Editor's Choice

A Turkish student cries during a protest to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo, Syria, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A statue on the roof of Notre-Dame cathedral is silhouetted in front of a supermoon in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Buses are seen parked in Aleppo's government controlled area of Ramouseh, as they wait to evacuate civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), reads the Scouts promise during a Cub Scout Pack meeting with cubs from the Kings Lynn District, in Kings Lynn, Britain during an event to celebrate 100 years of Cubs. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
A Palestinian girl, wrapped in a blanket, walks outside her family dwelling on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
President-elect Donald Trump speaks as PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel (C) and Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook look on during a meeting with technology leaders at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Weapons and ammunition belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Arman Kushkarov, a hunter with a golden eagle, raises a hand for landing of his tamed bird during training outside of the village of Shamalgan, in Almaty region, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Migrants wait to disembark from a vessel in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Outgoing United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek unveil his official portrait at United Nations headquarters in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Chile's economy minister Luis Cespedes holds up an inflatable doll during an event of the exporters' association Asexma in Santiago, Chile. The sign reads "To stimulate the economy". REUTERS/Jorge Cadenas Lorca
A Palestinian woman fixes the cover of her house window on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A herd of reindeers is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A destroyed building is pictured at the site of a Saudi-led air strike near the al-Saleh mosque in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference following day two of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Civilians fill containers with water in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
President Barack Obama (L) greets attendees at the My Brother's Keeper Summit at the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Rusting old petrol pumps outside a long-closed rural village petrol station are seen on a minor road near Trowbridge, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A still image from video taken December 13, 2016 of a general view of bomb damaged eastern Aleppo, Syria in the rain. REUTERS/via ReutersTV
People wave Turkish and Free Syrian Army flags during a gathering before the departure of a Syria-bound aid convoy, carrying humanitarian supplies, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The Trump Hotel Rio de Janeiro is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Greenpeace activist blocks the entrance of the France's state-owned electricity company EDF headquarters to protest against nuclear energy safety in Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
An afghan migrant and his baby are pictured in a camp for migrants in Grande-Synthe, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Burning tree branches are seen at an old cemetery near the village of Zaborie, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
