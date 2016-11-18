Editor's choice
General view of the city as smog blankets Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Injured boys react at a field hospital after airstrikes on the rebel held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A petrol bomb explodes among riot policemen during clashes following a rally marking the 43nd anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Iraqi special forces soldier holds a girl injured by an Islamic State suicide car bomb attack in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman from a group called "Las Patronas" (The bosses), a charitable organization that feeds Central American immigrants who travel atop a freight train known as "La Bestia", passes food and water to immigrants on their way to the border with the...more
The Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft carrying the crew of Peggy Whitson of the U.S., Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thomas Pesquet of France blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan....more
Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Bambi 2016 media awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A drawing left by Islamic State militants adorns the wall of a school after the city was recaptured in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Displaced people from Mosul and outskirts arrive in the town of Bashiqa, after it was recaptured from the Islamic State, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Police use water cannon to disperse activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against the government's decision to withdraw 500 and 1000 Indian rupee banknotes from circulation, according to a media...more
Relatives and friends watch a rescue operation for miners who were trapped at a copper mine after it was hit by a landslide near the southeastern city of Siirt, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
North Korean leader Kim Jung-un visits the May 27th and January 8th fishery stations, which made an unprecedented catch of fishes, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Tahrir neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Hooded protesters walk amid smoke during clashes following a rally marking the 43nd anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A participant poses backstage before the start of a transgender fashion show in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A boy plays with sand as his mother works in a nearby restaurant on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Buddhist monks perform prayers to purify the Boudhanath stupa ahead of its opening on November 22, after it was renovated following last year's earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos, with her son and daughters, clutches a Philippine flag during the burial rites of her husband, former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (heroes' cemetery) in Taguig city,...more
A girl stands next to a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the 43rd anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the then military ruling junta in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman walks her dog in the rain through Calderstones Park in Liverpool, northern England. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Students attend classes after the city was recaptured from the Islamic State militants in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Jennifer Lopez kisses Marc Anthony after she presented him with award honoring him as Latin Recording Academy person of the year at the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A worker adjusts the U.S. flag before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses media following a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
