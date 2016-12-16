Edition:
A man pushes a cart with a woman lying on it as vehicles wait to evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Evacuees from rebel-held east Aleppo, arrive at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, just outside the city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Zulay Pulgar, 43, rests in a coffee shop with her son Emmanuel, 4, after standing in line to buy cement in a hardware store in Punto Fijo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A home is decorated with a display of Christmas of lights in a tradition that has grown over recent years in the small village of Westfield in Sussex, south east England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Raimundo da Silva stands nearby as his sons Daniel da Silva, Ariana da Silva and Raniel da Silva play on top of a train wagon near the city of Salgueiro, Pernambuco state, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands near damaged buildings in Aleppo's Salaheddine district, Syria December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
An evacuee from rebel-held east Aleppo carries bread upon her arrival with others at the town of al-Rashideen, which is held by insurgents, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Kashmiri Muslims react upon seeing a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed, being displayed on the Friday following the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday anniversary of the prophet, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe look at a performance of ancient custom judo beside Vice Chairman of the All Japan Judo Federation Yasuhiro Yamashita (R) when they visit the Kodokan Judo Institute, the headquarters of the worldwide judo community, in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A man dressed as Santa Claus reacts as he waits to hear President-elect Donald Trump speak during a USA Thank You Tour event at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Ambulances and buses evacuating people drive out of a rebel-held part of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A Palestinian who lives in a container as a temporary replacement for his house that was destroyed in the 2014 war, walks next a flooded path on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Arman Kushkarov, a hunter with a golden eagle, raises a hand for landing of his tamed bird during training outside of the village of Shamalgan, in Almaty region, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A masked Islamic State militant prepares the hand of a man for public amputation in what is said to be in Al-Karama district, Mosul, Iraq, in this still image taken from video from the Islamic State. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, on a roadside in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Bull riders prepare prior to a bull riding event in Santa Tecla, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Labourers work on a salt pan in Nawa, Nagaur district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Retired builder Vasili Sidamonidze, 70, poses for a portrait at his home in Gori, Georgia. "Unfortunately, Stalin is not popular nowadays. Our people don't respect him. Only we, members of the (Communist) Party, respect him," Sidamonidze said. "I always try to attend Stalin's birthday anniversaries in Gori. Unfortunately many people don't want to join us even if they live nearby. They look at us from their windows." REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
A Greek pensioner wipes his face with a fake euro banknote during a demonstration against government policies affecting pensioners in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
Ambulances and buses wait as they evacuate people from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Internally displaced people gather near the carcasses of goats and sheep in the outskirts of Dahar town of Puntland state in northeastern Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
A prisoner wearing a costume takes part in a biblical play inside her prison cell during a Christmas decorating event "Bright prison cell" at the Nelson Hungria prison in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Signs with 100 bolivar notes that read, (L-R) "PSUV, nobody loves you", "PSUV, is devaluation" and "PSUV, worthless", are seen on the desks of lawmakers from Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV), before a session of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. The signs were placed by opposition lawmakers. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2016
Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo, arrive to an area on the western edge of Aleppo city which is held by insurgents, in Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, December 16, 2016
