Personnel from the health office, the Lawang mental hospital and the social department release a man with mental disorders from a makeshift concrete cell constructed by his family where he was confined for almost 30 years in Malang, Indonesia. The man was brought to a mental hospital for treatment by authorities after being released from the cell which was built near the family home, Antara reported. Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via

