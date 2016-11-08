Edition:
Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at a mask of himself as he speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally with President Barack Obama on Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Ayuthaya elephants and mahouts pay their respects at the Royal Palace where Thailand's late king Bhumibol Adulyadej is lying in state. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A civil defence member sits at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Vehicles are seen through a window as they drive on Guomao Bridge during rush hour in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A man wears a shirt reading "Rope. Tree. Journalist." as supporters gather to rally with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in a cargo hangar at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A protester holds up a mirror during a protest of the Dakota Access pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A boy who just fled Samah district of eastern Mosul flashes victory sign from inside a bus at Iraqi Special Forces checkpoint in Kokjali, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton rides an elevator with aides as she arrives for a campaign concert with Katy Perry in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A masked demonstrator holds a bamboo during a confrontation with the police as they protest against what they call Beijing's interference over local politics and the rule of law, before China's parliament is expected to announce their interpretation of the Basic Law in light of two pro-independence lawmakers' oath-taking controversy, in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Beyonce performs at a campaign concert for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 05, 2016
Ekaterina Bobrova (R) and Dmitri Soloviev of Russia perform during the ISU Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Bebe Rexha performs on stage at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
People talk to relatives at a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is hustled off the stage by security agents after a perceived threat in the crowd, at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada. REUTERS/Steven Styles

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Participants drive their 1904 Wolseley car during the annual London to Brighton veteran car run in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Runners cross the Verrazano�Narrows Bridge during the 2016 New York City Marathon in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Displaced people who fled Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, head to safer territory, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A Somali policeman inspects the scene of a suicide car explosion near the parliament in the capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
NBA basketball player Lebron James (L) introduces U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Runners sleep before competing in the 2016 New York City Marathon in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Duger Khomushku (R), a shaman representing the so-called Dungur society, conducts a spiritualistic session with a customer on the exorcism of evil spirits at a court yard of his residence in the town of Kyzyl, the administrative centre of the Republic of Tuva (Tyva region) in Southern Siberia, Russia. The region is inhabited by Tuvans, historically cattle-herding nomads, who nowadays practise two main confessions - Buddhism and Shamanism. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
People who are fleeing the fighting between Islamic State and Iraqi army are pictured through a car window as they walk in the desert near the front line in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A man crosses a road amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton reacts on stage with singer Katy Perry during a campaign concert and rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A NYPD officer (L) stands guard as runners arrive to compete in the 2016 New York City Marathon in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Rural Fire Service firefighters battle a bushfire in Medowie near Port Stephens, Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
