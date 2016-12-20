Edition:
Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
A boy flashes the victory sign while riding a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Workers repair damages in a store after it was looted, in La Fria, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
People protest against President-elect Donald Trump as electors gather to cast their votes for president at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
Firefighter stand beside a truck at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, after the truck plowed into the crowded Christmas market in the German capital. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Police cover a body after a shooting outside an Islamic center in central Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
People arrive at Tiananmen Square for a flag-raising ceremony during smog after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Parts of a Christmas market decoration stick in the windscreen of a truck following an accident with the truck on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey. Hasim Kilic/Hurriyet via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 20, 2016
People make their way through heavy smog on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Shengfang, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
People clash with Venezuelan National Guards as they try to cross the border to Colombia over the Francisco de Paula Santander international bridge in Urena, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
People march towards Trump Tower during a protest organized by the New York Immigration Coalition against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump greets a group of gathered Azalea Trail Maids as he arrives for stop on his USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
Costumed participants take a break during a traditional Perchtenlauf (Perchten parade) in Osterseeon near Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
A surfer rides a large wave at El Bocal during the Vaca Gigante (Big Cow) giant wave surf competition in Santander, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Participants, wearing Santa Claus outfits, take part in a charity race in benefit of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
On the eve of International Migrants Day by United Nations, Lia, a Kurdish girl from Iraq, has her hair brushed by her mother at a camp for migrants in Grande Synthe, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Bahri, father of Turkish soldier Fehmi Barcin, who was killed in Saturday's blasts in the central Turkish city of Kayseri, and Fehmi's fiancee Elif Ozcan, mourn during the funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray (L) and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A view shows burning buses while en route to evacuate ill and injured people from the besieged Syrian villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, after they were attacked and burned, in Idlib province, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
A Jewish man covered in a prayer shawl, prays in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
EA Guingamp's goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson and Lucas Deaux in action with Paris St Germain's Grzegorz Krychowiak in France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
Participants release sky lanterns during the "Christmas light of wishes" event in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
A Christmas wreath is placed at a grave at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in the Wreaths Across America event in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
A burnt car is pictured in a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
A performer practices her mermaid swim next to a shark in an aquarium after graduating from a mermaid workshop in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Balloons are released during a demonstration in solidarity with the children of Syrian city of Aleppo, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
A young girl gestures as President-elect Donald Trump speaks about the media during a USA Thank You Tour event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
A man decorates a church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
A winter swimmer wearing a Christmas hat swims in a half-frozen lake in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Sheng

Reuters / Saturday, December 17, 2016
Jordanian policemen stand guard in the vicinity of Kerak Castle where armed gunmen carried out an attack, in the city of Karak, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
A woman wearing a mask walks along a bridge in smog during a polluted day in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 19, 2016
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands with a civilian on the rubble of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, December 18, 2016
