Editor's choice
Women pose for a picture at the entrance of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
A boy flashes the victory sign while riding a bus to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Workers repair damages in a store after it was looted, in La Fria, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
People protest against President-elect Donald Trump as electors gather to cast their votes for president at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Firefighter stand beside a truck at a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, after the truck plowed into the crowded Christmas market in the German capital. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Police cover a body after a shooting outside an Islamic center in central Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People arrive at Tiananmen Square for a flag-raising ceremony during smog after a red alert was issued for heavy air pollution in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Parts of a Christmas market decoration stick in the windscreen of a truck following an accident with the truck on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey. Hasim Kilic/Hurriyet via REUTERS
People make their way through heavy smog on an extremely polluted day with red alert issued, in Shengfang, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People clash with Venezuelan National Guards as they try to cross the border to Colombia over the Francisco de Paula Santander international bridge in Urena, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
People march towards Trump Tower during a protest organized by the New York Immigration Coalition against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
President-elect Donald Trump greets a group of gathered Azalea Trail Maids as he arrives for stop on his USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Costumed participants take a break during a traditional Perchtenlauf (Perchten parade) in Osterseeon near Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A surfer rides a large wave at El Bocal during the Vaca Gigante (Big Cow) giant wave surf competition in Santander, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Participants, wearing Santa Claus outfits, take part in a charity race in benefit of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
On the eve of International Migrants Day by United Nations, Lia, a Kurdish girl from Iraq, has her hair brushed by her mother at a camp for migrants in Grande Synthe, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Bahri, father of Turkish soldier Fehmi Barcin, who was killed in Saturday's blasts in the central Turkish city of Kayseri, and Fehmi's fiancee Elif Ozcan, mourn during the funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray (L) and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A view shows burning buses while en route to evacuate ill and injured people from the besieged Syrian villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, after they were attacked and burned, in Idlib province, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A Jewish man covered in a prayer shawl, prays in the Jewish settler outpost of Amona in the West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
EA Guingamp's goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson and Lucas Deaux in action with Paris St Germain's Grzegorz Krychowiak in France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Participants release sky lanterns during the "Christmas light of wishes" event in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Christmas wreath is placed at a grave at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in the Wreaths Across America event in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A burnt car is pictured in a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A performer practices her mermaid swim next to a shark in an aquarium after graduating from a mermaid workshop in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Balloons are released during a demonstration in solidarity with the children of Syrian city of Aleppo, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A young girl gestures as President-elect Donald Trump speaks about the media during a USA Thank You Tour event in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man decorates a church ahead of Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A winter swimmer wearing a Christmas hat swims in a half-frozen lake in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Sheng
Jordanian policemen stand guard in the vicinity of Kerak Castle where armed gunmen carried out an attack, in the city of Karak, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A woman wearing a mask walks along a bridge in smog during a polluted day in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands with a civilian on the rubble of the Carlton Hotel, in the government controlled area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.