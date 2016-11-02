Edition:
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A Secret Service agent waits for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to appear during a during a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Fans of the American League baseball team Cleveland Indians react while viewing Game 6 of their Major League Baseball World Series game against the National League baseball team Chicago Cubs outside Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides a carriage with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (obscured) as they depart his ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, in central London, Britain. The President is on a state visit to Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
People light candles during All Saints Day at Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump goes to a Wawa gas station after a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist scores a run after colliding with Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in the first inning of game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Tribal fighters walk as fire and smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before IS militants fled the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A woman carries a basket on her head through a field of vegetables on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A boy leaps in-between apartment-style tombs as Filipinos visit the graves of their deceased loved ones to commemorate All Saints Day, at Barangka public cemetery in Marikina city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Flames shoot into the sky from a gas line explosion in western Shelby County, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Children play with water in a classroom at a temporary shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter during an air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters carry a wheelchair-bound man, Abbas Ali, 42, after he escaped with his wife and four children from the Islamic State-controlled village of Abu Jarboa, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Mourners grieve at a vigil in honor of Edward and Edwin Bryant, twin brothers who were shot and killed in Chicago, Illinois. At right is their cousin Tyhesha Haynes, who is holding a photograph of the brothers as children. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Newly elected Lebanese President Michel Aoun sits on the president's chair inside the presidential palace in Baabda, near Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Hillary Clinton holds a Halloween mask while joking with her staff on her campaign plane in Erlanger, Kentucky. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Holocaust survivor, Carmela Ben Yehuda, 89, dances during the annual Holocaust survivors' beauty pageant in the Israeli city of Haifa. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Catholic pilgrim Matilde Madalena de Jesus carries a bottle of water on her head during the annual pilgrimage of the dead (Romaria dos Finados) in the city of Juazeiro do Norte, Ceara state, in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Hams are seen in a collapsed factory following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
An African migrant lies on the ground after crossing a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/M. Martin

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A girl plays on a pile of discarded flowers outside a market, the day after the Diwali celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump dressed in a ketchup costume appears at campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A nurse weighs a malnourished boy at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Pope Francis arrives for an ecumenical mass in the cathedral in Lund, Sweden. REUTERS/Andrew Medichini/pool

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government take cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Personnel from the health office, the Lawang mental hospital and the social department release a man with mental disorders from a makeshift concrete cell constructed by his family where he was confined for almost 30 years in Malang, Indonesia. The man was brought to a mental hospital for treatment by authorities after being released from the cell which was built near the family home, Antara reported. Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Tami and Robin Varma lie in red velvet-trimmed coffins while posing for media representatives in one of the rooms of Bran Castle, in Brasov county, Romania. The Varmas on Monday became the first overnight guests for some 70 years to stay at the medieval Bran fortress, the model for the "Dracula's castle" of Bram Stoker's Victorian-era novel. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Participants in the Processional Arts Workshops' performance of Reverie wait to participate in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Members of the German delegation stand between their chairs after German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel canceled his meeting with China's Trade Minister Gao Hucheng in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A young child takes part in the Hoboken Ragamuffin Parade to celebrate Halloween in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
