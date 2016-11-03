Editor's choice
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Iraqi Christian soldiers look at a fake military vehicle made of wood used by the Islamic State militants, in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Mike Williams, owner of the Alpine Target Golf Center, shows off his swing at a driving range with hay bales covered with the portraits of presidential nominees Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, which are used as a mock polling station, at Alpine...more
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Carl Edwards (6) celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
A boy does physical exercises during military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a Cossack community at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of...more
Street vendor sells candy floss as people visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Fans of the Cleveland Indians react while viewing Game 6 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs outside Progressive Field in Cleveland. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hillary Clinton acknowledges the crowd at a campaign rally in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A police officer shows the functions of a gun to schoolgirls during their visit inside a police station as part of the 50th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A police photographer takes pictures of a bullet holes in a Des Moines' police vehicle after two police officers were shot and killed in separate attacks described as "ambush-style" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Frank
A Secret Service agent waits for Donald Trump to appear during a during a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro dances during his radio program at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from Islamic State controlled village of Abu Jarboa during clashes with IS militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides a carriage with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos as they depart his ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade, in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People light candles during All Saints Day at Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Donald Trump goes to a Wawa gas station after a campaign event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter during an air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers during a photo call to promote her new album 'Joanne' in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Flames shoot into the sky from a gas line explosion in western Shelby County, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
A man fixes the roof of a house affected by Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist scores a run after colliding with Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in the first inning of game six of the World Series. Jamie Squire/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Tribal fighters walk as fire and smoke rises from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants in the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A woman carries a basket on her head through a field of vegetables on a foggy morning on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Chief Petty Officer Jason C. Finan's casket is placed in a hearse as his wife, Chariss, and their 7-year-old son, Christopher look on during his funeral in Coronado, California. Finan, 34, was killed October 20 during an offensive to dislodge Islamic...more
A boy leaps in-between apartment-style tombs as Filipinos visit the graves of their deceased loved ones to commemorate All Saints Day, at Barangka public cemetery in Marikina city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over Mosul from his position near Abu Jarboa village, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Protesters take part in a rally after the death of Mouhcine Fikri, a fishmonger who was crushed to death inside a rubbish truck as he tried to retrieve fish confiscated by police, in the northern city of Al Hoceima, Morocco. REUTERS/Stringer
