Editor's Choice

A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A herd of reindeers is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A Palestinian woman fixes the cover of her house window on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Police officers check garden trees near the venue of the summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin, that will take place on December 15, in Nagato, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A general view shows the damage inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
People wait next to fences to try to cross the Simon Bolivar international bridge into Colombia, in San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
People walk as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Alan Ruschel, player of Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, is being loaded into a plane of Brazilian's Air Force for his return to Brazil, after he survived a plane crash with his teammates aboard, in Rionegro, Colombia. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attempts to erect the Syrian national flag inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Vice President Joe Biden tries to quell the applause after President Barack Obama called Biden the greatest Vice President in history during a signing ceremony for the 21st Century Cures Act at the White House in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, stands at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Businessman Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish girls pose for a photographer near the beach in the southern city of Ashdod. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A man is reflected on waste liquid as he stands outside a waste recycling factory which has been recently hit by Saudi-led air strikes on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Pro-government activists attend a demonstration to mark the 35th anniversary of the marshal law in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall with his dog Yume, a female Akita Inu, before giving an interview to Japanese Nippon Television and Yomiuri newspaper at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Children walk together as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Stephen Bannon, Senior Advisor to President-elect Donald Trump (R) and Reince Priebus stand as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the USA Thank You Tour event at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Nadia Murad Basee Taha (L) and Lamiya Aji Bashar, both Iraqi women of the Yazidi faith, pose with the 2016 Sakharov Prize during an award ceremony at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators launch a flare towards the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Displaced Iraqi girls, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, wait in a queue to get fuel used for cooking and lighting during rainy day at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Performers act before the Barcelona versus Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli match in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
