Tue Nov 15, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A boy sits amid the damage at a site hit yesterday by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A woman kneels in front of police during a protest in Bismarck against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline under Lake Oahe and near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A man dressed as the Sesame Street character Big Bird sits on a bench waiting to take pictures with people walking through Central Park in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A worker yawns as the elevator doors close in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
People gather at the grave of 15-year-old Ziad Rihani, who was killed from shelling, after his burial in a graveyard in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Floating lanterns are pictured during the festival of Yee Peng in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A woman holds her child as she crosses from the Islamic State fighters-controlled part of Mosul into the Iraqi special forces soldiers-controlled part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
An Iraqi soldier holds a mannequin as he stands beside a tank made of wood that was used by Islamic State militants as a diversion tactic in Bawiza, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy as prosecutor Ingrid Isgren from Sweden interviews Assange in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A demonstrator is treated for a gunshot wound during a protest against the election of Donald Trump in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Cole Howard
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A displaced Iraqi boy holds up a white flag while fleeing Samah neighborhood during a fight between Islamic State militants and the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Donald Trump supporter Kern Carlos Huerta stands in front of the Utah State Capitol building doors as demonstrators protesting against the election of Donald Trump as president approached in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
The weathercock of the church of St. Peter and Paul is seen in front of a moon on the eve of the "supermoon" spectacle in the village of Klein-Auheim near Hanau, Germany, early evening. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Local residents Chris and Viv Young look at damage caused by an earthquake along State Highway One near the town of Ward, south of Blenheim on New Zealand's South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
A man lays a white rose next to a commemorative plaque unveiled by French President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo during a gathering in front of the Bataclan concert hall, in Paris, France, after a ceremony held for the victims of...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A man lays a white rose next to a commemorative plaque unveiled by French President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo during a gathering in front of the Bataclan concert hall, in Paris, France, after a ceremony held for the victims of last year's Paris attacks which targeted the Bataclan concert hall as well as a series of bars and killed 130 people. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A woman talks to her relatives across a fence separating Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A displaced Iraqi woman cries after she finds out that her 15-year-old son Maitham was killed by an Islamic State mortar in Samah neighborhood, Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth takes part in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in Westminster, central London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Member of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service fires his weapon at Islamic State militants in the al-Zahraa neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
People rush inside a bank to exchange their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Spanish bullfighter Daniel Luque is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at Peru's historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
The skin on five-year-old Doaa's arms and neck is blackened after a rocket fired by Islamic State landed and exploded in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Air Jalal
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A child plays with a balloon in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
Actor Jackie Chan poses with his Honorary Award at the 8th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Activists burn flares during a protest against the extension of police authority and power in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
An artist displays a sword on the last day of Pushkar Fair, during which thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits a youth fire brigade at Wedding in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Residents sift through the debris of burnt houses, after a fire in the residential district of Addition Hills in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A member of the Black Lives Matter movement speaks during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in Mandan, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Reuters / Sunday, November 13, 2016
A local resident casts his ballot into a portable ballot box at his house during a presidential election in the village of Suruceni, outside Chisinau, Moldova. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
High heel shoes are seen on a rainbow flag during a protest by the LGBT community against violence against transgender people outside Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
