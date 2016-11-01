Dogs of a visitor pass by the grave of Marquise and Tony, the two small dogs of the Princess Lobanoff de Rostoff at the cimetiere des chiens (Cemetery of dogs) ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day at the Montmartre cemetery in Asnieres,...more

Dogs of a visitor pass by the grave of Marquise and Tony, the two small dogs of the Princess Lobanoff de Rostoff at the cimetiere des chiens (Cemetery of dogs) ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day at the Montmartre cemetery in Asnieres, northern Paris, France. Since 1899 more than 40,000 animals have been buried in the Cimetiere des Chiens, including dogs, cats, monkeys, horses, rabbits, hamsters, mice, birds, and fish and a lion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

