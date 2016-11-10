Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 10, 2016 | 9:50am IST

Editor's Choice

Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a glass during a ceremony of receiving diplomatic credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a glass during a ceremony of receiving diplomatic credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a glass during a ceremony of receiving diplomatic credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
1 / 33
Hillary Clinton greets members of her staff and supporters after speaking about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hillary Clinton greets members of her staff and supporters after speaking about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets members of her staff and supporters after speaking about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 33
People protest outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People protest outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
People protest outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 33
A Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighter watches news about Donald Trump's election as president on his smart phone in the rebel held beseiged area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighter watches news about Donald Trump's election as president on his smart phone in the rebel held beseiged area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighter watches news about Donald Trump's election as president on his smart phone in the rebel held beseiged area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 33
A U.S. worker inspects a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, MexicoREUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A U.S. worker inspects a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, MexicoREUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A U.S. worker inspects a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, MexicoREUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
5 / 33
Forest officials lift an injured Asiatic elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg late August while being chased by villagers, with the help of a crane to relocate it to a temporary rehabilitation centre in Avverahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinappa

Forest officials lift an injured Asiatic elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg late August while being chased by villagers, with the help of a crane to relocate it to a temporary rehabilitation centre in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Forest officials lift an injured Asiatic elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg late August while being chased by villagers, with the help of a crane to relocate it to a temporary rehabilitation centre in Avverahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinappa
Close
6 / 33
An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 33
Protesters burn a U.S. flag outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Protesters burn a U.S. flag outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Protesters burn a U.S. flag outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 33
Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, arrives to meet with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, arrives to meet with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, arrives to meet with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
9 / 33
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 33
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 33
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 33
A woman passes burning garbage during a demonstration in Oakland, California, following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A woman passes burning garbage during a demonstration in Oakland, California, following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A woman passes burning garbage during a demonstration in Oakland, California, following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
13 / 33
A trader at the stock exchange reacts in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A trader at the stock exchange reacts in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A trader at the stock exchange reacts in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
14 / 33
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 33
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 33
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
17 / 33
A displaced child, who fled Mosul due to Islamic State violence, is seen in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced child, who fled Mosul due to Islamic State violence, is seen in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A displaced child, who fled Mosul due to Islamic State violence, is seen in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
18 / 33
A captured Islamic State tank and shells are seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A captured Islamic State tank and shells are seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A captured Islamic State tank and shells are seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
19 / 33
An injured boy lies in a field hospital after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured boy lies in a field hospital after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
An injured boy lies in a field hospital after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
20 / 33
A voter casts his ballot inside the garage of Chobert Decorators during the presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

A voter casts his ballot inside the garage of Chobert Decorators during the presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A voter casts his ballot inside the garage of Chobert Decorators during the presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
21 / 33
Grace Bell Hardison, a 100-year-old woman recently mentioned by President Barack Obama after attempts were made to purge her from the voter registration list and hence deny her right to vote, receives an "I Voted Today" sticker from election official Elaine Hudnell after she cast her ballot in the general election from a car in Belhaven, North Carolina,. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Grace Bell Hardison, a 100-year-old woman recently mentioned by President Barack Obama after attempts were made to purge her from the voter registration list and hence deny her right to vote, receives an "I Voted Today" sticker from election official...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Grace Bell Hardison, a 100-year-old woman recently mentioned by President Barack Obama after attempts were made to purge her from the voter registration list and hence deny her right to vote, receives an "I Voted Today" sticker from election official Elaine Hudnell after she cast her ballot in the general election from a car in Belhaven, North Carolina,. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
22 / 33
The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Close
23 / 33
A supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
24 / 33
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta addresses supporters at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta addresses supporters at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta addresses supporters at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
25 / 33
Inmates sleep in the open at Quezon City Jail in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Inmates sleep in the open at Quezon City Jail in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
Inmates sleep in the open at Quezon City Jail in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
26 / 33
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
27 / 33
President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
28 / 33
Giant fried eggs art installation are seen as part of "Hecho en Casa" (Made at home) urban artwork festival in downtown Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Giant fried eggs art installation are seen as part of "Hecho en Casa" (Made at home) urban artwork festival in downtown Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Giant fried eggs art installation are seen as part of "Hecho en Casa" (Made at home) urban artwork festival in downtown Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
29 / 33
An "ear" is seen growing on the arm of a patient who lost his right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. The growing "ear", which will be transplanted onto the patient's head in a following surgery, was taken from the patient's rib cartilage, cut into the shape of a ear and placed under the skin flap of the arm. China Daily/via REUTERS

An "ear" is seen growing on the arm of a patient who lost his right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. The growing "ear", which will be transplanted onto the patient's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
An "ear" is seen growing on the arm of a patient who lost his right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. The growing "ear", which will be transplanted onto the patient's head in a following surgery, was taken from the patient's rib cartilage, cut into the shape of a ear and placed under the skin flap of the arm. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
30 / 33
Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
31 / 33
A Red Crescent member runs amidst dust after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A Red Crescent member runs amidst dust after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A Red Crescent member runs amidst dust after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
32 / 33
A cake in the form of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is brought into the hotel where his election night rally will be held in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A cake in the form of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is brought into the hotel where his election night rally will be held in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A cake in the form of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is brought into the hotel where his election night rally will be held in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Nov 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Nov 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

05 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast