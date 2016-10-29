Edition:
Ukrainian servicemen fire BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talks to staff members, including aide Huma Abedin, onboard her campaign plane in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Actors dressed as President Abraham Lincoln (C) and first lady Abigail Adams (R) look up as they watch President Barack Obama depart the White House aboard Marine One in Washington. The actors were participating in Haunted White House tours. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Ismail, an Iraqi boy who managed to escape from the Islamic State-controlled Jarbuah village near Mosul and arrived at the Kurdish Peshmerga military camp, breaks down in tears while recalling his experience, in Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Undated picture of Prince Harry while he worked in Malawi with African Parks as part of an initiative involving moving 500 elephants over 350 kilometres across Malawi from Liwonde National Park and Majete Wildlife Reserve to Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve, issued by Kensington Palace in London, Britain. African Parks/Frank Weitzer/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Japanese singer and song writer Pikotaro, also known by his comedian name Kosaka Daimaou or his real name Kazuhito Kosaka, who is a current Youtube star with his song "PPAP" (short for Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen), poses for a photograph during a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
General view of the national anthem before game three of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Boys inspect a hole in the ground after an airstrike near a playground on the besieged rebel held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Michelle Obama embraces Hillary Clinton as they arrive at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A campaign plane carrying Mike Pence rests after it skidded off the runway after landing in the rain at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at products on the shelves at a Waitrose supermarket during a visit to the town of Poundbury. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul. REUTERS/Air Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Migrants hug after being separated during the dismantlement of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter, at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
New graduates of Engineering and Law faculties at Benghazi University celebrate as they pose in front of damaged buildings at their university former headquarters, which was destroyed during clashes in 2014, between members of the Libyan National Army and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) pulls a half pint of beer as her husband Prince Charles watches during a visit to 'The Duchess of Cornwall Inn' in Poundbury, Britain. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall officially opened the pub during a visit to the town of Poundbury. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Venezuelan National Guards escort deputies and people as they walk out from the National Assembly after a session in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline stand-off with police in this aerial photo of Highway 1806 and County Road 134 near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Morton County Sheriff's Office

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A 2016 Nissan Versa and a 2015 Nissan Tsuru collide in a controlled crash test at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety facility in Ruckersville, Virginia. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Two women take pictures on stage before Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks through a Milan missile before recapturing from Islamic state militants the Fadiliya village in Nawaran, north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Newly internally displaced people sit upon their arrival at Al Khazar camp near Hassan Sham, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Some 1,250 students from the Assumption College hold cards to form an image of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in his honor, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A makeshift military front loader drives in Dahiyat al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A resident places a flower bouquet in front of a tomb ahead of the commemoration of All Saints day in Las Pinas, Metro Manila in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Pope Francis waves as he leaves at the end of the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A new graduate of Benghazi University takes a selfie in front of a ruined building at his university which was destroyed during clashes in 2014 between members of the Libyan National Army and Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks under a graphic of the new MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino, Californi. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
The ruins of a market which was set on fire are seen at a Rohingya village outside Maugndaw in Rakhine state, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A man takes a photographs as he inspects a campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence after it skidded off the runway while landing in the rain at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
