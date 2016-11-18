Edition:
Fri Nov 18, 2016

General view of the city as smog blankets Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

General view of the city as smog blankets Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
General view of the city as smog blankets Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Injured boys react at a field hospital after airstrikes on the rebel held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Injured boys react at a field hospital after airstrikes on the rebel held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Injured boys react at a field hospital after airstrikes on the rebel held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A petrol bomb explodes among riot policemen during clashes following a rally marking the 43nd anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A petrol bomb explodes among riot policemen during clashes following a rally marking the 43nd anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A petrol bomb explodes among riot policemen during clashes following a rally marking the 43nd anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Iraqi special forces soldier holds a girl injured by an Islamic State suicide car bomb attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier holds a girl injured by an Islamic State suicide car bomb attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier holds a girl injured by an Islamic State suicide car bomb attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman from a group called "Las Patronas" (The bosses), a charitable organization that feeds Central American immigrants who travel atop a freight train known as "La Bestia", passes food and water to immigrants on their way to the border with the United States, at Amatlan de los Reyes, in Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A woman from a group called "Las Patronas" (The bosses), a charitable organization that feeds Central American immigrants who travel atop a freight train known as "La Bestia", passes food and water to immigrants on their way to the border with the...more

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A woman from a group called "Las Patronas" (The bosses), a charitable organization that feeds Central American immigrants who travel atop a freight train known as "La Bestia", passes food and water to immigrants on their way to the border with the United States, at Amatlan de los Reyes, in Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft carrying the crew of Peggy Whitson of the U.S., Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thomas Pesquet of France blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft carrying the crew of Peggy Whitson of the U.S., Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thomas Pesquet of France blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan....more

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
The Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft carrying the crew of Peggy Whitson of the U.S., Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thomas Pesquet of France blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Bambi 2016 media awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Bambi 2016 media awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Bambi 2016 media awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A drawing left by Islamic State militants adorns the wall of a school after the city was recaptured in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A drawing left by Islamic State militants adorns the wall of a school after the city was recaptured in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A drawing left by Islamic State militants adorns the wall of a school after the city was recaptured in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Displaced people from Mosul and outskirts arrive in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Displaced people from Mosul and outskirts arrive in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Displaced people from Mosul and outskirts arrive in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Police use water cannon to disperse activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police use water cannon to disperse activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media...more

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Police use water cannon to disperse activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media release, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives and friends watch a rescue operation for miners who were trapped at a copper mine after it was hit by a landslide near the southeastern city of Siirt, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Relatives and friends watch a rescue operation for miners who were trapped at a copper mine after it was hit by a landslide near the southeastern city of Siirt, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Relatives and friends watch a rescue operation for miners who were trapped at a copper mine after it was hit by a landslide near the southeastern city of Siirt, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
North Korean leader Kim Jung-un visits the May 27th and January 8th fishery stations, which made an unprecedented catch of fishes, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jung-un visits the May 27th and January 8th fishery stations, which made an unprecedented catch of fishes, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jung-un visits the May 27th and January 8th fishery stations, which made an unprecedented catch of fishes, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Hooded protesters walk amid smoke during clashes following a rally marking the 43nd anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Hooded protesters walk amid smoke during clashes following a rally marking the 43nd anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Hooded protesters walk amid smoke during clashes following a rally marking the 43nd anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A participant poses backstage before the start of a transgender fashion show in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A participant poses backstage before the start of a transgender fashion show in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A participant poses backstage before the start of a transgender fashion show in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A boy plays with sand as his mother works in a nearby restaurant on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A boy plays with sand as his mother works in a nearby restaurant on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A boy plays with sand as his mother works in a nearby restaurant on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Buddhist monks perform prayers to purify the Boudhanath stupa ahead of its opening on November 22, after it was renovated following last year's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Buddhist monks perform prayers to purify the Boudhanath stupa ahead of its opening on November 22, after it was renovated following last year's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Buddhist monks perform prayers to purify the Boudhanath stupa ahead of its opening on November 22, after it was renovated following last year's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos, with her son and daughters, clutches a Philippine flag during the burial rites of her husband, former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery) in Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer

Former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos, with her son and daughters, clutches a Philippine flag during the burial rites of her husband, former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery) in Taguig city,...more

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos, with her son and daughters, clutches a Philippine flag during the burial rites of her husband, former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery) in Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl stands next to a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the 43rd anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the then military ruling junta in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A girl stands next to a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the 43rd anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the then military ruling junta in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A girl stands next to a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the 43rd anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the then military ruling junta in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman walks her dog in the rain through Calderstones Park in Liverpool, northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A woman walks her dog in the rain through Calderstones Park in Liverpool, northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A woman walks her dog in the rain through Calderstones Park in Liverpool, northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Students attend classes after the city was recaptured from the Islamic State militants in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Students attend classes after the city was recaptured from the Islamic State militants in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
Students attend classes after the city was recaptured from the Islamic State militants in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Jennifer Lopez kisses Marc Anthony after she presented him with award honoring him as Latin Recording Academy person of the year at the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Lopez kisses Marc Anthony after she presented him with award honoring him as Latin Recording Academy person of the year at the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Jennifer Lopez kisses Marc Anthony after she presented him with award honoring him as Latin Recording Academy person of the year at the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A worker adjusts the U.S. flag before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses media following a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A worker adjusts the U.S. flag before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses media following a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
A worker adjusts the U.S. flag before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses media following a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
