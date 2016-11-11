Editor's choice
Men pull with a rope the body of an Islamic State fighter before burying him near Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
President Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Afghan security forces and NATO troops arrive at the site of explosion near the German consulate office in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Anil Usyan
Tala Rahal, 14, left, and Ariana Echols, 14, right, both from Lowell High School, pose for a photo while attending a protest of the election of Donald Trump in San Francisco. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A statue destroyed by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A woman exits a bank as people queue to exchange old high denomination bank notes at a bank in Old Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A protester throws a bottle at police officers following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Rescue workers continue their search at the site of a landslide in Sorum, north of Oslo, Norway. REUTERS/Remi Presttun/NTB Scanpix
Japan's On-Art Corp's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' performs during its unveiling in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan shows Melania Trump and Donald Trump the Mall from the Speaker's Balcony on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Wellington, 11, a relative of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), looks at a world map in a vacant apartment during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG in Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Yazidi man is injured from a bomb attack in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Riders and their horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform a dress rehearsal for the media at the SSE Arena in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man tries to remove "Kill Trump" graffiti as demonstrators riot in Oakland following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev looks into a book presented to him during a visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool
Men are handcuffed after they were detained by police during a police anti-illegal drugs operation in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
Donald Trump meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Australian war veterans gather for a picture in front of the Cenotaph in Sydney, Australia during a Remembrance Day commemoration of the armistice ending World War One. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Marie Ange St Juste (R), 29, poses for a photograph with her sons, Kensley, 7 (L), and Peterley, 5, in their destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. "My house was totally destroyed during the storm," said St Juste. "I lost...more
Residents watch as a police investigator inspects the body of Mark Lunag, who according to police was just released from prison after serving a sentence for possession of illegal drugs, after he was gunned down by unidentified men along a street in...more
Poppies are projected on the Peace Tower as part of the Royal Canadian Legion's "virtual poppy drop" on Parliament Hill, ahead of Remembrance Day, in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A cabbage is seen at Augustenberg Botanical Roof Garden in Malmo, Sweden. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
School girls throw poppies into a fountain during an Armistice Day event at Trafalgar Square in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
