Men pull with a rope the body of an Islamic State fighter before burying him near Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
President Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Afghan security forces and NATO troops arrive at the site of explosion near the German consulate office in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Tala Rahal, 14, left, and Ariana Echols, 14, right, both from Lowell High School, pose for a photo while attending a protest of the election of Donald Trump in San Francisco. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A statue destroyed by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A woman exits a bank as people queue to exchange old high denomination bank notes at a bank in Old Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A protester throws a bottle at police officers following the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States in Oakland. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Rescue workers continue their search at the site of a landslide in Sorum, north of Oslo, Norway. REUTERS/Remi Presttun/NTB Scanpix

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Japan's On-Art Corp's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' performs during its unveiling in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan shows Melania Trump and Donald Trump the Mall from the Speaker's Balcony on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Wellington, 11, a relative of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), looks at a world map in a vacant apartment during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG in Karamah, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A Yazidi man is injured from a bomb attack in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Riders and their horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform a dress rehearsal for the media at the SSE Arena in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
A man tries to remove "Kill Trump" graffiti as demonstrators riot in Oakland following the election of Donald Trump. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev looks into a book presented to him during a visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Men are handcuffed after they were detained by police during a police anti-illegal drugs operation in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Donald Trump meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Australian war veterans gather for a picture in front of the Cenotaph in Sydney, Australia during a Remembrance Day commemoration of the armistice ending World War One. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Marie Ange St Juste (R), 29, poses for a photograph with her sons, Kensley, 7 (L), and Peterley, 5, in their destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. "My house was totally destroyed during the storm," said St Juste. "I lost everything, but I was lucky that none of my children died. Now my situation is very bad, we need help." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Residents watch as a police investigator inspects the body of Mark Lunag, who according to police was just released from prison after serving a sentence for possession of illegal drugs, after he was gunned down by unidentified men along a street in Makati city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
Poppies are projected on the Peace Tower as part of the Royal Canadian Legion's "virtual poppy drop" on Parliament Hill, ahead of Remembrance Day, in Ottawa, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
A cabbage is seen at Augustenberg Botanical Roof Garden in Malmo, Sweden. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
School girls throw poppies into a fountain during an Armistice Day event at Trafalgar Square in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, November 11, 2016
