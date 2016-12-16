Editor's choice
A man pushes a cart with a woman lying on it as vehicles wait to evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo, arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, just outside the city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Zulay Pulgar, 43, rests in a coffee shop with her son Emmanuel, 4, after standing in line to buy cement in a hardware store in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A home is decorated with a display of Christmas of lights in a tradition that has grown over recent years in the small village of Westfield in Sussex, south east England. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Raimundo da Silva stands nearby as his sons Daniel da Silva, Ariana da Silva and Raniel da Silva play on top of a train wagon near the city of Salgueiro, Pernambuco state, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands near damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, Syria December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An evacuee from rebel-held east Aleppo carries bread upon her arrival with others at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Kashmiri Muslims react upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, being displayed on the Friday following the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at the Hazratbal shrine in...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe look at a performance of ancient custom judo beside Vice Chairman of the All Japan Judo Federation Yasuhiro Yamashita (R) when they visit the Kodokan Judo Institute, the...more
A man dressed as Santa Claus reacts as he waits to hear President-elect Donald Trump speak during a USA Thank You Tour event at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ambulances and buses evacuating people drive out of a rebel-held part of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Palestinian who lives in a container as a temporary replacement for his house that was destroyed in the 2014 war, walks next a flooded path on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Arman Kushkarov, a hunter with a golden eagle, raises a hand for landing of his tamed bird during training outside of the village of Shamalgan, in Almaty region, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A masked Islamic State militant prepares the hand of a man for public amputation in what is said to be in Al-Karama district, Mosul, Iraq, in this still image taken from video from the Islamic State. Handout via Reuters TV
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, on a roadside in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Bull riders prepare prior to a bull riding event in Santa Tecla, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Labourers work on a salt pan in Nawa, Nagaur district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Retired builder Vasili Sidamonidze, 70, poses for a portrait at his home in Gori, Georgia. "Unfortunately, Stalin is not popular nowadays. Our people don't respect him. Only we, members of the (Communist) Party, respect him," Sidamonidze said. "I...more
A Greek pensioner wipes his face with a fake euro banknote during a demonstration against government policies affecting pensioners in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Ambulances and buses wait as they evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Internally displaced people gather near the carcasses of goats and sheep in the outskirts of Dahar town of Puntland state in northeastern Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A prisoner wearing a costume takes part in a biblical play inside her prison cell during a Christmas decorating event "Bright prison cell" at the Nelson Hungria prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Signs with 100 bolivar notes that read, (L-R) "PSUV, nobody loves you", "PSUV, is devaluation" and "PSUV, worthless", are seen on the desks of lawmakers from Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV), before a session of the National Assembly in...more
Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo, arrive to an area on the western edge of Aleppo city which is held by insurgents, in Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
