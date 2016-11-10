Editor's Choice
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a glass during a ceremony of receiving diplomatic credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Hillary Clinton greets members of her staff and supporters after speaking about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People protest outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighter watches news about Donald Trump's election as president on his smart phone in the rebel held beseiged area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A U.S. worker inspects a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, MexicoREUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Forest officials lift an injured Asiatic elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg late August while being chased by villagers, with the help of a crane to relocate it to a temporary rehabilitation centre in...more
An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Protesters burn a U.S. flag outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, arrives to meet with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman passes burning garbage during a demonstration in Oakland, California, following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A trader at the stock exchange reacts in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump vote at PS 59 in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of an Iraqi special forces police unit fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A displaced child, who fled Mosul due to Islamic State violence, is seen in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A captured Islamic State tank and shells are seen at the Iraqi army base in Qaraqosh, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An injured boy lies in a field hospital after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A voter casts his ballot inside the garage of Chobert Decorators during the presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Grace Bell Hardison, a 100-year-old woman recently mentioned by President Barack Obama after attempts were made to purge her from the voter registration list and hence deny her right to vote, receives an "I Voted Today" sticker from election official...more
The grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony is covered with "I Voted" stickers left by voters in the presidential election, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
A supporter of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta addresses supporters at the election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Inmates sleep in the open at Quezon City Jail in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign manager Kellyanne Conway greet supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Giant fried eggs art installation are seen as part of "Hecho en Casa" (Made at home) urban artwork festival in downtown Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
An "ear" is seen growing on the arm of a patient who lost his right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. The growing "ear", which will be transplanted onto the patient's...more
Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Red Crescent member runs amidst dust after a strike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A cake in the form of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is brought into the hotel where his election night rally will be held in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
