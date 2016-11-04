Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 4, 2016 | 7:01pm IST

Editor's choice

Quilts for Alibaba Group's employees to rest as they prepare for the upcoming 11.11 global shopping festival, also called Singles' Day shopping festival, are dried in a yard of Xixi campus of Alibaba Group in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Quilts for Alibaba Group's employees to rest as they prepare for the upcoming 11.11 global shopping festival, also called Singles' Day shopping festival, are dried in a yard of Xixi campus of Alibaba Group in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China....more

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Quilts for Alibaba Group's employees to rest as they prepare for the upcoming 11.11 global shopping festival, also called Singles' Day shopping festival, are dried in a yard of Xixi campus of Alibaba Group in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 24
Damaged cars are seen on a street after a blast in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Damaged cars are seen on a street after a blast in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Damaged cars are seen on a street after a blast in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Ihlas News Agency via REUTERS
Close
2 / 24
Iranian-Kurdish female fighters hold their weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iranian-Kurdish female fighters hold their weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Iranian-Kurdish female fighters hold their weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
3 / 24
Jason Van Tatenhove, a member of the Oath Keepers, puts on camouflage face paint during a tactical training session in western Montana. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Jason Van Tatenhove, a member of the Oath Keepers, puts on camouflage face paint during a tactical training session in western Montana. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Jason Van Tatenhove, a member of the Oath Keepers, puts on camouflage face paint during a tactical training session in western Montana. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
4 / 24
A Donald Trump supporter holds a modified campaign bumper sticker in favor of Melania Trump, wife to the Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump, who spoke during an event at Main Line Sports in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A Donald Trump supporter holds a modified campaign bumper sticker in favor of Melania Trump, wife to the Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump, who spoke during an event at Main Line Sports in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A Donald Trump supporter holds a modified campaign bumper sticker in favor of Melania Trump, wife to the Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump, who spoke during an event at Main Line Sports in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
5 / 24
Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian running in the upcoming election, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian running in the upcoming election, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian running in the upcoming election, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
6 / 24
Zarmina Ahmadi, 22, a female soldier from the Afghan National Army (ANA) looks out from a bus window at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Zarmina Ahmadi, 22, a female soldier from the Afghan National Army (ANA) looks out from a bus window at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Zarmina Ahmadi, 22, a female soldier from the Afghan National Army (ANA) looks out from a bus window at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
7 / 24
Migrants look at their mobile phones at a "Centre d'Accueil et d'Orientation pour migrants" (CAO - Reception and Orientation Center for Migrants) in Saint-Brevin-les-Pins near Nantes, western France, where they are living after being resettled last week from the Calais "Jungle" camp. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Migrants look at their mobile phones at a "Centre d'Accueil et d'Orientation pour migrants" (CAO - Reception and Orientation Center for Migrants) in Saint-Brevin-les-Pins near Nantes, western France, where they are living after being resettled last...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Migrants look at their mobile phones at a "Centre d'Accueil et d'Orientation pour migrants" (CAO - Reception and Orientation Center for Migrants) in Saint-Brevin-les-Pins near Nantes, western France, where they are living after being resettled last week from the Calais "Jungle" camp. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
8 / 24
An audience member is reflected in a teleprompter as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Pitt Community College in Winterville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An audience member is reflected in a teleprompter as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Pitt Community College in Winterville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
An audience member is reflected in a teleprompter as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Pitt Community College in Winterville, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 24
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde ducks beneath a decorative plant after delivering opening remarks at the IMF�s 17th Jaques Polak Annual Research Conference in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde ducks beneath a decorative plant after delivering opening remarks at the IMF�s 17th Jaques Polak Annual Research Conference in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde ducks beneath a decorative plant after delivering opening remarks at the IMF�s 17th Jaques Polak Annual Research Conference in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 24
Children hold a picture of Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri as they celebrate the announcment of his appointment while fireworks explode, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Children hold a picture of Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri as they celebrate the announcment of his appointment while fireworks explode, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Children hold a picture of Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri as they celebrate the announcment of his appointment while fireworks explode, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
11 / 24
Somali fishermen carry a fish from their vessels on the shores of the Indian Ocean on Liido beach, in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali fishermen carry a fish from their vessels on the shores of the Indian Ocean on Liido beach, in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Somali fishermen carry a fish from their vessels on the shores of the Indian Ocean on Liido beach, in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
12 / 24
Actor Jessica Chastain is helped with her sunglasses after placing her hands in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jessica Chastain is helped with her sunglasses after placing her hands in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Actor Jessica Chastain is helped with her sunglasses after placing her hands in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 24
An Iraqi displaced boy is seen through the smashed window of a car as he flees with his family from Kokjali village during a battle with Islamic State militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi displaced boy is seen through the smashed window of a car as he flees with his family from Kokjali village during a battle with Islamic State militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
An Iraqi displaced boy is seen through the smashed window of a car as he flees with his family from Kokjali village during a battle with Islamic State militants near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
14 / 24
Piles on mannequin limbs are seen outside the Russia's embassy in London as part of a protest against military action in Syria. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Piles on mannequin limbs are seen outside the Russia's embassy in London as part of a protest against military action in Syria. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Piles on mannequin limbs are seen outside the Russia's embassy in London as part of a protest against military action in Syria. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 24
Relatives and members of civilians sit next the dead body of a man who was killed during clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Kunduz, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Nasir Wakif

