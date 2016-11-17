Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 17, 2016 | 6:25am IST

Editor's choice

A billboard showing a pictures of US president-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen through pedestrians in Danilovgrad, Montenegro. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

A billboard showing a pictures of US president-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen through pedestrians in Danilovgrad, Montenegro. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A billboard showing a pictures of US president-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen through pedestrians in Danilovgrad, Montenegro. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Close
1 / 31
A boy drinks expired juice on a pile of rubbish at landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy drinks expired juice on a pile of rubbish at landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A boy drinks expired juice on a pile of rubbish at landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
2 / 31
A woman is battered by a wave as he walks along the seafront in New Brighton, northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A woman is battered by a wave as he walks along the seafront in New Brighton, northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A woman is battered by a wave as he walks along the seafront in New Brighton, northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
3 / 31
Visitors look at " The Last Supper" Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece on a refectory wall of the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Visitors look at " The Last Supper" Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece on a refectory wall of the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Visitors look at " The Last Supper" Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece on a refectory wall of the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
4 / 31
An employee information sign is seen at the construction site for the new Crossrail station in Paddington, in London, Britain. Crossrail, which is Europe's largest construction project, is a railway link which will connect outlying areas to the east and west of London with tunnels under the centre of the capital. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

An employee information sign is seen at the construction site for the new Crossrail station in Paddington, in London, Britain. Crossrail, which is Europe's largest construction project, is a railway link which will connect outlying areas to the east...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
An employee information sign is seen at the construction site for the new Crossrail station in Paddington, in London, Britain. Crossrail, which is Europe's largest construction project, is a railway link which will connect outlying areas to the east and west of London with tunnels under the centre of the capital. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
5 / 31
A member of Iraqi army walks at the remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of Iraqi army walks at the remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A member of Iraqi army walks at the remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
6 / 31
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 31
Civil servants protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending in front of the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Civil servants protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending in front of the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Civil servants protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending in front of the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
8 / 31
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash for the last day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash for the last day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash for the last day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
9 / 31
Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hats wait for House Republicans on their seats as they arrive to a caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hats wait for House Republicans on their seats as they arrive to a caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hats wait for House Republicans on their seats as they arrive to a caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 31
A golden pheasant is seen at Hangzhou Safari Park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. According to local media, the pheasant gained popularity as its golden feathers resemble the hairstyle of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Stringer

A golden pheasant is seen at Hangzhou Safari Park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. According to local media, the pheasant gained popularity as its golden feathers resemble the hairstyle of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A golden pheasant is seen at Hangzhou Safari Park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. According to local media, the pheasant gained popularity as its golden feathers resemble the hairstyle of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 31
Students protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump during a march in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Students protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump during a march in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Students protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump during a march in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 31
Senator Ted Cruz departs Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Senator Ted Cruz departs Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Senator Ted Cruz departs Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 31
President Barack Obama tours the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama tours the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
President Barack Obama tours the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 31
A man walks past the artwork "Infinity Head" by U.S. street artist Mark Jenkins at the Cologne Fine Art fair, in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A man walks past the artwork "Infinity Head" by U.S. street artist Mark Jenkins at the Cologne Fine Art fair, in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A man walks past the artwork "Infinity Head" by U.S. street artist Mark Jenkins at the Cologne Fine Art fair, in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
15 / 31
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 31
A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows Russian Bastion coastal missile launchers launching Oniks missiles at an unknown location in Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV

A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows Russian Bastion coastal missile launchers launching Oniks missiles at an unknown location in Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows Russian Bastion coastal missile launchers launching Oniks missiles at an unknown location in Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS TV
Close
17 / 31
Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
18 / 31
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome of the Capitol, which was formally completed on Tuesday on time for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome of the Capitol, which was formally completed on Tuesday on time for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome of the Capitol, which was formally completed on Tuesday on time for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 31
A young girl adds a message written on a sticky note to a display that was started in reaction to the election of President-elect Donald Trump in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young girl adds a message written on a sticky note to a display that was started in reaction to the election of President-elect Donald Trump in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A young girl adds a message written on a sticky note to a display that was started in reaction to the election of President-elect Donald Trump in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 31
Iraqi special forces soldiers point guns at part of Mosul controlled by Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers point guns at part of Mosul controlled by Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers point guns at part of Mosul controlled by Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
21 / 31
An assortment of 5250 illicit firearms and small weapons, recovered during various security operations, burns during its destruction in Ngong hills near Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An assortment of 5250 illicit firearms and small weapons, recovered during various security operations, burns during its destruction in Ngong hills near Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
An assortment of 5250 illicit firearms and small weapons, recovered during various security operations, burns during its destruction in Ngong hills near Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
22 / 31
A woman wrapped in a blanket sits on a footpath as she waits for the bank to open to exchange her old high-denomination banknotes in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman wrapped in a blanket sits on a footpath as she waits for the bank to open to exchange her old high-denomination banknotes in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A woman wrapped in a blanket sits on a footpath as she waits for the bank to open to exchange her old high-denomination banknotes in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
23 / 31
A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
24 / 31
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with a Portuguese television channel. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with a Portuguese television channel. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with a Portuguese television channel. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
25 / 31
Comandos de Salvamento rescuers Maria Martinez (L) and Ana Chichilla attend to a wounded homeless man in San Salvador, El Salvador. The man was attacked with a machete by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Comandos de Salvamento rescuers Maria Martinez (L) and Ana Chichilla attend to a wounded homeless man in San Salvador, El Salvador. The man was attacked with a machete by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Comandos de Salvamento rescuers Maria Martinez (L) and Ana Chichilla attend to a wounded homeless man in San Salvador, El Salvador. The man was attacked with a machete by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
26 / 31
Belgian soldiers scuffle with police officers during a protest against planned pension reforms in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian soldiers scuffle with police officers during a protest against planned pension reforms in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Belgian soldiers scuffle with police officers during a protest against planned pension reforms in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
27 / 31
Nicolas Sarkozy, former head of the "Les Republicains" political party and candidate for the French center-right presidential primary, attends a campaign rally in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Nicolas Sarkozy, former head of the "Les Republicains" political party and candidate for the French center-right presidential primary, attends a campaign rally in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Nicolas Sarkozy, former head of the "Les Republicains" political party and candidate for the French center-right presidential primary, attends a campaign rally in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
28 / 31
A damaged operation room is pictured after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A damaged operation room is pictured after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A damaged operation room is pictured after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
29 / 31
Young Hindu priests watch a circus at a fair on the outskirts of Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Young Hindu priests watch a circus at a fair on the outskirts of Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Young Hindu priests watch a circus at a fair on the outskirts of Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
30 / 31
Indian forest guards inspect the carcass of a one-horned rhinocero, which according to forest officials was killed by poachers in the Burapahar range of Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Indian forest guards inspect the carcass of a one-horned rhinocero, which according to forest officials was killed by poachers in the Burapahar range of Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Indian forest guards inspect the carcass of a one-horned rhinocero, which according to forest officials was killed by poachers in the Burapahar range of Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Nov 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

12 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

11 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.

After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast