Manila, Philippines. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates to "You are a (drug) pusher, you are an animal" was found with the body of girl's friend. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
General view of a landslide that affected the Medellin-Bogota highway in Colombia. Courtesy of EL Colombiano Newspaper

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

General view of a landslide that affected the Medellin-Bogota highway in Colombia. Courtesy of EL Colombiano Newspaper

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
General view of a landslide that affected the Medellin-Bogota highway in Colombia. Courtesy of EL Colombiano Newspaper
Model Inna Magomedova uses her mobile phone while she presents "The Alive Painting" body art work by Russian artist Maria Gasanova during the Art Krasnoyarsk annual festival in Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Model Inna Magomedova uses her mobile phone while she presents "The Alive Painting" body art work by Russian artist Maria Gasanova during the Art Krasnoyarsk annual festival in Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Model Inna Magomedova uses her mobile phone while she presents "The Alive Painting" body art work by Russian artist Maria Gasanova during the Art Krasnoyarsk annual festival in Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Federal police forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Federal police forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Federal police forces launch a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Women hold up signs as they surround Robert Burck, known as the original "Naked Cowboy" who is a supporter of Donald Trump as they protest against Trump during a demonstration organized by the National Organization for Women (NOW) outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Women hold up signs as they surround Robert Burck, known as the original "Naked Cowboy" who is a supporter of Donald Trump as they protest against Trump during a demonstration organized by the National Organization for Women (NOW) outside Trump Tower...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Women hold up signs as they surround Robert Burck, known as the original "Naked Cowboy" who is a supporter of Donald Trump as they protest against Trump during a demonstration organized by the National Organization for Women (NOW) outside Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
(L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump attend an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

(L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump attend an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
(L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump attend an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A boy inspects a damaged site after shelling in the rebel held town of Hass, south of Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A boy inspects a damaged site after shelling in the rebel held town of Hass, south of Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A boy inspects a damaged site after shelling in the rebel held town of Hass, south of Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A farmer harvests rice on a field in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A farmer harvests rice on a field in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A farmer harvests rice on a field in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A visitor plays a video game in a glass box at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

A visitor plays a video game in a glass box at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A visitor plays a video game in a glass box at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Demonstrators clash with members of Venezuelan National Guard during a rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016

Demonstrators clash with members of Venezuelan National Guard during a rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Demonstrators clash with members of Venezuelan National Guard during a rally demanding a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in action against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during the Singapore WTA Finals Round Robin Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in action against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during the Singapore WTA Finals Round Robin Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in action against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during the Singapore WTA Finals Round Robin Singles. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, waits for the start of a debate on the last European Summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, waits for the start of a debate on the last European Summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, waits for the start of a debate on the last European Summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A view of Al Khazar camps for newly internally displaced people near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A view of Al Khazar camps for newly internally displaced people near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A view of Al Khazar camps for newly internally displaced people near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A demonstrator gestures as riot police use a water cannon to disperse the crowd during a protest against the arrest of the city's popular two joint mayors for alleged links to terrorism, in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016

A demonstrator gestures as riot police use a water cannon to disperse the crowd during a protest against the arrest of the city's popular two joint mayors for alleged links to terrorism, in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A demonstrator gestures as riot police use a water cannon to disperse the crowd during a protest against the arrest of the city's popular two joint mayors for alleged links to terrorism, in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
