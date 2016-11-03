Chief Petty Officer Jason C. Finan's casket is placed in a hearse as his wife, Chariss, and their 7-year-old son, Christopher look on during his funeral in Coronado, California. Finan, 34, was killed October 20 during an offensive to dislodge Islamic...more

Chief Petty Officer Jason C. Finan's casket is placed in a hearse as his wife, Chariss, and their 7-year-old son, Christopher look on during his funeral in Coronado, California. Finan, 34, was killed October 20 during an offensive to dislodge Islamic State forces from the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Mike Blake

