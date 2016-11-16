Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 17, 2016 | 2:00am IST

Editor's choice

A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
1 / 32
A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 15, 2016, shows Russian Bastion coastal missile launchers launching Oniks missiles at an unknown location in Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV

A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 15, 2016, shows Russian Bastion coastal missile launchers launching Oniks missiles at an unknown location in Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 15, 2016, shows Russian Bastion coastal missile launchers launching Oniks missiles at an unknown location in Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV
Close
2 / 32
A young girl adds a message written on a post-it note to a display that was started in reaction to the election of President-elect Donald Trump in New York, . REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young girl adds a message written on a post-it note to a display that was started in reaction to the election of President-elect Donald Trump in New York, . REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A young girl adds a message written on a post-it note to a display that was started in reaction to the election of President-elect Donald Trump in New York, . REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 32
Iraqi special forces soldiers point guns at part of Mosul controlled by Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers point guns at part of Mosul controlled by Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers point guns at part of Mosul controlled by Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 32
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome of the U.S. Capitol, which was formally completed on Tuesday on time for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome of the U.S. Capitol, which was formally completed on Tuesday on time for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome of the U.S. Capitol, which was formally completed on Tuesday on time for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 32
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash for the last day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash for the last day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash for the last day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
6 / 32
An assortment of 5250 illicit firearms and small weapons, recovered during various security operations burns during its destruction in Ngong hills near Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An assortment of 5250 illicit firearms and small weapons, recovered during various security operations burns during its destruction in Ngong hills near Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
An assortment of 5250 illicit firearms and small weapons, recovered during various security operations burns during its destruction in Ngong hills near Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
7 / 32
Comandos de Salvamento rescuers Maria Martinez (L) and Ana Chichilla attend to a wounded homeless man in San Salvador, El Salvador. The man was attacked with a machete by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Comandos de Salvamento rescuers Maria Martinez (L) and Ana Chichilla attend to a wounded homeless man in San Salvador, El Salvador. The man was attacked with a machete by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Comandos de Salvamento rescuers Maria Martinez (L) and Ana Chichilla attend to a wounded homeless man in San Salvador, El Salvador. The man was attacked with a machete by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
8 / 32
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 32
President Barack Obama inspects a Greek guard of honor at a welcome ceremony, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

President Barack Obama inspects a Greek guard of honor at a welcome ceremony, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
President Barack Obama inspects a Greek guard of honor at a welcome ceremony, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 32
Refugee children from Afghanistan react as President Barack Obama's motorcade passes by following his arrival in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Refugee children from Afghanistan react as President Barack Obama's motorcade passes by following his arrival in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Refugee children from Afghanistan react as President Barack Obama's motorcade passes by following his arrival in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Close
11 / 32
A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
12 / 32
A woman kneels in front of police during a protest in Bismarck against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline under Lake Oahe and near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman kneels in front of police during a protest in Bismarck against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline under Lake Oahe and near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A woman kneels in front of police during a protest in Bismarck against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline under Lake Oahe and near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
13 / 32
A worker yawns as the elevator doors close in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker yawns as the elevator doors close in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A worker yawns as the elevator doors close in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 32
A man dressed as the Sesame Street character Big Bird sits on a bench waiting to take pictures with people walking through Central Park in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man dressed as the Sesame Street character Big Bird sits on a bench waiting to take pictures with people walking through Central Park in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A man dressed as the Sesame Street character Big Bird sits on a bench waiting to take pictures with people walking through Central Park in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 32
One-month-old Nour, who was born under Islamic State rule and has no identity documents recognized by Iraqi authorities, lies in a cot in Khazer refugee camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

