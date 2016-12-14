Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 14, 2016 | 7:10am IST

Editor's Choice

A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attempts to erect the Syrian national flag inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attempts to erect the Syrian national flag inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attempts to erect the Syrian national flag inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
1 / 30
President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 30
A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
3 / 30
Vice President Joe Biden tries to quell the applause after President Obama called Biden the greatest Vice President in history during a signing ceremony for the 21st Century Cures Act at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Vice President Joe Biden tries to quell the applause after President Obama called Biden the greatest Vice President in history during a signing ceremony for the 21st Century Cures Act at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Vice President Joe Biden tries to quell the applause after President Obama called Biden the greatest Vice President in history during a signing ceremony for the 21st Century Cures Act at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 30
Alan Ruschel, player of Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, is being loaded into a plane of Brazilian's Air Force for his return to Brazil, after he survived a plane crash with his teammates aboard, in Rionegro, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Alan Ruschel, player of Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, is being loaded into a plane of Brazilian's Air Force for his return to Brazil, after he survived a plane crash with his teammates aboard, in Rionegro, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Alan Ruschel, player of Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, is being loaded into a plane of Brazilian's Air Force for his return to Brazil, after he survived a plane crash with his teammates aboard, in Rionegro, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Close
5 / 30
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
6 / 30
Govermental Syrian forces fire into sky as celebrating their victory against rebels in eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Govermental Syrian forces fire into sky as celebrating their victory against rebels in eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Govermental Syrian forces fire into sky as celebrating their victory against rebels in eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Close
7 / 30
Russian President Vladimir Putin plays with his dog Yume, a female Akita Inu, before giving an interview to Japanese Nippon Television and Yomiuri newspaper at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin plays with his dog Yume, a female Akita Inu, before giving an interview to Japanese Nippon Television and Yomiuri newspaper at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin plays with his dog Yume, a female Akita Inu, before giving an interview to Japanese Nippon Television and Yomiuri newspaper at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS
Close
8 / 30
Lismai Aguilar (C), 18, uses a mobile phone to connect to the internet at a hotspot in downtown Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Lismai Aguilar (C), 18, uses a mobile phone to connect to the internet at a hotspot in downtown Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Lismai Aguilar (C), 18, uses a mobile phone to connect to the internet at a hotspot in downtown Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 30
United Nations Secretary-General-designate Mr. Antonio Guterres of Portugal is sworn in by President of the UN General Assembly Peter Thomson (R) at UN headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

United Nations Secretary-General-designate Mr. Antonio Guterres of Portugal is sworn in by President of the UN General Assembly Peter Thomson (R) at UN headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
United Nations Secretary-General-designate Mr. Antonio Guterres of Portugal is sworn in by President of the UN General Assembly Peter Thomson (R) at UN headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 30
A television reporter points at the wreckage of a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet after it crashed in an empty field in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

A television reporter points at the wreckage of a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet after it crashed in an empty field in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A television reporter points at the wreckage of a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet after it crashed in an empty field in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
11 / 30
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
12 / 30
Mehmet Capat (L), father of Yakup Capat, a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, mourns during his funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Mehmet Capat (L), father of Yakup Capat, a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, mourns during his funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Mehmet Capat (L), father of Yakup Capat, a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, mourns during his funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
13 / 30
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries a weapon as he walks atop of a damaged building in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries a weapon as he walks atop of a damaged building in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carries a weapon as he walks atop of a damaged building in the government held Sheikh Saeed district of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
14 / 30
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina (L) speaks with Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, after her meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina (L) speaks with Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, after her meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the lobby of Trump...more

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina (L) speaks with Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager and senior advisor to the Trump Presidential Transition Team, after her meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 30
Children dressed as Santa Claus participe in a parade held to collect food for the needy, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Children dressed as Santa Claus participe in a parade held to collect food for the needy, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Children dressed as Santa Claus participe in a parade held to collect food for the needy, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
16 / 30
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their national flags and gesture as they tour the streets in celebration of what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their national flags and gesture as they tour the streets in celebration of what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their national flags and gesture as they tour the streets in celebration of what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
17 / 30
Members of Japanese idol group Kamen Joshi (Masked Girls) in attires featuring images or names of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, pose for a photo after a rehearsal for a concert at their theatre in Tokyo's Akihabara district, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Members of Japanese idol group Kamen Joshi (Masked Girls) in attires featuring images or names of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, pose for a photo after a rehearsal for a concert at their theatre in Tokyo's Akihabara district, Japan. REUTERS/Toru...more

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Members of Japanese idol group Kamen Joshi (Masked Girls) in attires featuring images or names of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, pose for a photo after a rehearsal for a concert at their theatre in Tokyo's Akihabara district, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
18 / 30
Kashmiri Muslim men pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim men pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar....more

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Kashmiri Muslim men pray upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
19 / 30
Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
20 / 30
Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni rings the bell during his first cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni rings the bell during his first cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni rings the bell during his first cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
21 / 30
AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan celebrates with teammates after scoring first goal against AC Milan. REUTERS/Max Rossi

AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan celebrates with teammates after scoring first goal against AC Milan. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan celebrates with teammates after scoring first goal against AC Milan. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
22 / 30
A Jordanian Bedouin honor guard stands guard after the ceremony of reopening the Martyrs' Memorial and Museum in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Jordanian Bedouin honor guard stands guard after the ceremony of reopening the Martyrs' Memorial and Museum in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A Jordanian Bedouin honor guard stands guard after the ceremony of reopening the Martyrs' Memorial and Museum in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
23 / 30
A patient undergoing drug rehabilitation holds a pet cat inside a government run rehab center in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A patient undergoing drug rehabilitation holds a pet cat inside a government run rehab center in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A patient undergoing drug rehabilitation holds a pet cat inside a government run rehab center in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
24 / 30
Police Forensic officers leave a house after anti-terrorism arrests in Derby, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Police Forensic officers leave a house after anti-terrorism arrests in Derby, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Police Forensic officers leave a house after anti-terrorism arrests in Derby, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
25 / 30
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
26 / 30
(L-R) David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom applaud during the UNICEF 70th anniversary event at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(L-R) David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom applaud during the UNICEF 70th anniversary event at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
(L-R) David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom applaud during the UNICEF 70th anniversary event at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
27 / 30
A Bonhams assistant is reflected in glass as she displays a Cloud Guitar custom made for Prince in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A Bonhams assistant is reflected in glass as she displays a Cloud Guitar custom made for Prince in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A Bonhams assistant is reflected in glass as she displays a Cloud Guitar custom made for Prince in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
28 / 30
Relatives of Ensaf Adel, a Christian woman who was killed in the bombing of Cairo's main Coptic cathedral, carry her body to bury her at the Mokattam Cemetery in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Relatives of Ensaf Adel, a Christian woman who was killed in the bombing of Cairo's main Coptic cathedral, carry her body to bury her at the Mokattam Cemetery in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Relatives of Ensaf Adel, a Christian woman who was killed in the bombing of Cairo's main Coptic cathedral, carry her body to bury her at the Mokattam Cemetery in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
29 / 30
A civil defence member attempts to get out of a site hit at night by an airstrike in Saraqeb, in rebel-held Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A civil defence member attempts to get out of a site hit at night by an airstrike in Saraqeb, in rebel-held Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A civil defence member attempts to get out of a site hit at night by an airstrike in Saraqeb, in rebel-held Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Dec 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

10 Dec 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Dec 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Dec 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast