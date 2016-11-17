Editor's choice
A billboard showing a pictures of US president-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen through pedestrians in Danilovgrad, Montenegro. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
A boy drinks expired juice on a pile of rubbish at landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A woman is battered by a wave as he walks along the seafront in New Brighton, northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Visitors look at " The Last Supper" Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece on a refectory wall of the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An employee information sign is seen at the construction site for the new Crossrail station in Paddington, in London, Britain. Crossrail, which is Europe's largest construction project, is a railway link which will connect outlying areas to the east...more
A member of Iraqi army walks at the remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Civil servants protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending in front of the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash for the last day, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hats wait for House Republicans on their seats as they arrive to a caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A golden pheasant is seen at Hangzhou Safari Park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. According to local media, the pheasant gained popularity as its golden feathers resemble the hairstyle of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Stringer
Students protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump during a march in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Ted Cruz departs Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Barack Obama tours the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man walks past the artwork "Infinity Head" by U.S. street artist Mark Jenkins at the Cologne Fine Art fair, in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows Russian Bastion coastal missile launchers launching Oniks missiles at an unknown location in Syria. Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via...more
Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Construction Manager Shane Gallagher leads members of the media on a tour of the rebuilt cast-iron dome of the Capitol, which was formally completed on Tuesday on time for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington....more
A young girl adds a message written on a sticky note to a display that was started in reaction to the election of President-elect Donald Trump in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Iraqi special forces soldiers point guns at part of Mosul controlled by Islamic State fighters in Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An assortment of 5250 illicit firearms and small weapons, recovered during various security operations, burns during its destruction in Ngong hills near Kenya's capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman wrapped in a blanket sits on a footpath as she waits for the bank to open to exchange her old high-denomination banknotes in the early hours, in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with a Portuguese television channel. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Comandos de Salvamento rescuers Maria Martinez (L) and Ana Chichilla attend to a wounded homeless man in San Salvador, El Salvador. The man was attacked with a machete by suspected gang members. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Belgian soldiers scuffle with police officers during a protest against planned pension reforms in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Nicolas Sarkozy, former head of the "Les Republicains" political party and candidate for the French center-right presidential primary, attends a campaign rally in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A damaged operation room is pictured after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Atareb, in the countryside west of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Young Hindu priests watch a circus at a fair on the outskirts of Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian forest guards inspect the carcass of a one-horned rhinocero, which according to forest officials was killed by poachers in the Burapahar range of Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
