Pictures | Fri Nov 11, 2016 | 10:10am IST

Afghan security forces and NATO troops arrive at the site of explosion near the German consulate office in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Tala Rahal, 14, left, and Ariana Echols, 14, right, both from Lowell High School, pose for a photo while attending a protest of the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (L) shows Melania Trump and President-elect Donald Trump the Mall from the Speaker's Balcony on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A statue destroyed by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump (L) meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Riders and their horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform a dress rehearsal for the media at the SSE Arena in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Wellington, 11, a relative of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), looks at a world map in a vacant apartment during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
People protest outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government aims his weapon as he takes up position inside a ruined house at the front line of fighting with Islamic State militants in Ghiza Bahriya district in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a glass during a ceremony of receiving diplomatic credentials from foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A U.S. worker inspects a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Demonstrators take over the Hollywood 101 Freeway in protest to the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Hillary Clinton pauses as she addresses her staff and supporters about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett (at column) and White House staffers listen as President Obama speaks after the election of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Japan's On-Art Corp's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' performs during its unveiling in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A woman watches a Remembrance Sunday parade through Fulham in West London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A riot policeman fires tear gas towards students (not pictured) during a protest against the re-election of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for the 2017 election, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki fighter watches news about Donald Trump's election as president on his smart phone in the rebel held beseiged area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
An explosive belt is seen (on chair) belonging to Islamic State militants, in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Forest officials lift an injured Asiatic elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg late August while being chased by villagers, with the help of a crane to relocate it to a temporary rehabilitation centre in Avverahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinappa

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A view of the facade of a house in the village of Cherevkovo, Arkhangelsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Protesters burn a U.S. flag outside Trump Tower following President-elect Donald Trump's election victory in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, arrives to meet with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Members of Philippine National Police SWAT team stand guard near the residents during an anti-drugs operation, in Pasig, Metro Manila in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A woman cries while taking part in an anti-Trump candlelight vigil in front of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A tipi is seen at sunrise at an encampment during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People with Iraqi security forces swim in a sulphur pond in Hammam al-Ali, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A security guard stands in front of a van carrying Indian currency outside a bank in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Members of the Household Cavalry ride past autumn foliage in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Police officers work to control the scene of an office set aflame by demonstrators during a demonstration in Oakland following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