One-month-old Nour, who was born under Islamic State rule and has no identity documents recognized by Iraqi authorities, lies in a cot in Khazer refugee camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
One-month-old Nour, who was born under Islamic State rule and has no identity documents recognized by Iraqi authorities, lies in a cot in Khazer refugee camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
16 / 32
The supermoon is partly covered by clouds as it sets behind Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The supermoon is partly covered by clouds as it sets behind Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
The supermoon is partly covered by clouds as it sets behind Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
17 / 32
Democratically-elected legislators Yau Wai-Ching and Baggio Leung (L) speak to media after High Court disqualified them from taking office in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Democratically-elected legislators Yau Wai-Ching and Baggio Leung (L) speak to media after High Court disqualified them from taking office in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Democratically-elected legislators Yau Wai-Ching and Baggio Leung (L) speak to media after High Court disqualified them from taking office in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
18 / 32
A boy sits amid the damage at a site hit a day earlier by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy sits amid the damage at a site hit a day earlier by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A boy sits amid the damage at a site hit a day earlier by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
19 / 32
Rudy Giuliani, vice chairman of the Trump Presidential Transition Team, speaks at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rudy Giuliani, vice chairman of the Trump Presidential Transition Team, speaks at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Rudy Giuliani, vice chairman of the Trump Presidential Transition Team, speaks at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
20 / 32
Floating lanterns are pictured during the festival of Yee Peng in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Floating lanterns are pictured during the festival of Yee Peng in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Floating lanterns are pictured during the festival of Yee Peng in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
21 / 32
Opposition Party leader Yuriy Boyko (L) and leader of Radical Party Oleh Lyashko scuffle during a meeting of parliament faction leaders in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Opposition Party leader Yuriy Boyko (L) and leader of Radical Party Oleh Lyashko scuffle during a meeting of parliament faction leaders in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
Opposition Party leader Yuriy Boyko (L) and leader of Radical Party Oleh Lyashko scuffle during a meeting of parliament faction leaders in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Close
22 / 32
A woman holds her child as she crosses from the Islamic State fighters-controlled part of Mosul into the Iraqi special forces soldiers-controlled part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman holds her child as she crosses from the Islamic State fighters-controlled part of Mosul into the Iraqi special forces soldiers-controlled part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A woman holds her child as she crosses from the Islamic State fighters-controlled part of Mosul into the Iraqi special forces soldiers-controlled part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
23 / 32
People gather at the grave of 15-year-old Ziad Rihani, who was killed from shelling, after his burial in a graveyard in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

People gather at the grave of 15-year-old Ziad Rihani, who was killed from shelling, after his burial in a graveyard in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
People gather at the grave of 15-year-old Ziad Rihani, who was killed from shelling, after his burial in a graveyard in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
24 / 32
People try to adjust in a queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People try to adjust in a queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
People try to adjust in a queue outside a bank to exchange and deposit their old high denomination banknotes in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
25 / 32
Belgian soldiers scuffle with police officers during a protest against planned pension reforms in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian soldiers scuffle with police officers during a protest against planned pension reforms in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Belgian soldiers scuffle with police officers during a protest against planned pension reforms in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
26 / 32
President Barack Obama particpates in a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama particpates in a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
President Barack Obama particpates in a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
27 / 32
Richard Scheerer, 29, displays his taped hands with TRUMP written on one side and expletives (not pictured) on the other, while demonstrating against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Richard Scheerer, 29, displays his taped hands with TRUMP written on one side and expletives (not pictured) on the other, while demonstrating against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Philadelphia,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Richard Scheerer, 29, displays his taped hands with TRUMP written on one side and expletives (not pictured) on the other, while demonstrating against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
28 / 32
Blood flows from the body of a man, who was killed in a shootout, and whom police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution, in Mandaluyong city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Blood flows from the body of a man, who was killed in a shootout, and whom police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution, in Mandaluyong city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Blood flows from the body of a man, who was killed in a shootout, and whom police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution, in Mandaluyong city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
29 / 32
French politician Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux, a member of the conservative Les Republicains political party and candidate for their center-right presidential primary, attends a campaign rally in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French politician Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux, a member of the conservative Les Republicains political party and candidate for their center-right presidential primary, attends a campaign rally in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
French politician Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux, a member of the conservative Les Republicains political party and candidate for their center-right presidential primary, attends a campaign rally in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
30 / 32
A Maasai tribeswoman uses a telescope to witness the rise of the supermoon in Oloika village in Shompole, Magadi near the Kenya-Tanzanian border. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Maasai tribeswoman uses a telescope to witness the rise of the supermoon in Oloika village in Shompole, Magadi near the Kenya-Tanzanian border. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A Maasai tribeswoman uses a telescope to witness the rise of the supermoon in Oloika village in Shompole, Magadi near the Kenya-Tanzanian border. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
31 / 32
The rising supermoon is seen over the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The rising supermoon is seen over the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
The rising supermoon is seen over the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Nov 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

12 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast