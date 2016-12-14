Editor's Choice
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attempts to erect the Syrian national flag inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil....more
Vice President Joe Biden tries to quell the applause after President Obama called Biden the greatest Vice President in history during a signing ceremony for the 21st Century Cures Act at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Alan Ruschel, player of Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, is being loaded into a plane of Brazilian's Air Force for his return to Brazil, after he survived a plane crash with his teammates aboard, in Rionegro, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Govermental Syrian forces fire into sky as celebrating their victory against rebels in eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Russian President Vladimir Putin plays with his dog Yume, a female Akita Inu, before giving an interview to Japanese Nippon Television and Yomiuri newspaper at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Lismai Aguilar (C), 18, uses a mobile phone to connect to the internet at a hotspot in downtown Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
United Nations Secretary-General-designate Mr. Antonio Guterres of Portugal is sworn in by President of the UN General Assembly Peter Thomson (R) at UN headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A television reporter points at the wreckage of a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet after it crashed in an empty field in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Mehmet Capat (L), father of Yakup Capat, a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, mourns during his funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries a weapon as he walks atop of a damaged building in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina (L) speaks with Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, after her meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the lobby of Trump...more
Children dressed as Santa Claus participe in a parade held to collect food for the needy, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their national flags and gesture as they tour the streets in celebration of what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Members of Japanese idol group Kamen Joshi (Masked Girls) in attires featuring images or names of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, pose for a photo after a rehearsal for a concert at their theatre in Tokyo's Akihabara district, Japan. REUTERS/Toru...more
Kashmiri Muslim men pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar....more
Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni rings the bell during his first cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan celebrates with teammates after scoring first goal against AC Milan. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Jordanian Bedouin honor guard stands guard after the ceremony of reopening the Martyrs' Memorial and Museum in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A patient undergoing drug rehabilitation holds a pet cat inside a government run rehab center in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Police Forensic officers leave a house after anti-terrorism arrests in Derby, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
(L-R) David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom applaud during the UNICEF 70th anniversary event at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Bonhams assistant is reflected in glass as she displays a Cloud Guitar custom made for Prince in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Relatives of Ensaf Adel, a Christian woman who was killed in the bombing of Cairo's main Coptic cathedral, carry her body to bury her at the Mokattam Cemetery in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A civil defence member attempts to get out of a site hit at night by an airstrike in Saraqeb, in rebel-held Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
