Editor's Choice

A Turkish student cries during a protest to show solidarity with trapped citizens of Aleppo, Syria, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A statue on the roof of Notre-Dame cathedral is silhouetted in front of a supermoon in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Buses are seen parked in Aleppo's government controlled area of Ramouseh, as they wait to evacuate civilians and rebels from eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), reads the Scouts promise during a Cub Scout Pack meeting with cubs from the Kings Lynn District, in Kings Lynn, Britain during an event to celebrate 100 years of Cubs. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A Palestinian girl, wrapped in a blanket, walks outside her family dwelling on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump speaks as PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel (C) and Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook look on during a meeting with technology leaders at Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Weapons and ammunition belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Arman Kushkarov, a hunter with a golden eagle, raises a hand for landing of his tamed bird during training outside of the village of Shamalgan, in Almaty region, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Migrants wait to disembark from a vessel in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Outgoing United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek unveil his official portrait at United Nations headquarters in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Chile's economy minister Luis Cespedes holds up an inflatable doll during an event of the exporters' association Asexma in Santiago, Chile. The sign reads "To stimulate the economy". REUTERS/Jorge Cadenas Lorca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A Palestinian woman fixes the cover of her house window on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A herd of reindeers is seen inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in the settlement of Krasnoye in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A destroyed building is pictured at the site of a Saudi-led air strike near the al-Saleh mosque in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference following day two of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Civilians fill containers with water in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
President Barack Obama (L) greets attendees at the My Brother's Keeper Summit at the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Rusting old petrol pumps outside a long-closed rural village petrol station are seen on a minor road near Trowbridge, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A still image from video taken December 13, 2016 of a general view of bomb damaged eastern Aleppo, Syria in the rain. REUTERS/via ReutersTV

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
People wave Turkish and Free Syrian Army flags during a gathering before the departure of a Syria-bound aid convoy, carrying humanitarian supplies, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
The Trump Hotel Rio de Janeiro is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A Greenpeace activist blocks the entrance of the France's state-owned electricity company EDF headquarters to protest against nuclear energy safety in Paris, France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
An afghan migrant and his baby are pictured in a camp for migrants in Grande-Synthe, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Burning tree branches are seen at an old cemetery near the village of Zaborie, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