Relatives and members of civilians sit next the dead body of a man who was killed during clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Kunduz, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Nasir Wakif

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Relatives and members of civilians sit next the dead body of a man who was killed during clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Kunduz, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Nasir Wakif
Close
16 / 24
A girl who had just fled Kokjali near Mosul carries a white flag as she arrives with her family at a Peshmerga checkpoint east of Mosul, Iraq. After finding the road to the camp for displaced people closed, the family prepared to spend a night in an open field near the checkpoint. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A girl who had just fled Kokjali near Mosul carries a white flag as she arrives with her family at a Peshmerga checkpoint east of Mosul, Iraq. After finding the road to the camp for displaced people closed, the family prepared to spend a night in an...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A girl who had just fled Kokjali near Mosul carries a white flag as she arrives with her family at a Peshmerga checkpoint east of Mosul, Iraq. After finding the road to the camp for displaced people closed, the family prepared to spend a night in an open field near the checkpoint. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 24
A woman wipes away tears as President Obama delivers remarks at a Hillary for America campaign event at Florida International University in Miami. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman wipes away tears as President Obama delivers remarks at a Hillary for America campaign event at Florida International University in Miami. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A woman wipes away tears as President Obama delivers remarks at a Hillary for America campaign event at Florida International University in Miami. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 24
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Selma, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Selma, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Selma, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 24
Members of the Oath Keepers and others, not affiliated with organised groups, fire blank rounds while defending a position during a tactical training session in western Montana. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of the Oath Keepers and others, not affiliated with organised groups, fire blank rounds while defending a position during a tactical training session in western Montana. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Members of the Oath Keepers and others, not affiliated with organised groups, fire blank rounds while defending a position during a tactical training session in western Montana. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
20 / 24
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, are pictured in a vacant apartment during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, are pictured in a vacant apartment during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho...more

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, are pictured in a vacant apartment during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
21 / 24
Rapid Wien supporters light flares during the match between Sassuolo and Rapid Wien in Emilia, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Rapid Wien supporters light flares during the match between Sassuolo and Rapid Wien in Emilia, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Rapid Wien supporters light flares during the match between Sassuolo and Rapid Wien in Emilia, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
22 / 24
Hillary Clinton takes the stage with musician Pharrell Williams and Senator Bernie Sanders (R) at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton takes the stage with musician Pharrell Williams and Senator Bernie Sanders (R) at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Hillary Clinton takes the stage with musician Pharrell Williams and Senator Bernie Sanders (R) at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
23 / 24
Rebel fighters pray inside a building in western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Rebel fighters pray inside a building in western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Rebel fighters pray inside a building in western Aleppo city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

02 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

01 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast