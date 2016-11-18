Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 18, 2016 | 9:20am IST

Editor's choice

An Iraqi special forces soldier holds a girl injured by an Islamic State suicide car bomb attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier holds a girl injured by an Islamic State suicide car bomb attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier holds a girl injured by an Islamic State suicide car bomb attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 29
President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 29
People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighbourhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighbourhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighbourhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 29
A woman from a group called "Las Patronas" (The bosses), a charitable organization that feeds Central American immigrants who travel atop a freight train known as "La Bestia", passes food and water to immigrants on their way to the border with the United States, at Amatlan de los Reyes, in Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A woman from a group called "Las Patronas" (The bosses), a charitable organization that feeds Central American immigrants who travel atop a freight train known as "La Bestia", passes food and water to immigrants on their way to the border with the...more

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A woman from a group called "Las Patronas" (The bosses), a charitable organization that feeds Central American immigrants who travel atop a freight train known as "La Bestia", passes food and water to immigrants on their way to the border with the United States, at Amatlan de los Reyes, in Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
4 / 29
A drawing left by Islamic State militants adorns the wall of a school after the city was recaptured in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A drawing left by Islamic State militants adorns the wall of a school after the city was recaptured in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A drawing left by Islamic State militants adorns the wall of a school after the city was recaptured in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
5 / 29
North Korean leader Kim Jung-un visits the May 27th and January 8th fishery stations, which made an unprecedented catch of fishes, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jung-un visits the May 27th and January 8th fishery stations, which made an unprecedented catch of fishes, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jung-un visits the May 27th and January 8th fishery stations, which made an unprecedented catch of fishes, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
6 / 29
An Iraqi special forces soldier takes cover behind a humvee during an Islamic State fighter car bomb suicide attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier takes cover behind a humvee during an Islamic State fighter car bomb suicide attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier takes cover behind a humvee during an Islamic State fighter car bomb suicide attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
7 / 29
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks to the Children�s Defense Fund in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 29
A billboard showing a pictures of President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen through pedestrians in Danilovgrad, Montenegro. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

A billboard showing a pictures of President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen through pedestrians in Danilovgrad, Montenegro. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A billboard showing a pictures of President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen through pedestrians in Danilovgrad, Montenegro. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic
Close
9 / 29
A man from the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe with a Native American tattoo on his face poses for a photograph during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man from the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe with a Native American tattoo on his face poses for a photograph during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota....more

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A man from the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe with a Native American tattoo on his face poses for a photograph during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
10 / 29
A Somali migrant fills a form outside the immigration office to cross Mexico and continue his journey to the U.S. in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Somali migrant fills a form outside the immigration office to cross Mexico and continue his journey to the U.S. in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A Somali migrant fills a form outside the immigration office to cross Mexico and continue his journey to the U.S. in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
11 / 29
Shannon Kelly, a protester demonstrating against President-elect Donald Trump, shakes hands with Trump supporter Ben Kilgore after a long discussion about Trump's qualifications at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Shannon Kelly, a protester demonstrating against President-elect Donald Trump, shakes hands with Trump supporter Ben Kilgore after a long discussion about Trump's qualifications at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Shannon Kelly, a protester demonstrating against President-elect Donald Trump, shakes hands with Trump supporter Ben Kilgore after a long discussion about Trump's qualifications at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Close
12 / 29
An employee information sign is seen at the construction site for the new Crossrail station in Paddington, in London, Britain. Crossrail, which is Europe's largest construction project, is a railway link which will connect outlying areas to the east and west of London with tunnels under the centre of the capital. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

An employee information sign is seen at the construction site for the new Crossrail station in Paddington, in London, Britain. Crossrail, which is Europe's largest construction project, is a railway link which will connect outlying areas to the east...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
An employee information sign is seen at the construction site for the new Crossrail station in Paddington, in London, Britain. Crossrail, which is Europe's largest construction project, is a railway link which will connect outlying areas to the east and west of London with tunnels under the centre of the capital. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
13 / 29
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with a Portuguese television channel. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with a Portuguese television channel. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with a Portuguese television channel. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 29
A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A man cries over a body of a baby killed by a mortar round fired by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 29
Civil servants protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending in front of the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Civil servants protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending in front of the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Civil servants protest against the Rio de Janeiro state government and a plan that will limit public spending in front of the State Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
16 / 29
A relative mourns during the funeral of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a civilian who according to local media succumbed to injuries from a teargas shell fired by Indian police during a protest earlier this month, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A relative mourns during the funeral of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a civilian who according to local media succumbed to injuries from a teargas shell fired by Indian police during a protest earlier this month, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A relative mourns during the funeral of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a civilian who according to local media succumbed to injuries from a teargas shell fired by Indian police during a protest earlier this month, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
17 / 29
Iraqi special forces soldiers fire a mortar round at Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers fire a mortar round at Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers fire a mortar round at Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 29
Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Vice President-elect Mike Pence after their meeting and lunch at the Naval Observatory in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Vice President-elect Mike Pence after their meeting and lunch at the Naval Observatory in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Vice President-elect Mike Pence after their meeting and lunch at the Naval Observatory in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
19 / 29
A boy drinks expired juice on a pile of rubbish at landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy drinks expired juice on a pile of rubbish at landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A boy drinks expired juice on a pile of rubbish at landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
20 / 29
Senator John McCain (2nd R) and Senator Marco Rubio (R) arrive for Senate Republican party leadership elections at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator John McCain (2nd R) and Senator Marco Rubio (R) arrive for Senate Republican party leadership elections at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Senator John McCain (2nd R) and Senator Marco Rubio (R) arrive for Senate Republican party leadership elections at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 29
A woman prays for success of her child in the college entrance examinations at a Buddhist temple a day before the test in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman prays for success of her child in the college entrance examinations at a Buddhist temple a day before the test in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A woman prays for success of her child in the college entrance examinations at a Buddhist temple a day before the test in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
22 / 29
An employee assembles Father Frost toys, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, at the "Biryusinka" toy factory, which has been producing decorations and toys for the festive season since 1942, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An employee assembles Father Frost toys, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, at the "Biryusinka" toy factory, which has been producing decorations and toys for the festive season since 1942, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
An employee assembles Father Frost toys, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, at the "Biryusinka" toy factory, which has been producing decorations and toys for the festive season since 1942, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
23 / 29
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
24 / 29
A member of Iraqi army walks at the remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of Iraqi army walks at the remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A member of Iraqi army walks at the remains of wall panels and colossal statues of winged bulls, destroyed by Islamic State militants in the Assyrian city of Nimrud eastern bank of the Tigris River, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
25 / 29
France's far-right National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen poses in front of a poster for her 2017 French presidential election campaign as she inaugurates her party campaign headquarters "L'Escale" in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's far-right National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen poses in front of a poster for her 2017 French presidential election campaign as she inaugurates her party campaign headquarters "L'Escale" in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
France's far-right National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen poses in front of a poster for her 2017 French presidential election campaign as she inaugurates her party campaign headquarters "L'Escale" in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
26 / 29
Recording artist Marc Anthony accepts the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year award from singer Ricky Martin in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Recording artist Marc Anthony accepts the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year award from singer Ricky Martin in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Recording artist Marc Anthony accepts the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year award from singer Ricky Martin in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 29
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
28 / 29
A farmer plucks marigold flowers from a field in Manchar village in the western state of Maharashtra, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A farmer plucks marigold flowers from a field in Manchar village in the western state of Maharashtra, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A farmer plucks marigold flowers from a field in Manchar village in the western state of Maharashtra, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Nov 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Nov 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

12 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast