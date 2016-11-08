Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 9, 2016 | 5:21am IST

Editor's Choice

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
1 / 35
The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with I Voted stickers left by voters in the U.S. presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with I Voted stickers left by voters in the U.S. presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with I Voted stickers left by voters in the U.S. presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Close
2 / 35
A voter casts his ballot inside the garage of Chobert Decorators in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

A voter casts his ballot inside the garage of Chobert Decorators in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A voter casts his ballot inside the garage of Chobert Decorators in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
3 / 35
Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 35
A displaced child, who fled Mosul due to Islamic State violence, is seen in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced child, who fled Mosul due to Islamic State violence, is seen in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A displaced child, who fled Mosul due to Islamic State violence, is seen in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 35
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 35
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 35
Inmates sleep in the open at Quezon City Jail in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Inmates sleep in the open at Quezon City Jail in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Inmates sleep in the open at Quezon City Jail in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 35
An injured boy lies in a field hospital after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured boy lies in a field hospital after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
An injured boy lies in a field hospital after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
9 / 35
Hundreds of lawyers wearing black stage a silent protest to the Court of Final Appeal against China's parliament that passed an interpretation of Basic Law, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hundreds of lawyers wearing black stage a silent protest to the Court of Final Appeal against China's parliament that passed an interpretation of Basic Law, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Hundreds of lawyers wearing black stage a silent protest to the Court of Final Appeal against China's parliament that passed an interpretation of Basic Law, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 35
Smoke rises during clashes in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Smoke rises during clashes in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Smoke rises during clashes in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 35
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally with President Obama on Independence Mall in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally with President Obama on Independence Mall in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally with President Obama on Independence Mall in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 35
People dance at a football court to challenge the Guinness World Record of the most people dancing square dance at the same time, in Chongqing Municipality, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People dance at a football court to challenge the Guinness World Record of the most people dancing square dance at the same time, in Chongqing Municipality, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
People dance at a football court to challenge the Guinness World Record of the most people dancing square dance at the same time, in Chongqing Municipality, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 35
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at a mask of himself as he speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at a mask of himself as he speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at a mask of himself as he speaks during a campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 35
An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq....more

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 35
Ayuthaya elephants and mahouts pay their respects at the Royal Palace where Thailand's late king Bhumibol Adulyadej is lying in state. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Ayuthaya elephants and mahouts pay their respects at the Royal Palace where Thailand's late king Bhumibol Adulyadej is lying in state. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Ayuthaya elephants and mahouts pay their respects at the Royal Palace where Thailand's late king Bhumibol Adulyadej is lying in state. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
16 / 35
A civil defence member sits at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A civil defence member sits at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A civil defence member sits at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
17 / 35
Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Russian paratroopers jump past rainbow from an IL-76 transport plane during a joint Serbian-Russian military training exercise "Slavic Brotherhood" in the town of Kovin, near Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 35
Myla Gibson, 3, waits as her father Ken Gibson fills out a ballot for the presidential election at the James Weldon Johnson school in the East Harlem neighbourhood of Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Myla Gibson, 3, waits as her father Ken Gibson fills out a ballot for the presidential election at the James Weldon Johnson school in the East Harlem neighbourhood of Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Myla Gibson, 3, waits as her father Ken Gibson fills out a ballot for the presidential election at the James Weldon Johnson school in the East Harlem neighbourhood of Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 35
Vehicles are seen through a window as they drive on Guomao Bridge during rush hour in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Vehicles are seen through a window as they drive on Guomao Bridge during rush hour in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Vehicles are seen through a window as they drive on Guomao Bridge during rush hour in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
20 / 35
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (bottom, L) and Crown Princess Mette-Marit (R) look at an Arctic map at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (bottom, L) and Crown Princess Mette-Marit (R) look at an Arctic map at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (bottom, L) and Crown Princess Mette-Marit (R) look at an Arctic map at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
21 / 35
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter Chelsea take the stage at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter Chelsea take the stage at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and their daughter Chelsea take the stage at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
22 / 35
Supporters cheer during a campaign rally by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters cheer during a campaign rally by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Supporters cheer during a campaign rally by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
23 / 35
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rallies with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rallies with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump rallies with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 35
Traders try to control a camel at Pushkar Fair where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in the state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Traders try to control a camel at Pushkar Fair where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in the state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Traders try to control a camel at Pushkar Fair where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in the state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
25 / 35
An injured girl reacts at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured girl reacts at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
An injured girl reacts at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
26 / 35
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump takes the stage to rally with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump takes the stage to rally with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump takes the stage to rally with supporters at an arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
27 / 35
Servicemen dressed in historical uniforms wait before a military parade marking the anniversary of the 1941 parade when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines of World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Servicemen dressed in historical uniforms wait before a military parade marking the anniversary of the 1941 parade when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines of World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Servicemen dressed in historical uniforms wait before a military parade marking the anniversary of the 1941 parade when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines of World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
28 / 35
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
29 / 35
U.S. military vehicles are seen in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

U.S. military vehicles are seen in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
U.S. military vehicles are seen in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
30 / 35
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, talk to reporters on her campaign plane in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on the final day of campaigning before the election. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, talk to reporters on her campaign plane in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on the final day of campaigning before the election. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, talk to reporters on her campaign plane in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on the final day of campaigning before the election. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
31 / 35
Members of the New York City police (NYPD) work at the scene after a commuter was pushed in front of a subway train as it arrived at Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Members of the New York City police (NYPD) work at the scene after a commuter was pushed in front of a subway train as it arrived at Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Members of the New York City police (NYPD) work at the scene after a commuter was pushed in front of a subway train as it arrived at Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
32 / 35
A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
33 / 35
A woman squats amongst the rubble of her home after a fire in a slum area left hundreds homeless in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman squats amongst the rubble of her home after a fire in a slum area left hundreds homeless in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A woman squats amongst the rubble of her home after a fire in a slum area left hundreds homeless in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
34 / 35
A teacher looks at sketches done by candidates taking part in a mock college entrance examination in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

A teacher looks at sketches done by candidates taking part in a mock college entrance examination in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A teacher looks at sketches done by candidates taking part in a mock college entrance examination in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Nov 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

05 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast