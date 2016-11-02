Editor's choice
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Secret Service agent waits for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to appear during a during a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Fans of the American League baseball team Cleveland Indians react while viewing Game 6 of their Major League Baseball World Series game against the National League baseball team Chicago Cubs outside Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio....more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides a carriage with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (obscured) as they depart his ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, in central London, Britain. The President is on a state visit to Britain. REUTERS/Stefan...more
People light candles during All Saints Day at Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump goes to a Wawa gas station after a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist scores a run after colliding with Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in the first inning of game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire/Pool Photo via USA TODAY...more
Tribal fighters walk as fire and smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before IS militants fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A woman carries a basket on her head through a field of vegetables on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy leaps in-between apartment-style tombs as Filipinos visit the graves of their deceased loved ones to commemorate All Saints Day, at Barangka public cemetery in Marikina city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Flames shoot into the sky from a gas line explosion in western Shelby County, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Children play with water in a classroom at a temporary shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter during an air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters carry a wheelchair-bound man, Abbas Ali, 42, after he escaped with his wife and four children from the Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Mourners grieve at a vigil in honor of Edward and Edwin Bryant, twin brothers who were shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois. At right is their cousin Tyhesha Haynes, who is holding a photograph of the brothers as children. REUTERS/Jim Young
A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a...more
Newly elected Lebanese President Michel Aoun sits on the president's chair inside the presidential palace in Baabda, near Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Hillary Clinton holds a Halloween mask while joking with her staff on her campaign plane in Erlanger, Kentucky. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Holocaust survivor, Carmela Ben Yehuda, 89, dances during the annual Holocaust survivors' beauty pageant in the Israeli city of Haifa. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Catholic pilgrim Matilde Madalena de Jesus carries a bottle of water on her head during the annual pilgrimage of the dead (Romaria dos Finados) in the city of Juazeiro do Norte, Ceara state, in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Hams are seen in a collapsed factory following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
An African migrant lies on the ground after crossing a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/M. Martin
A girl plays on a pile of discarded flowers outside a market, the day after the Diwali celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A supporter of Donald Trump dressed in a ketchup costume appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A nurse weighs a malnourished boy at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Pope Francis arrives for an ecumenical mass in the cathedral in Lund, Sweden. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/pool
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Personnel from the health office, the Lawang mental hospital and the social department release a man with mental disorders from a makeshift concrete cell constructed by his family where he was confined for almost 30 years in Malang, Indonesia. The...more
Tami and Robin Varma lie in red velvet-trimmed coffins while posing for media representatives in one of the rooms of Bran Castle, in Brasov county, Romania. The Varmas on Monday became the first overnight guests for some 70 years to stay at the...more
Participants in the Processional Arts Workshops' performance of Reverie wait to participate in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Members of the German delegation stand between their chairs after German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel canceled his meeting with China's Trade Minister Gao Hucheng in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A young child takes part in the Hoboken Ragamuffin Parade to celebrate Halloween in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
