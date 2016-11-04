Editor's choice
Quilts for Alibaba Group's employees to rest as they prepare for the upcoming 11.11 global shopping festival, also called Singles' Day shopping festival, are dried in a yard of Xixi campus of Alibaba Group in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China....more
A Donald Trump supporter holds a modified campaign bumper sticker in favor of Melania Trump, who spoke during an event at Main Line Sports in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Migrants look at their mobile phones at a "Centre d'Accueil et d'Orientation pour migrants" (CAO - Reception and Orientation Center for Migrants) in Saint-Brevin-les-Pins near Nantes, western France, where they are living after being resettled last...more
Zarmina Ahmadi, 22, a female soldier from the Afghan National Army (ANA) looks out from a bus window at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An audience member is reflected in a teleprompter as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Pitt Community College in Winterville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Iranian-Kurdish female fighters hold their weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Actor Jessica Chastain is helped with her sunglasses after placing her hands in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Van Tatenhove, a member of the Oath Keepers, puts on camouflage face paint during a tactical training session in western Montana. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Chicago Cubs players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the World Series. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
A person pours a pepper spray antidote into a protester's eyes during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located in the southern region of Western Australian, near the city of Perth, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Dolly Parton accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award as singers Kacey Musgraves (L to R), Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood and actress Lily Tomlin applaud at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in...more
Iraqi Christian soldiers look at a fake military vehicle made of wood used by the Islamic State militants, in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Mike Williams, owner of the Alpine Target Golf Center, shows off his swing at a driving range with hay bales covered with the portraits of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, which are used as a mock polling station, at Alpine Target Golf Center in...more
A girl runs past a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Protesters fall to the ground a they run for cover as police officers open a water canon during a march to call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Police use pepper spray against people standing in the water of a river during a protest against the building of a pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannonball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A boy does physical exercises during military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a Cossack community at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of...more
The carcass of a yacare caiman lies in the dried-up river bed of the Pilcomayo river in Boqueron, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Hopewell Baptist Church is damaged by fire and graffiti in Greenville, Mississippi. Courtesy Angie Quezada/Delta Daily News via REUTERS
A police officer shows the functions of a gun to schoolgirls during their visit inside a police station as part of the 50th Raising Day celebrations of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A police photographer takes pictures of a bullet holes in a Des Moines' police vehicle after two police officers were shot and killed in separate attacks described as "ambush-style" in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Frank
Street vendor sells candy floss as people visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The rising sun lights One World Trade as it stands over the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman with her face painted as popular Mexican figure "Catrina" takes part in the annual Catrina Fest, part of Day of the Dead celebrations, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A male elephant attempts to stand on its feet after it was fitted with an advanced satellite radio tracking collar to monitor their movement and control human-wildlife conflict near Mt. Kilimanjaro at the Amboseli National Park, in Kenya....more
A safari zoo keeper catches pelicans to move them to their winter enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Hillary Clinton takes the stage at a campaign rally at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rescue workers and family members of missing labourers gather and wait near the burning oil tanker at the Gaddani ship-breaking yard, 45 km (28 miles) of Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man pushes passengers on a makeshift trolley in an area where, according to local residents, several people have been killed in police operations since the beginning of country's war on drugs, in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Iraqi priests hold the first mass at the Grand Immaculate Church since it was recaptured from Islamic State in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
