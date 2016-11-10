An "ear" is seen growing on the arm of a patient who lost his right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. The growing "ear", which will be transplanted onto the patient's...more

An "ear" is seen growing on the arm of a patient who lost his right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. The growing "ear", which will be transplanted onto the patient's head in a following surgery, was taken from the patient's rib cartilage, cut into the shape of a ear and placed under the skin flap of the arm. China Daily/via REUTERS

