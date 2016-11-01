Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 1, 2016 | 7:55am IST

Mourners grieve at a vigil in honor of Edward and Edwin Bryant, twin brothers who were shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois. At right is their cousin Tyhesha Haynes, who is holding a photograph of the brothers as children. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Newly elected Lebanese President Michel Aoun sits on the president's chair inside the presidential palace in Baabda, near Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holds a Halloween mask while joking with her staff on her campaign plane in Erlanger, Kentucky. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Holocaust survivor, Carmela Ben Yehuda, 89, dances during the annual Holocaust survivors' beauty pageant in the Israeli city of Haifa. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters carry a wheelchair-bound man, Abbas Ali, 42, after he escaped with his wife and four children from the Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Catholic pilgrim Matilde Madalena de Jesus carries a bottle of water on her head during the annual pilgrimage of the dead (Romaria dos Finados) in the city of Juazeiro do Norte, Ceara state, in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Hams are seen in a collapsed factory following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
An African migrant lies on the ground after crossing a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/M. Martin

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Pope Francis arrives for an ecumenical mass in the cathedral in Lund, Sweden. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/pool

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks about the FBI inquiry into her emails during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
St. Benedict's Cathedral in the ancient city of Norcia is seen following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A local resident casts her ballot into a portable ballot box at her house during a presidential election in the village of Kozhushna, outside Chisinau, Moldova. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Dogs of a visitor pass by the grave of Marquise and Tony, the two small dogs of the Princess Lobanoff de Rostoff at the cimetiere des chiens (Cemetery of dogs) ahead of the commemoration of All Saints Day at the Montmartre cemetery in Asnieres, northern Paris, France. Since 1899 more than 40,000 animals have been buried in the Cimetiere des Chiens, including dogs, cats, monkeys, horses, rabbits, hamsters, mice, birds, and fish and a lion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A boy picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia celebrates with her trophy after defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Singapore WTA Finals Singles Finals. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Birgitta Jonsdottir of the Pirate Party reacts alongisde party members after early results of the parliamentary elections in Iceland. REUTERS/Geirix

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Bodies of two men are lit by a police car in Manila, Philippines. According to the police, guns and a sachet containing what is believed to be the drug shabu (Metamphetamine Hydrochloride) were found with two men who were shot dead after trying to speed away from a police checkpoint. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Iraqi soldiers pose with the Islamic State flag along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State (IS) on Saturday, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
People recover the body of a man at a prison struck by Arab coalition warplanes in al-Zaydiyah district of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A chain is attached to the foot of a dead Islamic State fighter's body along a street of the town of al-Shura, which was recaptured from Islamic State on Saturday, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A member of Iraqi special forces police runs for cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
A Russian Soyuz MS space capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members, Kate Rubins of the U.S., Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia and Takuya Onishi of Japan, descends near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A participant wearing costume symbolising Samsung Galaxy Note 7 walks among pedestrians after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Oliver Quiros, 3, competes dressed as an astronaut in a space shuttle in the Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Canada's Prime Minister JustinTrudeau and European Council President Donald Tusk attend the signing ceremony of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Franco is Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Kites of all shapes and sizes fill the air at the 22nd Cape Town International Kite Festival in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A participant in costume poses to a camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A rebel fighter in Dahiyet al-Assad fires a shell towards regime-held Hamdaniyah neighborhood, west Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Nuns stand next a partially collapsed wall following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Demonstrators attend a protest against the investiture of acting Prime Minister and Popular Party leader Mariano Rajoy in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire their weapons at Islamic State fighters in al-Shura, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
